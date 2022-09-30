When Zebulon Pike first gazed upon the 14,115-foot peak that bears his name, he swore the mountain would never be climbed by humans.
But Coloradans are competitive, and not only did people climb the mountain — they built a couple of iconic sporting events upon it.
The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon and Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have become legacy events that promote the region’s reputation as a sports destination.
Colorado Springs’ Olympic City USA and City for Champions projects now are spurring development of a sports economy that is estimated to top half a billion dollars a year, according to the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
“There are two really amazing events that are headed to Colorado Springs next summer,” said Megan Leatham, president and CEO of Colorado Springs Sports Corp., “and a lot of that is because of the City for Champions projects.”
The USA Weightlifting championships will be held in June 2023, and the World Jump Rope Championship will happen in July. Both events are at the Ed Robson Arena at Colorado College.
Weidner Field has hosted events like a Premier Lacrosse League weekend tournament and the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s national soccer championships.
The Division II championship games, played Dec. 9-11, 2021, brought hundreds of athletes, coaches, sports administrators, family and fans into the city during the off-season for tourism, Switchbacks President Nick Ragain said.
Besides Switchbacks soccer matches, the field has a full roster of sports events scheduled for the rest of this year and into 2023.
Events like these are cementing the Pikes Peak region’s reputation as an international sports destination, filling hotel rooms and bringing new customers to local businesses, Leatham said.
The Sports Corp. itself, which has a mission to inspire and advance Colorado Springs and its Olympic City USA brand, has played a big role in bringing new events to the region.
Established in 1979 to help in the relocation of the U.S. Olympic Committee from New York City to Colorado Springs, the Sports Corp. brings together community sponsors and sports organizations to promote sports tourism and the sports economy.
The Rocky Mountain State Games, one of the Sports Corp.’s marquee events, is Colorado’s largest sports festival for athletes of all abilities, attracting more than 10,000 athletes each year. Competition in more than 30 sports is held over two weekends in July at venues throughout the region.
“Outside of the events we own and operate,” Leatham said, “we helped support 26 additional events for the city of Colorado Springs that totaled 26,097 participants, 156,242 spectators and over 55,000 hotel room nights” in the past year.
C4C STADIUMS
Robson Arena, which has been open barely a year, is coming into its own as a sports venue.
The home of CC Tigers Hockey, Robson Arena opened its ice rink to two new events this summer, said Colin Bailey, the arena’s executive director.
The 2022 Western Regional High-Performance Camp on June 13-18 drew 200 young athletes ages 14-16
from across the United States.
And on Aug. 8-13, the arena hosted the Athletix Under-17 Five Nations Tournament, with teams from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Germany and the United States.
“That was a big one for us,” Bailey said: More than 100 athletes and 30 coaches participated, and nearly 4,000 tickets were issued.
“This event has only been held here in the United States three times previously,” he said. “USA Hockey being headquartered here in town was really important.”
Robson Arena has good momentum heading into next summer, Bailey said.
The USA Weightlifting championships are scheduled for June 22-July 2, and Bailey expects about 1,600 athletes, 300 coaches and 150 staff and officials to travel here for the competition.
He anticipates the championships will have a direct economic impact of more than $1.8 million and a total economic impact of more than $2.88 million.
Another first for Colorado Springs, the International Jump Rope Union’s world championships, will be held July 15-25 at Robson Arena.
The event is expected to draw 2,500-3,000 participants from more than 30 countries, fill 900-1,000 hotel rooms and attract 15,000 ticket buyers.
“There are some more things that we have in the works, but we’ve not had pen meet paper yet,” Bailey said.
Upcoming at Weidner Field is the first-ever Cerus Arena Obstacle Course on Oct. 8. Co-hosted by Cerus Fitness, the course includes 20 obstacles and participants will do 10 laps around the field, which equates to a 5k run.
Another unique event, the City for Champions Cup, will pit the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcons and Colorado College Tiger Women’s Soccer teams against one another.
The inaugural match is set for Oct. 27. Ragain said he expects the event to become an instant classic and annual favorite.
Weidner Field also will host the 2022 Colorado High School Activities Association Boys Soccer finals on Nov. 12.
Ragain expects additional events to be added next year, including world freestyle football, a sport that involves participants creatively juggling a ball using all parts of the body, and an event of the American Ultimate Disc League, a semiprofessional league whose players are magicians with flying discs.
“We are always exploring other opportunities,” Ragain said.
LEGACY EVENTS
The Pikes Peak Marathon is the second-oldest marathon in the United States and the oldest continually run marathon, said Ron Ilgen, president/race director of Pikes Peak Marathon Inc. It was also the first marathon to have a woman finisher.
The race was founded in 1956 after a Florida physician, Dr. Arne Suominen, wrote a letter to the then-Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce challenging cigarette smokers to run up and down the mountain against him. (The 56-year-old doctor finished third; 28-year-old Colorado Springs nonsmoker Monte Wolford was the winner, according to the marathon’s website.)
From a handful of contestants, the race has grown to more than 2,600 runners who participate in the ascent and marathon, held this year Sept. 17 and 18, Ilgen said.
“I estimate we get at least that many people, if not more, coming with the runners,” he said.
About 55 percent of the runners hail from out of town.
“We got people from 26 countries in 2019; that is about average,” he said. He estimates the runners, spectators and others who come to support the event occupy well over 6,000 hotel room nights.
Many runners and their families return each year, combining race weekend with their vacations.
Ilgen said a study done seven years ago estimated the race’s economic impact at $2.6 million.
“The race has really grown since then, so I would estimate double that,” he said.
The Pikes Peak Marathon is part of the Golden Trail World Series of six iconic races, Ilgen said. Most of the others are in Europe, where the race is well known.
“The area and the peak itself get a great deal of international exposure,” he said. “I’d say, to some people — especially in the mountainous regions of Europe — the Pikes Peak Marathon is better known than it is here in Colorado, just because of the mystique of it. There, they don’t have races that go to 14,000 feet — if it’s 14,000 feet there, it’s going to be a glacier, so they all want to come here.”
The marathon also attracts people from closer to home; it sees the most out-of-state entrants from Texas, Kansas and California.
Some of those runners come early to train at a higher altitude than they’re used to, Ilgen said.
“We have a good number from Florida,” he said. “I always ask them how they train.” (Most say they run up a lot of stairs.)
Ilgen has organized and managed the race for 20 years, during which the race has grown from a small, relatively unknown event to its current international status.
“I don’t take the praise for that,” he said. “The mountain did it, not me.”
The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, known as The Race to the Clouds, had its 100th running June 26.
Spencer Penrose, developer of The Broadmoor, built the highway to the top of Pikes Peak along the path of a narrow carriage road.
In 1915, after completing the Pikes Peak Highway, he devised a plan to run an auto race to the summit to highlight the new road and lure visitors to the hotel.
The first hill climb was held in August 1916.
What started as a publicity event has grown into one of the world’s most thrilling automotive races that attracts top international drivers and teams.
To celebrate the milestone 100th running, “we were able to bring back our downtown pre-race street festival, Fan Fest,” which drew 30,000 people, said Lisa Haight, PPIHC event coordinator/media/historian.
This year’s race drew 72 race teams, 229 registered media and 9,626 spectators. A recently completed economic impact study estimated total local tax receipts at more than $370,000.
“The combined PPIHC race expenditures, tourism related directly to the race, Pikes Peak region expenditures by race teams, media outlets and spectators totals $6.4 million,” Haight said.
“Beyond the impact of Race Week, the PPIHC monitors media mentions of our event around the world,” she said.
Articles about the Hill Climb and the Pikes Peak region totaled 2,202 and was potentially viewed 14 billion times between Jan. 1-July 20. It would have cost more than $129 million to purchase equivalent ad space in those publications.
The story with the top reach was an msn.com travel article that named Colorado Springs one the 10 best places to travel internationally in June. It reached more than 211 million people and provided the kind of exposure money couldn’t buy.