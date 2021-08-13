When he’s explaining oral immunotherapy, Dr. Daniel Soteres will quote lines from The Princess Bride. It’s the part where the Man in Black wins a battle of wits against the Sicilian, over goblets laced with iocane powder. “They were both poisoned,” the Man in Black says afterwards. “I’ve spent the last few years of my life building up an immunity to iocane powder.”
Oral immunotherapy treatment for food allergies runs along the same lines, Soteres says: there’s a low level of allergen an allergic person can safely consume without a reaction — and when the tolerance threshold is gradually increased over time, the immune and digestive systems will adapt as intended.
The aim isn’t to cure, but to build tolerance and reduce the severity of reaction, allowing patients to encounter or accidentally consume the substance their bodies previously couldn’t tolerate.
An allergy and immunology physician, Soteres also earned his master’s in public health. He works with Asthma & Allergy Associates, and a large part of his practice is devoted to OIT. With letters and thank you cards from children, parents and patients of all ages decorating his office, he’s successfully used OIT for people with various severe food allergies including peanut, almond, egg and milk.
A Tennessee native, Soteres didn’t pursue medicine right away. His path wound through architecture, the United Soccer League and pre-med studies before he enrolled at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans.
Soteres talked with the Business Journal about how he came to Colorado, and the ways his work changes lives.
Tell us about your path from architecture to medicine.
I went to college in St. Louis where I studied architecture at Washington University and I earned a bachelor’s in architecture. They called it an AB, actually, rather than a BA. Then I decided I wanted to be a doctor, so I returned home to Chattanooga, played professional soccer for three years, took pre-med classes, and then went to New Orleans for my medical training.
Professional soccer?
It’s the USL — the United Soccer League. The year I started medical school was the year that Major League Soccer started, so this was like a precursor to [Major League Soccer]. That team still exists. They were the Chattanooga Railroaders, but now go by the Chattanooga Football Club. A lot of the guys I played with coach and are general managers there now.
Where did you take your pre-med courses?
At UT Chattanooga, while waiting tables — just doing what I could to get by and make ends meet. I waited tables at a place called the Brass Register, right in the center of downtown Chattanooga. Much like Colorado Springs now, Chattanooga 25 years ago started going through a renaissance where they redeveloped the downtown. There were a bunch of run-down steel mills that were razed. They moved the minor league baseball team downtown; they built a stadium in the center of downtown where my soccer team now plays — I never got to play there — and have football games and community events there as well. The brewpub culture grew, and a new museum was placed in the downtown area. I was waiting tables downtown at the very beginning of this renaissance. It’s a lot like what Colorado Springs going through now, and it’s fun to watch the downtown get revitalized.
What came next?
College was ’87 – ’91; I finished the [pre-med] coursework in ’93 and went to med school in ’94. For med school, I went to Tulane University in New Orleans. After that, I did my residency in a combination of internal medicine and pediatrics. If you become an internist, that’s a three-year program. If you go into pediatrics, it’s a three-year program. Mine was a combined four-year program of internal medicine and pediatrics. I stayed at Tulane for all of my postgraduate training. I was a chief resident for a year, and then I went on to do my allergy fellowship. Meanwhile, I met my wife; she’s also a physician. She’s an M.D., Ph.D. — so she’s the brains in the family. Her Ph.D. is in biostatistics and she works for Denver Health in quality health care research topics. So I met her and it just made sense to stay in New Orleans, so that’s where I did my allergy fellowship as well.
When you did your fellowship, was it at a specific hospital or health care network?
I worked in multiple hospitals: Tulane, the VA system, Charity Hospital — kind of a public health hospital for New Orleans — and then there was a private hospital called Ochsner, which is very big now.
How did you end up in Colorado Springs?
My wife wanted to move to Colorado — she grew up in Denver. She was down in New Orleans, where we met, for her medical training. Anyways, she was pregnant and said, ‘We’re going west.’ And I said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’ We came to Colorado, and I started with a practice in south Denver, but by the end of the year that wasn’t going well. We lived in Castle Pines, and I started with Asthma & Allergy Associates in 2006. I drove down here for about five years, and then we moved down here about eight or nine years ago. She was allowed to start working from home even before COVID; her job responsibilities are not patient-related. She — again before COVID — would go up to Denver about once or twice a week. We’ve been able to create our lives down here in the Springs for the last nine years.
Tell us about your work.
I take care of kids and adults with the respiratory concerns like asthma, and even some patients with [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. We take care of kids and adults with allergies — itchy, runny noses. I call it the Seven Dwarfs of allergy: Itchy, Runny, Drippy, Sneezy, Grumpy, Dopey and Wheezy. But that’s for the kid patients, not for the adult patients. Skin rashes, like hives and eczema. We do a lot of food allergy. I was the first person in Colorado — and was probably one of only a dozen in the country — who would do oral immunotherapy for patients with food allergies. That’s where you train people with, for example, peanut allergy to tolerate tiny doses over the course of several months, and you desensitize them to reduce the risk of a severe allergic reaction. I’ve been doing that now for about 11 or 12 years now in the Springs. In the past two years, there’s been an FDA approved product that’s come out for that therapy — for peanut, specifically. We still do other foods like eggs and milk and tree nuts.
Tell us more about practicing oral immunotherapy.
If you think about it like a stool; it does horribly if there’s only two legs. And that’s been the therapeutic options for food allergy for 50 years: avoid and be prepared for an allergic reaction. So the way that I look at it now, is that stool now has a third leg, and that third prong is this desensitization process where you train a child to tolerate accidental exposures. It does not cure food allergy; if you stop taking the daily doses, then the severe reactions come back. There were not many people in the country doing it when we started, but we’ve really innovated on the therapy and expanded the program.
What do you like about your work?
I like that I work with kids, adults, and people of all ages. I like that I’m my own boss and make my own schedule. I love the camaraderie with all of our staff members. My wife and I tell our kids, ‘It’s not work if you love what you do,’ and I have a great time. My favorite referral to the office is when somebody comes in and says, ‘You know, Mrs. Smith said you were great and we had to come see you.’ Those are little victories, but it means a lot that at some point I had an impact on a family and they wanted to pass that along.
About five or six months ago, a family had moved out of town whose daughter did the oral immunotherapy program several years ago for peanuts. Now that young woman has graduated from college, and they just talk about the freedom in her life. Now she’s still avoiding her food allergen, but she goes out to eat with friends, she goes to social events, and she has accidental exposures that happen within the natural course of life. They took the time a few months ago — five years after they left town — to send me a little note to say thank you so much for all that you’ve done for us and for all that you’ve done to make Lauren’s life better.
Three weeks ago, I was at a mountain bike race in Winter Park. It was a relay, with two other guys on my team. I was sitting at the starting line — I was the first leg — and this woman is taking pictures of her young son. I mean, it’s all adults and then there’s this 12-year-old next to me. Eventually, the mother notices me and says, ‘Uh Zane, I think you’re standing next to your allergy doctor.’ And for the rest of the fun event, that little boy kept coming over to our tent to talk, and he cheered me in on my last lap. I get to build these really great relationships with patients and their families.