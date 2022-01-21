More than 450 manufacturing companies with 11,600 employees call Colorado Springs home, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.
High-profile sectors include electronics, mechanical devices, textiles, computer components, metal products, industrial equipment and plastics, and many companies are government contractors for aerospace and defense.
Some of these companies, like Lockheed Martin, Trisco Foods and Springs Fabrication, are large and well known. Other local companies that have found unique niches aren’t so well known but are helping to bolster the area’s manufacturing industry.
Ladyfingers Letterpress uses traditional methods to produce cards for every occasion and every person. With a gift for finding locally created products that celebrate diversity and creativity, owners Arley Torsone and Morgan Calderini have partnered with the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College to open a second retail store at the FAC.
The Harloff Company has been making storage products for the hospitality and health care industry since 1951, but its equipment, including acute care and specialty medical carts, has never been more relevant that it is today. Harloff carts have helped medical professionals establish COVID-19 staging areas and stand in facilities from hospitals and clinics to medical practices.
Robert Anderson turned a passion for fitness into an enterprise when he wrote and self-published a definitive work on stretching, illustrated by his wife, Jean, in 1975. The book has sold almost 4 million copies and has been published in 29 languages. The Andersons, who live in Palmer Park, still distribute the book and DVD and sell fitness products.
These are their stories.
PRINTING FLAIR
Ladyfingers Letterpress offers unique gifts and self-care products at its flagship store on East Bijou Street. But the shop is best known for the greeting cards Calderini and her husband Torsone produce.
These aren’t the traditional cards found at a supermarket or pharmacy for birthdays or marriages. Using bright colors, whimsical illustration and hand typography, they express sentiments that include congratulations on a sobriety anniversary, celebrations of same-sex weddings and recognition of a new gender identity.
“That’s a lot of what we really believe in — having something available to everyone, no matter what the need is, to show the people in your life that you’re there for them and you see what they’re going through,” Calderini said.
Ladyfingers’ line of greeting cards is sold to more than 1,000 stores throughout the country, and the company is preparing to launch a new line of cards for Valentine’s Day.
Letterpress is one of the oldest printing techniques, Calderini said.
Ladyfingers’ cards are produced on a 1904 Chandler & Price platen printing press, a 1942 Vandercook proof press and two Miehle Vertical presses that print, trim and fold the cards.
“They have largely been abandoned by technology,” she said, “and so they have fallen into the hands of artists and creators. We use a technology called polymer plates, which allows us to turn Arley’s drawing into printing plates through a UV light process. So we’re able to take this machine from the early 1900s and do something that wasn’t possible when it was invented.”
The presses can print 1,500-2,000 cards per hour, she said. Properly maintained, “they reward you with a reliability that you don’t often see in things made today.”
Torsone and Calderini started their business in a Rhode Island studio, where they custom-designed and printed wedding invitations for a client list that included Hollywood celebrities. They moved to Colorado Springs in 2014 to be closer to Calderini’s family and opened the Downtown store in 2016.
The Fine Arts Center’s Director Idris Goodwin reached out to Torsone and Calderini about re-establishing the center’s retail store, which had closed during the pandemic, Calderini said.
The new store, called Ladyfingers at the FAC, launched in October and is open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. In the coming months, it will open on Sundays.
Torsone and Calderini are working with the museum’s curator to carry catalog books for upcoming exhibitions. They also source merchandise themed around shows.
For the theater’s production of “Cinderella,” they had hand puppets made, designed T-shirts and brought in Cinderella books and other
children’s items.
They hosted popup events for First Fridays during 2021, featuring artists and makers including Kristina Henderson of Cultivating Luminescence, Houndstooth Design + Supply, Fixer Creative, Ellen’s Flowers, Caitlin Goebel and Queer Stained Glass. Sale proceeds went directly to the artists and makers.
“For us, it’s not about the money,” Calderini said. “It’s more about being a part of what’s happening over there and seeing the Colorado Springs we want to live in, making that a part of our day-to-day life.”
MEDICAL SUPPLIER
The Harloff Company’s small acute care carts are among its best sellers, said Kelly Robinson, the company’s marketing manager.
“Those are like crash carts that have all the medications and supplies needed to assist when somebody is having a heart attack or other life-threatening emergency,” Robinson said. “And they’re anesthesia carts, the kind that anesthesiologists would take into the [operating room] and have all their medications and equipment.”
The company also makes stationary cabinets that store instruments to dry after they have been cleaned and disinfected, as well as carts and cabinets for general medical storage.
The manufacturer was founded in 1951 by Norman Harloff. Originally, it produced products such as hotel maid carts. Harloff sold the company in 1987 to The Winsford Corporation, a business owned by the Sweetland family. At that time, Harloff was launched as a producer of medical industry products, while the hospitality business split off and moved to California as Forbes Industries, Robinson said.
Today, The Harloff Company employs about 50 people at its plant on Ford Street near Powers Boulevard and East Platte Avenue.
Demand for Harloff’s products surged during the early days of the pandemic.
“One of the things we tried to do was to offer economical carts to medical facilities,” Robinson said. “We started offering what we call the rapid response cart — a basic cart that allowed people to get up and running quickly and that we could deliver with limited lead time. Now it’s kind of gone back to the regular offerings that people are requesting.”
While Harloff’s products are sold internationally, the company’s primary customers are U.S. clients, Robinson said. The company has seen movement in demand from large hospitals to smaller surgery centers, pediatric facilities and veterans hospitals. It also sells to schools, prisons and veterinary offices, and makes medication carts for long-term care facilities and senior centers.
Like all manufacturers, the company has been affected by workforce issues as the pandemic has rolled on.
“It’s caused us to have longer lead times, which we’re trying to make up right now,” Robinson said. “We’ve created a limited quick-ship list of items. Because we custom build everything, our typical lead time for a cart is four weeks. With the quick ship, we can usually get it to them in five business days.”
Like the rapid response cart, the quick-ship items are prebuilt and come in a limited range of colors.
Supply chain shortages have not been as big an issue for the company, Robinson said.
“We’ve been able to do some substitutions,” he said. “For example, if plastic became an issue, then we would substitute that out for aluminum in some cases.”
FITNESS PIONEER
Bob Anderson was a student at California State University Long Beach majoring in physical education when he discovered the benefits of stretching. It was an aspect of fitness that, at the time, few people knew about or practiced.
During a required conditioning class, Anderson’s instructor demonstrated static and ballistic stretching.
Anderson didn’t care for the bouncing, but he did like the static stretching — “basically stretching to a point and holding the stretch,” he said. “I was not very flexible, but I got into it. I made a lot of progress and got motivated to be more fit.”
Believing that others could follow the same path to fitness, he wrote a book, simply titled Stretching, about the exercises he had developed. His wife, Jean, an art major whom he met at Cal State, illustrated it with drawings of each stretch. The couple hoped to sell enough copies to pay for printing, but sales far exceeded their expectations, and in 1980, Random House picked it up.
The book’s 40th anniversary edition is sold through the Andersons’ website, stretching.com and through Amazon. The couple also produced posters and laminated cards for various applications, including desk stretches for office workers, post-hiking stretches and general stretching for every day.
Anderson became a superstar in the burgeoning fitness industry. He developed programs for a variety of sports and consulted with professional teams including the Los Angeles Lakers, California Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Anderson’s father had grown up in Michigan with John Ralston, then head coach of the Broncos, who trained in Pomona, California at that time. He suggested that Anderson contact Ralston, who invited him to meet the players and lead them in some stretches.
“They liked it,” Anderson said. That led to a move to Denver, and, after a year of conducting clinics throughout the country, the Andersons moved their home base to Palmer Lake in 1978, where Anderson also began distributing fitness equipment. These body tools, as he calls them, include the Breath Builder, a respiratory muscle trainer; a reflexology foot massager; and resistive exercise tubing. The best seller is the TheraCane, a self-massage acupressure tool for hard-to-reach areas that is made in Denver.
“When I found something I liked and thought other people would like, I started selling it,” he said.
One of his favorites was a pain eraser — a roller device made by Dolores Ohrdorf, a reflexologist who had a practice on Weber Street. Ohrdorf died a few years ago.
“They were beautiful tools,” he said, “They weren’t made of plastic.”
These days, the Andersons still employ an assistant three days a week to help with the business, “but we’re not doing too much,” he said. “We want orders, but we don’t want very many.”
