Most people welcome the Downtown wave of new apartment projects, which are needed to house the city’s growing population.
But there is an unseen cost to these projects — the price paid by small businesses that have to move out of their way.
For Rick Vokt, owner of the Piano Warehouse at 120 W. Cucharras St., the burden is heavy.
A month ago, Vokt received a notice from his landlords that his month-to-month lease would end on Oct. 19. The building was being sold and would be demolished to make way for a proposed apartment project by South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners.
That meant Vokt would have to find another place for his business and move nearly 100 pianos — all within 30 days.
Unable to meet the deadline despite his efforts, Vokt now faces eviction proceedings.
H.R. Meininger Co., the venerable art supplies business that occupied a store on South Weber Street for decades, fared better when it needed to move.
Meininger’s owned its building and sold it at a time when prices were high, said Vice President and fourth-generation family member Judd Meininger, to make way for another Greystar project.
It took some searching, but Meininger’s found another location Downtown and reopened in its new space at 814 S. Weber St. last fall.
Although the move was difficult, it ultimately allowed the store to expand and make favorable adjustments, Meininger said.
Stu Balch, owner of FN Jeep, knew from the time he bought the business in May 2021 that he would have to move.
The company’s owner, who also owned the property at 602 S. Wahsatch Ave., had a separate offer to sell the parcel, on which a Greystar project was to be built.
Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, said situations like Vokt’s have been rare.
“It’s pretty remarkable that we’ve been able to have such significant economic growth Downtown and make a meaningful dent in our city’s housing shortage without disrupting commercial properties,” she said. “It’s impossible to have zero disruptions, but we’ve had very few.”
‘NICE PEOPLE’
Greystar is under preapplication for an apartment project on the property at Cucharras and Sierra Madre streets where the Piano Warehouse is located, said Max D’Onofrio, lead public communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs.
Since Greystar hasn’t submitted any formal plans for the property, the city can’t comment on the company’s plans, D’Onofrio said. But he confirmed that the 9,500-square-foot building, owned by the Estate of Barbara Supperstein, Louise Eskanos and the Supperstein Family Trust, is under contract for purchase.
The landlords did not respond to the Business Journal’s requests for comments, and a Greystar representative stated in an email that the company had no comment.
Vokt said he had a good relationship with the landlords.
“They were real nice people,” he said. “They would stop by and see how I was doing. I always said, ‘If you ever sell this, give me a couple of months’ notice. Don’t expect me to just poof and be gone.’”
One lesson he’s learned, Vokt said, is to ask for three months’ notice to vacate in any future lease.
A BETTER DEAL
Vokt opened the Piano Warehouse in 1995 in a space at 413 N. Tejon St. and leased the Cucharras Street warehouse as storage space in 2005.
When the Great Recession hit in 2008, it became difficult to maintain both spaces, and Vokt told his landlords at the warehouse that the dual rents were unsustainable.
“They said, ‘If we gave you a better deal, would you stay here?’” he said.
Vokt loved the old brick building that once was used to store hay and agreed to move his store into the warehouse. He signed a new three-year lease in July 2011.
“This was kind of the warehouse district, where all the artists were,” he said.
After he moved to the warehouse, he was able to stock more inventory and lower his prices.
Vokt built a core customer base consisting mostly of families who wanted their kids to play the piano.
He also rented pianos to school districts, local colleges, The Broadmoor, the Colorado Springs Conservatory, the City Auditorium and other commercial clients, and did repairs, service, tuning and piano moving. “That is the end of the business that gets us through hard times,” he said.
Sales have been good since the pandemic as well, although Vokt has seen a bit of a slowdown recently.
ONE HUNDRED PIANOS
Vokt’s lease expired in July 2014, and since then, he has been renting the building on a month-to-month basis.
On Sept. 20 of this year, Vokt’s landlords served him with a notice terminating his tenancy and requiring him to vacate by Oct. 19.
Vokt said he called the attorney named in the document and asked if he could get an extension.
According to another document delivered to Vokt on Oct. 11, the landlord group “did make inquiries with the buyers” but “we were unsuccessful in gaining consent to continue this tenancy. The landlords must deliver a vacant building.”
If he did not comply, the landlords would file a complaint in El Paso County Court on Oct. 20, the letter stated.
Vokt received a notice Oct. 22 that the landlord group had filed a complaint for forcible entry and detainer (eviction). A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
If a judge grants a writ of restitution to the landlords, Vokt will be locked out of the premises and any remaining property will be disposed of or liquidated.
Vokt said that, once he realized he wasn’t likely to get any extra time, he secured a space owned by his friend Chuck Murphy at 218 W. Colorado Ave. and started moving pianos.
As of Oct. 24, he and a couple of helpers had moved 30 grand pianos and 20 uprights into the new space and had about 50 more to go.
“We can only get about 10-15 done in a day,” he said. “I’m feeling it in my back and legs. But I’m just going to push on through and work my fingers to the bone.”
Vokt plans to attend the Nov. 1 hearing and request a few more days to finish up, but he expects to have the pianos cleared out by Oct. 31.
He figures it will cost him $20,000-$30,000 in expenses and lost business by the time the move is done.
PROS AND CONS
In addition to the proposed Cucharras Street location, Greystar has three projects in planning and construction stages in Downtown Colorado Springs.
“We got one of those offers you couldn’t refuse,” Meininger said, when Greystar bid on the store’s property so it could build a five-story, 277-unit project southeast of Weber and Cimarron streets.
Denver-based Meininger’s had occupied the 7,000-square-foot building at 201 S. Weber St. since 1993, but Meininger’s father, Henry Meininger, who heads the business, knew “change is coming,” Judd Meininger said. “That’s why we felt the need to find a new location.”
After a citywide search, they found and purchased a property at 814 S. Tejon St. that suited their needs. The building had one tenant, whom the Meiningers helped to relocate.
The new location accommodates a classroom and gallery space and enabled the store to hire a few more people after the move.
The move itself was a challenge, Meininger said.
“Moving in general for a business is brutal,” he said. Meininger’s stock included many fragile items that had to be bubble-wrapped and carefully transported.
Although the end result was favorable, Meininger said, “It feels like in the Springs, a lot of people are getting uprooted and moved around and will probably continue to do so.”
Henry Meininger said owning the building was key to his business having control over its destiny.
“I’m happy with the decision I made,” Henry Meininger said. “I’m happy to be in a better location, and Colorado Springs is getting another apartment building.”
Balch moved FN Jeep in late January of this year into an 8,000-square-foot warehouse at 2415 Rand Ave., south of Downtown. The move cleared the way for a five-story, 207-unit Greystar apartment development at Wahsatch Avenue and Rio Grande Street.
The former owner of the property had been in the Downtown location for more than a decade and got “a good offer for his property,” Balch said.
The move was part of the transaction through which Balch acquired the business, but “the process of moving a business is very difficult — time- and labor-intensive and stressful,” he said. “Personally, I worked 80-90-hour weeks for two months moving stuff.
“We chose not to close, but we were focused so much on the move that we probably didn’t sell as much as we normally would have,” he said.
Balch said he views moves like his as a product of the city’s growth.
“There’s pros and cons of the Downtown area getting nicer,” Balch said. “There’s good things about it. Our city becomes more diverse; we have better restaurants. We’re getting to the point where it’s a really nice place to live.”