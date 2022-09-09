Nathan Springer ended a 23-year career in the United States Army last spring, and jumped into the CEO position at Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado.
When Lynn Telford retired after more than a decade heading up the nonprofit, the main challenges for Care and Share were successfully distributing an abundance of food during a pandemic, and handling associated supply chain problems. As Springer stepped in, the sudden surge of inflationary pressures led to shortages of food, a need for bigger donations, and an increase in the number of working poor relying on food banks. Springer said this underscored the need for “rapid adaptability” when the underlying assumptions of a nonprofit suddenly change.
Springer’s last military assignment was garrison commander at Fort Carson, a position that allowed his family to develop a special affinity for Colorado Springs. Springer earned his bachelor of science at Oklahoma State University, and three masters degrees in the Army — two from Fort Leavenworth, and one from the Naval Postgraduate School. His overseas deployments allowed him to observe firsthand how food insecurity is a critical societal challenge, not just in the developing world, but even within a well-off nation like the United States.
Care and Share of Southern Colorado serves 20 million meals annually across 31 counties, through 273 pantries and meal programs. This year, 3,674 families are enrolled in a variety of food support programs. Springer talked with the Business Journal at Care and Share’s massive warehouse and headquarters, describing expanding programs that will broaden the organization’s footprint in El Paso and Pueblo counties, as well as in the San Luis Valley.
Your résumé has a rich set of graduate degrees.
The history degree in particular stems from the fact that I’m a nerdy historian. I’ve had the opportunity to take groups of U.S. Army and foreign armies to various regions. In Myanmar, for example, I took British forces and academics to follow [William] Slim’s 14th Corps in World War II from Yangon to Mandalay. It was something not many people study, yet was a huge aspect of the war. We were examining a tiny American group that had been stationed in the northwest part of Myanmar during the war, in part to build the Ledo Road between India and China. Of course, you can’t go there now, since the coup. We were one of the last to visit the city of Bagam.
And that was close enough to the Rohingya region to give you firsthand experience with hunger and housing crises.
It’s funny how life prepares you for future tasks. When I think of all the places I’ve been deployed, food insecurity has been a constant in each place — I was a battalion commander in southeastern Africa, I’ve had several Afghanistan deployments, an Iraq deployment — every time I go out of the United States, I return thankful that we live where we live. We live in the richest and most prosperous country in the world, yet there is food insecurity here. Perspective is such an interesting thing, though. I got to observe the power of the human spirit in the middle of poverty. People who by our standards are as poor as one can be, and the next meal might be hard to find, those families are still happy, and want just the same things we do. When you go to places where poverty is commonplace, you realize that many of us don’t realize how great we really have it.
With the breadth of your education, were you simply looking for a rounded military career, or did you have a particular goal in mind?
As you become a more senior leader in the military, it’s assumed you will understand bigger issues in policy and strategy. In addition, I think it’s important that no matter where you are and who you are talking to, you can have a conversation covering a wide range of topics. I had the unique situation in that, whenever I would go off on a deployment and return, senior officers would say, ‘Hey, do you want to go to graduate school?’ Grad school thus became the place where you’re recovering from deployment and learning some things at the same time.
Tell us about becoming garrison commander.
Garrison command is unique in serving the role for a base that is equivalent to a traditional mayor, including having to answer to military families and the civilian employees on a base. At Fort Carson, that’s 27,000 soldiers, but 72,000 soldiers, families, and civilians. In addition to mayoral duties, you’d handle all social programs for soldiers’ families. It was an all-encompassing job, and very few people in the garrison wore a uniform. The Army civilian side of support personnel is something that an Army employee can be blind to, and members of the public certainly can be unaware of. When I met the huge number of civilian personnel who had been committed for decades to support work for the Army, there was a lesson I brought to Care and Share — never underestimate the number of passionately dedicated people, including volunteers, who can keep an organization afloat. The flip side, of course, is that garrison command changes every two years, you come in filled with what you think are great ideas, but you realize the people that have been there decades, they’ve heard it all before, and they probably have a lot more expertise than the commander.
Were you familiar with Colorado Springs before coming in 2020?
No, only through others’ stories. When you compete for brigade commands, there is a list of available commands. When we were considering options, Colorado Springs was best for our family. My son was about to enter his freshman year at CU Boulder, and he was going to come whether we were assigned Fort Carson or not. My daughter liked the option of Cheyenne Mountain High School. Then, of course, COVID struck. As I began the garrison command, I did not have a clear idea of retiring at the end of the two years. Imagine how challenging it was for my daughter in particular, but also my son, as they went totally virtual learning in a new town. Once we bought a house in Colorado Springs, we could say we were “from” somewhere for the first time in a while, and that helped drive the retirement decision. I’ve always told my wife and kids they are 51 percent of the vote on career decisions, and when it became clear I might go to Washington, D.C., next, they let it be known they’d be staying here while I went. That made it an easy decision to retire.
What made you look at nonprofit opportunities?
Many of us from Fort Carson were at an Association of Defense Communities conference in Washington, and we were out with other Colorado locals in the civilian community, and a certain person said, ‘If you could have the ideal job, what would it be?’ Without thinking too much, I told her I would like to run a nonprofit some day. She said she might have an opportunity for me right now. Of course, there were a couple dozen applicants for Lynne’s position, and it was a competitive process, but the opportunity began that night in Washington. I had some nonprofit options I had already been considering, but there are times when the right job just happens to find you. The first time you walk into the distribution center at Care and Share, you realize the scope of what it takes to serve 273 partners, which can range from pantries to community centers or churches, and it hits you that working here can make an incredible difference to many people.
Some nonprofits are expanding into more food delivery — like Food to Power with the Food Hub on Institute Street. Do you see those more as potential partners or as organizations that augment what you do?
Some organizations provide a range of services including food, and we’re happy to work with them on the food component. One thing I’ve noticed in the first month since coming to this job is that this is a very vulnerable time for all nonprofits in the area. Just like in the for-profit world, all our costs are up 10 to 15 percent, so what we’re facing is a year with less money donated, less food to distribute, and rising need as more people, even those working full time, require help with food. We are proud at Care and Share that our economies of scale allow us to get more food — $1.09 gets you about a pound of food. But all of the nonprofits need to collaborate any way we can. And we also need to aggressively seek more community volunteering, from donations to food drives to volunteer labor. You can do a food drive in your neighborhood or school through our Harvest of Hope program. It has never been a more important time to get involved in addressing food insecurity.
It seems in Lynne’s final months, the problems all centered on distributing a good supply of food in lockdown conditions, and then the early 2022 inflation explosion changed everything, just as you were coming on board.
It’s astonishing. We’re creating our Strategic Plan for 2022-2027 right now, and everything emphasizes how adaptable to quick change we must be. From July 2021 to July 2022, prices of all goods shot up 9.1 percent, while the price of food climbed 12 percent. We have tried to communicate to all our partners and shareholders that when conditions change, what we can do will change. Now these conditions may change quickly again, but for now, someone who had a choice of many food options during pandemic may find that we have a standard food package we offer every month because we simply have a limited supply. And incidentally, when sudden changes mean a new narrative must be promoted to the public, you have to make sure every staff member and partner understands that narrative, or the inconsistent messages can lead to confusion.
There are some new opportunities, though. We have another distribution center in Pueblo, and a new one opening up in Alamosa, tentatively on Dec. 1, that will make it much easier for San Luis Valley farmers to contribute to us without the trucking step of getting food to the front range. Farmers are often very proud to work with us, and don’t need to see their names attached to donations, and a distribution center in Alamosa will really help us with food grown locally near there.
What does expansion into direct services mean?
We started this effort during COVID, and there are two components of it. The first is markets run directly by Care and Share, the Sunnyside Markets in Fountain and in Pueblo, and a third in conjunction with USO, inside the former Pikes Peak Elementary School as part of the Family Success Center. The two standalone sites represent great partnerships with the city councils of those towns. Think of a food pantry that is directly a part of Care and Share, with one manager-employee and everyone else a volunteer. You know the fob you get at a grocery store as a member? For Sunnyside, a family signs up one time, then get a Care and Share code on their keychain, and they never have to sign up again.
The other side of direct services is mobile food pantries. Think of big food trucks with a lot of capacity that will be sent out in a very strategic fashion. Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team will be taking a close look at ZIP codes and identifying those neighborhoods really requiring mobile services. Remember that food deserts are not just a characteristic of urban areas, some rural regions in our 31 counties are a match for our mobile pantries. First, we identify areas where we are not doing well, then we use the mobile pantries as a scalpel to augment existing food pantries, our own and partners’ pantries.
We hear anecdotally that, where pre-pandemic those going to food pantries often had been out of work for a while, today pantries see more working poor — sometimes families with two incomes who still need a helping hand. Are you seeing that?
Absolutely — and this has been an education for me. In the last month, I have seen full-time nurses, dual-income teacher families, people you would never anticipate couldn’t make ends meet, all going to our pantries. For many Coloradans, inflation has been a nuisance, but for those living paycheck to paycheck, it has been a crisis. Another population on the rise is the elderly, particularly for someone who has lost a significant other in recent months. For many older patrons, they will not take food without doing volunteer work in return. It’s a strong ethical sense of not taking until one can give back. Now, of course, we continue to serve a homeless population, but the increase in serving the working poor is an eye-opener.
Are you finding a lot of support from the big supermarket chains?
We have great relationships with all the chains in the two big cities, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Every single day our food-rescue box trucks visit Costco, King Soopers, Target, Super Walmart, Safeway, even Starbucks, all have huge donations daily for the trucks. Another side is our long-range truck drivers going straight to farms, collecting hundreds, even thousands of pounds of vegetables. The opening of the Alamosa center, which went way big on design for cold-storage and freezer space, will radically improve our long-range truck driver routes.
Do you find the sheer scope of the infrastructure to solve food insecurity overwhelming?
I wish someone could spend a day with me in the distribution center to get a feel for that. Given that I came in just as the need was expanding, this is what makes our mission real. We have a staff with a united sense of purpose. You don’t come to Care and Share to make money, you come to make a difference. I have never been so sure that I made such a good career decision in my entire life.