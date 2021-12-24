Colorado Springs might not seem like the logical place for a burgeoning fashion industry, but two new businesses — Inherent and Fox & Shrew — are looking to change that.
Both businesses offer vintage-inspired products (Inherent is a menswear clothier and Fox & Shrew is an artisan dress shop) but their supply chain and manufacturing process is eco-friendly and fair trade, a rejection of the fast fashion practices that dominate the industry.
While those ideals do not come cheap — a tweed blazer from Inherent’s new Steve McQueen line goes for $655 and Fox & Shrew’s Elderberry dresses run $420 — these companies are targeting a consumer who is looking for durable, fashionable clothes that don’t rely on exploitative labor practices and won’t wreck the environment.
According to data from the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for 2 to 8 percent of global carbon emissions. Textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of water globally — it takes around 2,000 gallons of water to make a typical pair of jeans.
According to UNEP, every second, the equivalent of one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will use up a quarter of the world’s carbon budget. Textiles are also estimated to account for approximately nine percent of annual microplastic losses to the ocean.
“Our approach to the products is a little bit different, I think, than what most retail menswear shops do, which is we do things the traditional way,” said Taylor Draper, the founder of Inherent. “We do a lot of hand stitching. We have fair-trade factories. Our footprint is very small because it is custom clothing. Our approach is we want to make products and clothes you can count on to last you a lifetime.
“All of our master tailors do things the traditional way. ... We work with fabric mills from all around the world — Italy, England, Spain, Australia. ... We focus on custom; building a relationship with you, working on your wardrobe together with you — everything from sneakers, jeans, boots, shoes, belts, all the way up to fully-custom suits and tuxedos.”
While Fox & Shrew offers ready-to-wear clothing, as opposed to Inherent’s custom and bespoke offerings, owner Jocelyn Redfern takes a traditional approach to manufacturing. Instead of using factory labor, Redfern has a team of home sewers and professional seamstresses creating Fox & Shrew’s products.
“The entire point is getting money to skilled women,” she said, noting that 50 percent of her product cost is labor. “It’s an important skill and we’ve allowed factories to completely take it out of our hands. The credit system in this country started because of Singer Sewing Machines. When they were first developed it was such an obvious way for women to make money out of their own home, it was the first time it made sense for people to take out a loan for a domestic product. The modern credit system comes directly from that.”
Rebecca Moon, who does alterations work for Inherent and also does alterations and custom clothing work under her own brand, Moonbeam Clothiers, got into the industry in a very traditional way. “I did it growing up,” she said. “My mom sewed a little bit. My grandmother sewed. I just started watching what they were doing and also just playing around with all the materials they had laying around the house.
“It got to the point where I had other people asking me to do things for them, and I just decided to really spend time learning it. I never really went to school for it. I have a business degree and I have done some independent study and internship-type things for design, but otherwise I’m pretty much self taught.”
Neither Draper nor Redfern have a background in fashion. “I have a background in design,” Draper said. “I’ve been doing graphic design, web design type things since I was 12 years old. I’ve always been into design and how colors work together. I’ve always been very into that.
“I got really into this because a few years ago my wife and I were going through a tough time. We were kind of at a ‘Should we stay together, should we get divorced?’ sort of situation, and we decided to stay together. In that, we went to therapy three times a week. I didn’t have anything bringing me any sort of joy at the time. I owned a few other businesses and it was all caving in. The only thing I had that made me feel better was getting dressed up, going to a meeting in a suit. That’s how I showed up to therapy, I put a suit on because it gave me confidence.”
Redfern, who spent over a decade working for a New York publishing company, learned the importance of fashion in the corporate world.
“I’m from Manitou and I was always taught, ‘What’s on the outside doesn’t matter, it’s only what’s on the inside that matters.’ I really did think that was true until I had to get a job, and realized, no, outside absolutely matters,” she said. “For me it’s something that’s much less of a personal expression and more of a communication. I got into feminine dressing because working in the corporate world, it was like a tool of intimidation. There weren’t any women in my industry and the ones that were were disguised in pantsuits and trying to dress like the dudes, and to me that did not seem like a powerful statement.”
Their separate, traditional approaches to fashion come across in both the aesthetic and quality of their products.
“I really think the golden age of menswear was between, starting at the ‘20s and ending in the ‘70s,” said Draper, who worked with Emmy Award winning Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant to develop Inherent’s offerings. “Everyone wore suits — it was a big thing back then. There is a timelessness to menswear that I’m really attracted to.”
In addition to the classic style of vintage menswear, Draper also focuses on the quality of the garments.
“It has to be of a certain quality,” he said. “We don’t do glue in any of our products because of the chemicals and things like that. We don’t glue the suits together like a lot of fast fashion brands do. We don’t order thousands of items at a time. We want to keep everything into more of a capsule-type collection. The largest orders we place are like 100 items at a time, when we do our ready-to-wear collections. We have a really high standard from a manufacturing standpoint. We need to make sure that any time there’s button holes they’re hand sewn. We need to make sure the canvas is floating in the jackets, all these kind of little details that will make the garment last a long time.”
Redfern’s products also rely on vintage styles. “They are all 1950s and 1960s patterns we resized for the modern era,” she says. “They’re straight vintage ripoffs. We did very simple stuff. Since we’re using deadstock, all of our [fabric] is riotous, so we didn’t want to pick patterns that had a whole lot of nonsense going on because the nonsense is there [in the fabric]. We picked the simplest, cleanest [pattern].”
Redfern notes that her dresses and skirts have one important innovation — pockets. “Pockets are extremely necessary,” she said. “Women have had to accept form over function, and that’s not necessary. We don’t have to do that.”
While it may never be a fashion mecca, Colorado Springs’ growth is driving new consumer trends, like sustainable, locally manufactured, high-end fashion. “I think there’s a renaissance happening right now with the younger business owners, changing the direction of where the city is going in a real positive way,” Draper said. “My friend Jonathan Liebert puts it in a really great way: ‘You could just go to New York or you could just go to L.A., where all of this is kind of established and try to make your way there, or you can be a part of building it from the ground up, which is what’s happening here.’”
Moon also notices the changes in consumer trends. “I hope that it continues,” she said. “It’s something that’s been very important to me for a long time. Around Colorado Springs, people have those values that have kind of been expressed in other ways, with food or fitness and the outdoors, and I’m really excited to see it go into the fashion realm as well. Part of it is just that the city is growing and we have different types of people here now; people who come from different backgrounds and are used to different kinds of fashion, coming together and wanting to see that here. It’s definitely made my business viable. I don’t think my business would be the same — or really flourished at all — if I had done this 10 years ago.”
