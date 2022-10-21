Colorado Springs’ billion-dollar budget for 2023 reflects the city’s growth, but despite the seemingly high price tag, it’s based on conservative assumptions.
The proposed budget that Colorado Springs Chief of Staff Jeff Greene and Finance Director Charae McDaniel presented to City Council on Oct. 3 is based on a projected increase in sales tax revenue of only 2.9 percent over this year.
McDaniel said she arrived at that projection because of the risk of a recession.
“Though we hope that it will be shallow and short-lived, we do think that there will be general economic slowing as we move into 2023,” she said.
Nevertheless, Mayor John Suthers described the budget for his last year in office as one that bolsters public safety, commits to improving infrastructure, provides adequate pay for employees and “is making sure we do everything we can to keep this a beautiful city that people want to live in.”
Those are the things that the business community should expect the city to do, he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The budget’s mainstay is the projected $420.3 million General Fund, which finances the city’s operations and is the source for most of its discretionary spending.
The total budget also includes enterprise funds like parking, stormwater and the Colorado Springs Airport, as well as funds supported by special taxes such as the Trails, Open Space and Parks tax and the 2C road improvement levy, and grant funds such as those received from the federal government.
Suthers said public safety, including police and fire operations, constitutes 57 percent of the General Fund budget.
“We have added 120 police officer positions … to 803, but as of right now, we’re at least 60 short,” he said. “We’re expanding another 18 positions this year.”
The city has been playing catch-up with police staffing — a problem that’s not unique to Colorado Springs. But Suthers said he has received preliminary results of a study that’s underway by fiscal impact analysis firm TischlerBise indicating that the city would need 200 more officers by 2035 unless there’s a dramatic reduction in growth.
“We’re adding police officers and trying to fix the problem by going continuously to police academies” to recruit, he said.
The 2023 budget also will accommodate 32 new sworn firefighters who will staff two new fire stations.
Station 24 will be located in the northeast part of the city and will be brand new, Suthers said. Station 25 will be an expansion of an existing station of the Colorado Centre Metropolitan District and will serve the southeast part of town.
Creating and maintaining a community in which people want to live and work is key to attracting new businesses to Colorado Springs, Suthers said.
“It gets harder and requires more of a commitment as the city gets larger,” he said.
The city initiated a Keep It Clean COS campaign last spring and purchased $2 million worth of equipment including street sweepers, vacuum trucks and spray trucks to kill weeds. The 2023 budget funds 11 new positions to operate those vehicles.
The city also will increase staffing across several departments, including four rangers for urban parks and trail safety and 12 new Public Works positions to do work including utility location.
The state, which used to do utility locates, transferred that responsibility to the city without providing funding.
“We’ve had to pick that up,” Suthers said, “and we’re getting more demands for filling potholes and all that sort of thing.”
EMPLOYEE PAY
The budget allocates $11.3 million for 3 percent raises across the board for civilian employees and additional performance increases of up to 4 percent, McDonald said.
Paying well enough to attract quality employees is an important priority, she said, even when money is tight.
“We try to pay to the 50th percentile of the market,” she said. “We make sure we keep our sworn personnel at that market average, and we have most of our civilian employees at the market.”
The city’s human resources department benchmarks salaries for various positions in comparison to similar cities.
The city has seen sales tax collections grow this year and is anticipating that at the end of the year, sales tax collections will be about 9.8 percent ahead of original projections, McDonald said.
Because of the projected slowdown in sales tax growth next year, “in every single department, there are needs that exceed the resources available to them,” she said. That’s nothing new — we are always in a fiscally constrained environment, at least in local government.”
Every year is hard, she said, “but it is very hard when we are constrained by a lower estimated revenue growth.”
McDonald thinks that slower growth will persist over the next several years.
BUDGET IN ACTION
The two new fire stations are top priorities for the Fire Department to grow with the city, Fire Chief Randy Royal said.
Station 24 will be near Powers Boulevard and Interstate 25 to serve the high-growth northern area of the Springs.
Station 25 will be established in a collaboration with the Colorado Centre Metro District southeast of the airport in the Marksheffel-Bradley Road area.
The metro district fire station operates with two people and provides basic life support.
“We’re talking about a joint effort with a four-person crew,” Royal said. “We got some capital money to expand their station and make it drive-through to meet our specifications.”
The fire department gets $1.6 million in the budget to support the 32 new personnel plus equipment and operating expenses, and $2.2 million for capital costs, Royal said. The fire department’s funding comes from the General Fund and proceeds from the city’s 3.07 percent public safety sales and use tax, as well as some grant funding.
The department will have 517 sworn positions this year, and those people will receive a 4 percent raise except for battalion chiefs, who will get 8 percent, he said. Those chiefs currently are below market average pay. Civilian members of the department will receive a 3 percent pay increase plus performance raises.
The department will get eight more civilian positions to staff the four Community Response Medical (CMED) units it received this year, Royal said. Each is staffed with a paramedic and EMT who focus on low-acuity 911 calls such as ankle sprains and severe flu symptoms.
“These units free up time for [the bigger units] to focus on critical medicals,” he said. Another CMED unit will be added next year.
The department also will add 1½ grant-financed positions in its community and public health division, which responds to people with mental health issues.
Personnel from the department’s Community Response Team divert up to 90 percent of those people from hospitals by deescalating situations on scene or transporting patients to mental health facilities.
Royal called the 2023 fire department budget “a step in the right direction” to keep up with population growth but added, “we’re going to need additional stations and staffing in the future.”
2023 budget schedule
Public town hall meeting on the budget: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Council budget markup session: 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14
First reading of the budget: Nov. 22
Second reading and passage: Dec. 13