At Tony’s Downtown Bar on North Tejon Street, the afternoon crowd nurses pints of Pabst Blue Ribbon at the long bar and the sharp tang of buffalo sauce hangs thickly in the air. But you won’t find it on wings — just the chicken strips.
“Wings are through the roof! Five years ago, a 40 pound box of wings used to cost maybe 60 bucks, and right now it is around $180,” said owner Eel Anderson.
While there are lingering supply-chain and staffing issues, Anderson says his crowds are steadily growing, and estimates they’re around 75 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
Business continues to gain steam at sports bars across El Paso County as college football and the Big Four sports drive crowds into taverns no longer having to deal with pandemic-related restrictions.
“We didn’t know what to think last year. … You’ve got so many people [who were] excited to be back in public and socializing with people, while the other half were still like, ‘Hey that’s a super-spreader event, I’m staying away,’ Anderson said.
“So far [this year], we are seeing more people. This is one of my nightmare times of the year, because even though we have 14 TVs, it’s always a fight about what to put on the main one, with volume.”
Football and hockey are the main draws at Tony’s, and while some customers bug Anderson to put on UFC events, he doesn’t see it as worth the risk. “I’m not showing UFC fights. It’s expensive for me to show it, and I never want to charge a cover down here,” he said. “It’s a bunch of testosterone — get that and alcohol together, it’s a recipe for a hurricane.
“And the NFL [Sunday] Ticket? Holy cow. With my occupancy here, this year it cost me $8,350. That goes up every year. … Is it worth it? Who knows, but it’s fun.”
Staffing is a struggle — many sports bars are either still understaffed or just now getting back to full staff after months of scarcity.
“Absolutely, we are going through that [staffing] problem,” Anderson said. “I’ve got a whole bunch of new bartenders right now, trying to get ‘em all trained up.”
“If you came in last month and applied, you were getting the job,” added bartender Lee Wilson.
Out on West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City, Thunder & Buttons has been thriving. The bar pulled in record-breaking profits for June, July and August before leveling off a bit in September with the start of school.
“It’s been a killer year and we hope to see it continue,” said owner Luke Barfield. “Last year, we had a strong Halloween, and then they shut us down in November. I don’t agree with all the stuff that was happening, the government overreach. If you’re afraid of being unhealthy, stay home and do something else.”
While there have been some staffing issues, Barfield has been luckier than most, something he attributes to creating a positive work culture, as well as offering various incentives.
“We had such good sales [during the summer], I gave everyone in the back of the house $150 per pay period if they hit overtime at any point,” he said. “I was rewarding the people working, not sitting at home getting free paychecks. So if you hit overtime, you got a bonus.”
Barfield has added a surcharge to every ticket — for food and alcohol alike — dividing that extra money among all employees every pay period. “For the back of the house, they average an extra $85-90 per pay period,” he said. “So when they’re busy and stressed, they know they’re going to get a bigger paycheck. … Some people may pay more, but maybe their [work] culture sucks.”
While crowds for games have been solid, karaoke three nights a week has been a bigger draw for Barfield.
“I don’t pay for that gameday ticket. … It’s too much — it takes a lot to break even on that. ... Here, people are more likely to come and hang out and do karaoke, versus coming and sitting for four hours and only having two beers,” Barfield said.
To the south at Rookies Taphouse in Fountain, things have really picked up with football underway.
“We’ve now got football three nights a week, and that drives up the sales,” said manager Seanna Womack.
Rookies has been drumming up business with deals like five beers for $15, events like Tuesday Night Trivia, cornhole tournaments with bar tabs as prizes, and live music.
“We also might have the monopoly on sports bars in Fountain,” added Womack.
A sign posted at the entrance announces the need for more kitchen staff.
“We are short of kitchen staff, and the owner has raised the pay,” Womack said.
In East Colorado Springs, Rhino’s Sports & Spirits is similarly packing in crowds. “We have excelled … way above our expectations,” said Stephen Pollard, a part-owner and general manager.
Competition to get sports fans in the doors is robust, but Rhino’s has carved out its own customer base.
“We have a few big [competitors] that are corporate sports bars, like Bubba’s down the road … but being a military owned local bar, we do pretty well for ourselves,” said Pollard.
He said staffing has been a consistent problem for a little over a year, and the bar has only recently been able to go back to being open seven days a week with normal hours of service.
“Getting fully staffed has been a major hassle,” he said. “I definitely had to raise wages to get cooks.”
On Sundays, Rhino’s raffles off “thousands of dollars’ worth of trips to [Las] Vegas, to Mexico, signed jerseys, all kinds of things,” said Pollard, but he credits the toasty patio with helping the pub through the lean times of the early pandemic.
“Our covered, heated patio saved us for a couple of months — back when it was patio seating only, we got a lot more clientele because of that aspect,” he said.
Bar owners are also optimistic that the Halloween weekend will be very big — particularly at Tony’s Downtown Bar, with the Colorado College Tigers Hockey playing Air Force on Saturday night just a few blocks away. “That new hockey arena down the street has been a huge draw for before and after games,” Anderson said.
For his part, Anderson is mostly bullish on the future.
“People always ask me: Is it stressful?” he said. “Nah. If you’ve been in this business long enough, you roll with the punches — and you know how to get knocked down, and then get back up.”