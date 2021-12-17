Colorado Springs’ two new sports venues, Weidner Field and the Ed Robson Arena, are drawing crowds to Downtown Colorado Springs, and businesses are benefiting.
Weidner, home to the Switchbacks Football Club, has seen more than 100,000 people come through the gates to attend soccer games, President Nick Ragain said.
An average of more than 6,000 fans attended each home game during the season, and many patronized Downtown businesses in connection with their visits, he said.
“We hear that before the games, the restaurants and bars are loading up — and after the games, they’re loading up again.” Ragain said. “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback this year.”
Robson Arena, home to the Colorado College Tigers, is fielding lots of requests for use of the facility, Executive Director Colin Bailey said.
The venue is making use of every part of the building, which includes a multipurpose space that can accommodate 70-100 people, in addition to the ice rink. It also hosts events on the concourse level — most recently a holiday staff party, he said.
The Tigers are in the midst of their season now, and attendance at home games has been excellent, Bailey said.
“All of our season tickets are sold out,” he said.
Restaurants near the stadium, such as Wild Goose Meeting House, are reporting they’re seeing customers sporting CC gear on game nights, an indication that fans are patronizing nearby businesses.
“We’ve felt that in a positive way in terms of our business,” owner Russ Ware said, “particularly as those games coincided with other things CC was doing, like parents’ weekend.”
Both venues are contributing to Downtown’s growing vitality and are helping to attract new businesses as well.
Although some parking issues have been reported in conjunction with events at both venues, Ragain said parking has been much less troublesome than anticipated.
“I think people that have come to our events have been pleasantly surprised about access to parking and availability,” he said. “It’s something people still like to latch onto, but it’s really a distraction from all the great things that are happening.”
SWITCHBACKS SUCCESS
“It’s been a fantastic year,” Ragain said. “The 2021 season beat our expectations on the field, in the stands and in the community.”
The Switchbacks kicked off their season April 24, 2021, and went on to finish second in their division.
“We made the playoffs for the first time since 2016,” Ragain said. “We have the MVP of the entire league — center forward Hadji Barry — on our team.”
The Switchbacks also ranked in the top five in game attendance in their league, the USL (United Soccer League) Championship, which is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation as a Division II professional league.
The stadium also has hosted several other sports events, including a Premier Lacrosse League weekend tournament that was broadcast on NBC’s Peacock network, and the NCAA Division II men’s and women’s soccer semifinals and finals.
The stadium was the venue for four major concerts and has programmed a number of corporate events in the Sky Club.
“We are exceeding our financial projections for the year,” Ragain said.
Ragain said he did an informal case study of parking on July 4, when the Switchbacks played the Real Monarchs SLC (Salt Lake City), followed by a fireworks show.
“I went around taking photographs of parking lots and street parking,” he said. “There were maybe four cars parked in the El Paso County parking structure off of Vermijo [Avenue] and Sawatch Street. Surface-level parking across from the [U.S. Olympic & Paralympic] Museum and the street parking filled up directly adjacent to the stadium. But there was available street parking a couple blocks away from the stadium.”
Parking has been a learning experience for fans, he said, but in general he thinks that the process “has played out positively.”
The city has had discussions with residents of the Mill Street neighborhood about implementing a residential parking permit district, said Scott Lee, parking enterprise director for the city of Colorado Springs.
Many of the homes in that area do not have driveways and must park on the street, Lee said, “but thus far the neighborhood has not felt the need
to pursue that.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Weidner Field and Robson Arena together were one component of the City for Champions projects, which were designed to attract visitors to Colorado Springs.
Ragain said many of the events at the stadium have done exactly that.
During the NCAA Division II games, played Dec. 9 and 11, “we had hundreds of people, including athletes, coaches, administration, family and fans, that traveled here,” he said. “This is a time of year when our local hotels and restaurants see a little bit of a dip from tourists, so having the men’s and women’s finals was great timing.”
Local businesses also benefit when out-of-town teams come in to play the Switchbacks, and the concerns held at the stadium has pulled patrons from more than 100 miles away, he said.
Through marketing and advertising, “we’re presenting the city to many new people,” Ragain said. “When we represent it in a positive way, we’re really building bridges and creating opportunities and reasons for people to come and travel and visit.”
The stadium is contributing to the energy that is driving development in Downtown.
Restaurateur Mitch Yellen has opened two eateries Downtown — Till, a neighborhood restaurant and bar, and Garden of the Gods Café and Market, and is preparing to open a bar, restaurant and entertainment facility called Trainwreck a block and a half south of the stadium.
Yellen said the venue, which is scheduled to open on St. Patrick’s Day in 2022, will offer golf simulation rooms, putting greens, an outdoor sand volleyball court, bocce ball games, an outdoor amphitheater and “the biggest TV outside the Broncos stadium — 22 feet by 14 feet.”
Yellen said he’s been drawn to Downtown “because something’s in the air. Something’s changed, no doubt about it.”
He thinks the new venue “will fit perfectly with what’s going on Downtown” and at the stadium.
Weidner Apartment Homes, a minority owner of the Switchbacks and a partner in development of the stadium, owns 11 acres around the stadium and plans to develop several mixed-use buildings that will provide a total of about 1,200 market-rate apartment units and ground-floor commercial space.
The first project, a 408-unit building south of the stadium, is projected to open in 2024.
MULTI-USE SPACE
Halfway through the Tigers hockey season, which runs from September to the beginning of March, “we are a little bit more competitive than we were in years past,” Bailey said. “The overall adage is that the team is playing with a lot of heart this year.”
The Tigers typically play about 10 games a year at home. But Robson Arena is getting a lot of additional use.
Bailey said several campus groups use the rink, and students enjoy it during open-skate times. The college makes use of the multipurpose room for a variety of student and staff meetings.
The arena hosts external youth and adult hockey leagues as well.
“We are seeing an uptick in the high schools programming with us,” Bailey said, especially those in Colorado Springs School District 11.
“We’ve hosted several team postseason banquets and team meetings, with a lot more to come in the future,” he said. “If we can encourage somebody to use a space or think outside the box to be willing to hold a meeting, that’s the aspect that we’re looking at doing.”
One group, for example, is considering an event where half of the ice rink would be covered and the other half would be open for skating.
“We have a floor cover system — a hard-shell plastic cover. We can put that down and have a concert, a commencement or a wrestling match, and pull it back up and play hockey on it the next day,” Bailey said.
Parking has been an issue around the Robson Arena, although residents a few blocks away have not been affected.
“It’s been a non-issue,” said Dutch Schulz, president of the Old North End Neighborhood association.
Bailey said the college has sold numerous on-campus parking passes to season ticket holders.
“Our season ticket holders know what to expect,” he said. “That’s alleviated the backup that everyone assumed might happen. We were fully prepared to make adjustments, but our initial plan has worked out well. I don’t think we’ve heard many complaints.”
Bailey said the college has been working with the Near North End Neighborhood association, where residents had expressed some concerns around a residential parking program launched earlier this fall.
That program predated the opening of the arena, said Lee.
“We work closely with the college and the Colorado Springs Police Department to monitor parking in the area, and we met with the Near North End Neighborhood,” he said.
In fact, he said, he received an email from the neighborhood association after the first weekend’s games at the arena.
“They were very pleased with how the parking is going,” Lee said, adding that it wasn’t unusual to see a handful of violations in the neighborhood parking spaces before the arena opened.
“We haven’t seen an uptick, though,” he said.
Lee said the Downtown shuttle service scheduled to launch by early summer 2022 should further ease parking concerns and provide better access.
The shuttle buses, which will run primarily along Tejon Street, will serve both the arena and the stadium and museum area.
The buses have been ordered, and the bumpouts where they will stop are being designed, he said.
“It’s going to open up a lot of avenues for people to get around,” Lee said.