After growing up on the East Coast. Kristyn Cline came to Colorado Springs in 1999 looking to find that hometown feel. As she settled in Colorado, her goal was to build a simple and sweet life for her family.
“I wanted a different life for my kids, where people have lemonade stands and wave to you and it feels like a close-knit community,” said Cline, owner of Sweetwater - A Flower Market.
After an eye-opening trip to Tennessee, Cline had a vision of what a small business that sells flowers and mercantile gifts could look like for the Springs.
“I went to Nashville on a trip by myself and something changed in me,” she recalled. “I experienced a joy, peace, grace and beauty that opened my heart to some ideas I had already been thinking about.
“It was my ‘Aha’ moment and I thought that this would be a great way to bring something different to Colorado Springs — not just the flower shop but also a flower truck.”
So Cline started Sweetwater - A Flower Market, which she named in memory of her mother, Sally.
With two locations — in Old Colorado City and Colorado Springs’ North End —Sweetwater boasts the only interactive bouquet bar in the area. This means patrons can build their own bouquets and have an array of fresh flowers to tailor to a specific need.
Sweetwater also offers the services of a floral designer, as well as curated mercantile items including body products, gifts and home goods, rotated seasonally.
“Every time you come into the shop it’s a different experience,” Cline said.
“Our customers are a gift to us and we get to know them as friends and listen to what they hope to see for the shop.”
Sweetwater’s trucks bring flowers to customers, events, festivals, parks, homes, birthday parties and local markets.
“On Mother’s Day we do free delivery. ... We also are ready for multiple farmer’s markets, Territory Days and the biggest wedding season of the city,” Cline said.
To learn more about Cline and her journey with Sweetwater- A Flower Market, join the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, ABC Bank and Colorado Springs Business Journal on April 8 for the first in the #SMALLBIZREALTALK series.
In this series of free monthly events, participants visit a small business to learn about the ins and outs of what it takes to be a local entrepreneur — the good, the bad and the ugly.
It’s “real talk” directly from local small business owners at their business location.
Start up costs? Legal? HR? The best and worst advice they were given? It’s all covered.
The goal of this series is to strengthen the Colorado Springs entrepreneurial ecosystem by networking, championing small businesses, listening to their stories and learning from each other.
The hybrid event will also be broadcast live on Facebook.
For details or to sign up, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/what-we-do/programs/smallbizrealtalk/.
Learn about Sweetwater - A Flower Market at sweetwaterflowermarket.com.