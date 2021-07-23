Since 2017, the Colorado nonprofit Transforming Safety has been offering former prison inmates a new start through entrepreneurship training and business loans. The aim was to reduce recidivism — Colorado has the nation’s fourth-worst rate, at 50 percent — and build businesses in underserved areas.
But when entrepreneur Cory Arcarese joined the Transforming Safety effort in late 2018, teaching business classes for former inmates, she found very few business loans were reaching those who needed them. In fact, few loans were being made at all.
Through Transforming Safety grants, nonprofits CommunityWorks and Solid Rock Community Development Corporation were providing services and business classes in Colorado Springs for former offenders — but Accion, Transforming Safety’s designated small business lender, was refusing graduates’ loan applications.
Arcarese, who ran CArc Business Consulting LLC for a decade and is a senior business consultant with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, was frustrated by the barriers.
“I had tried to put some of the people that had gone through my [classes at Solid Rock CDC] through [Accion’s small business lending] program, and they refused to change any of their lending criteria,” Arcarese recalled. “So I asked Colorado Enterprise Fund ... if they would take over the program and they said ‘Yes.’”
Colorado Enterprise Fund offers broader access to financing and more flexible business loan terms than traditional lenders, and when Arcarese became the southern Colorado lending officer for CEF two years ago, she asked to take over small business lending for the Transforming Safety program, thinking she’d finally get those loans moving.
NOT SO FAST
“Even with more flexible lending criteria, they still couldn’t get in. I still couldn’t get any loans done ... because there were some challenges I didn’t realize that I was going to run into,” Arcarese said. “Like, when you’re incarcerated, you still are responsible for paying child support. Your child support payments don’t stop, but you have no way to pay them — so the second that you’re behind on 10 years of child support or three years or four years, that ruins your credit.
“You have no one to cosign on the loan with you. You have no collateral. You have no job and no way of getting a job. You have nothing. So even if you have more flexible lending criteria, you have no way of getting any capital whatsoever to fund a business.”
Juaquin Mobley, vice president of programs at CommunityWorks, also emphasized that, for former inmates who aren’t ready, a small business loan could complicate the already challenging post-release period.
“A lot of people when they get out, they already are burdened with other responsibilities — so taking out more debt is not a wise decision,” Mobley said.
That’s why, through CommunityWorks, Mobley uses Transforming Safety grant money to give rent assistance, food vouchers and transportation funds to people coming out of prison — along with anything else “that will make them stable,” he said, “to where if they want to take the entrepreneurial path, it wouldn’t be a burden; it’d be an opportunity for them.”
Even with this assistance in place, Arcarese said, loans weren’t going ahead.
“Just recently in the last six months, the [Department of Corrections] came to me and said, ‘OK Cory, why aren’t you making any loans with these Transforming Safety dollars?’ Me, who has a bleeding heart for these people — I said it’s because of all of this. And they said, ‘OK ... we’ll give you carte blanche to revamp this program. ... Give us a proposal.’
Arcarese’s proposal: Let former inmates and justice-involved people take her business class and, on graduating, those who produce a solid business plan and sensible financial projections can get a $50,000 loan with five years to pay it back. If repayments are made on time for the first three years, the last two years of the loan can be forgiven.
Under the revamped program, “it doesn’t matter what their credit score is,” she said. “And they don’t need a cosigner and it doesn’t matter if they have collateral. ... I just got [the DOC] to approve the revamped loan program.”
One condition: Arcarese’s graduates must establish their businesses in Southeast Colorado Springs. The hope is to empower the Southeast with businesses started by its own residents.
And “it can’t be another liquor store, another tattoo parlor,” she said, “it needs to be a childcare or a grocery store or something the Southeast really needs.
“If we need childcare in Southeast and somebody comes with that idea, that’s where we’re going to say ‘Absolutely,’” she added. “We’re going to weed out the weeds.”
The first class under the rebooted program begins in August, with 20 students personally vetted by Arcarese and Mobley.
CULTURE CLASH
Mobley is uniquely positioned to help identify former inmates who are likely to succeed in entrepreneurship. He spent nearly eight years in prison for armed robbery and has since been determined to help others chart a different course. He started The Community Barbershop/Salon Hub and Pub as a social enterprise — especially as a point of outreach for those who have been justice-involved, where they can get advice and mentorship; connect with services, therapy and training — and work towards becoming job-ready. CommunityWorks is located at the back of The Community Barbershop, which serves as an entrance and a welcoming space where the barbers build relationships and start conversations about their clients’ needs — beyond a haircut.
Mobley and some of his barbers are justice-involved — meaning they’ve had contact with criminal courts, jails, or prisons — so they can relate to people returning from incarceration in ways government officials usually can’t.
“I learned that culture is king,” Mobley said. “You’ve got to meet people where they’re at, and for years, or for decades now, a lot of the programs — specifically from the government — haven’t done a good job of doing that.
“So there’s a state program ... I’m not going to name names ... specifically in the Southeast part of town, they haven’t been as present,” he explained. “And the reason is because their approach is very ‘government black-and-white,’ you know what I mean? And as a result, [their guidance] falls on deaf ears. So when they come in and they do an enrollment, it’s not a conversation with the participant, from what I observed, so there’s really no real communication going on there.
“What we’ve ... found successful is we’ve created an atmosphere where when you walk in and you feel like you belong,” he said. “So we did everything with intentionality. ... We know for a fact that in our culture, in our communities across the country, [the barbershop] is where the real conversation happens. It’s been proven that we trust our barbers more than we trust doctors and psychologists. So we used that to our benefit to give us leverage to have honest conversations about what they need help with or where they’re at in life and what insights they can give us to continue our program. And then from there, the referral is made... . We find a successful career path for them — and from there, we work on job retention.
“This is a community effort, and I think that’s what a lot of state entities really just don’t get — and they’re hiring people that don’t have any lived experience. So when you hire individuals that can’t understand what it’s like when one of your parents come home drunk and the effect that has on you, it’s foreign to them and they don’t know the mental effects that has. So they can’t relate. If you can’t relate, we can’t really have a real conversation. Everything’s going to be textbook.”
SUCCESS AND EXPANSION
Transforming Safety was piloted in north Aurora and Southeast Colorado Springs due to heavy law enforcement involvement in those areas, and it has proved successful. The Latino Coalition for Community Leadership reported May 19 that 86 percent of formerly incarcerated Transforming Safety program participants did not return to prison.
This success encouraged a bipartisan effort from lawmakers to pass a new bill this year expanding the program to Grand Junction and Trinidad, with the eventual aim of scaling the program statewide.
The original 2017 Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention bill, which first funded Transforming Safety, also had bipartisan support, sponsored by Rep. Pete Lee (D-Colorado Springs), Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs) and Sen. Daniel Kagan (D-Aurora/Arapahoe). When House Republican Richard Holtorf wanted to help expand the initiative this year, he went to Lee for advice.
“When he first approached me about it, he wanted to take what I refer to as the justice reinvestment concept statewide,” Lee said. “Well, that’s like swinging for a grand slam and we just don’t have money for a grand slam, so it was reined in to just expand it into two communities, because it takes a lot of resources and oversight to make a program like this work. You can’t just send a formerly incarcerated individual a check and say, ‘Good luck, try to set up a business.’”
Christie Donner, executive director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, helped write the original Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention initiative and believes laws like this help redistribute funds to the community instead of promoting costly interactions with law enforcement.
“Looking at this kind of model, it’s not that dissimilar from the intention around some of the ‘defund [the] police’ — which is invest in community, not in the criminal justice system or police,” Donner said. “But we’re not taking money from the police budget to do it. We’re talking about community reinvestment.”
Holtorf sees Transforming Safety as an effective investment in changing the expensive problem of incarceration.
“To incarcerate somebody is about $160,000 a year,” Holtorf said. “If we can keep that person out of prison or somebody from returning to prison for 50 cents on the dollar, 30 cents on the dollar, wouldn’t that be a good investment? That’s the thesis behind it.”
Mobley sees Transforming Safety going statewide and has a vision for it to go even further.
“The intention is for it to be scalable and move to places that need it just as much as we do, the Chicagos and New York Cities, the L.A.s, the Miamis or the Atlantas, New Orleans,” Mobley said. “So this is really the testing ground, if you will, for this particular style of funding.”