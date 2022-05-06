Small businesses are the backbone of the nation’s economy. National Small Business Week, May 2-5, celebrated the resiliency and tenacity of America’s entrepreneurs and their power as they fuel the economic comeback from COVID.
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center further champions and honors local small businesses during Small Business Week for the Pikes Peak region June 4-8. Pikes Peak SBDC and co-sponsor, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, are hosting the annual business bash and awards celebration as well as free presentations to support and inform small business entrepreneurs. The Business Journal is a media sponsor.
Small businesses face both challenges and opportunities in the coming year, said Aikta Marcoulier, Pike Peak SBDC’s executive director.
“Businesses have the opportunity to drive real change in our communities,” Marcoulier said. “Now is the time to recognize changing consumer behavior; now is the time to recognize traditional marketing has changed; now is the time to recognize that being a leader with purpose not only will help your business be successful but will help your employees be a part of something that has meaning.”
The pandemic years also have seen the rise of the purpose-driven consumer — one who is drawn to businesses that are sustainable and focused on giving back to the community rather than solely on profit.
“The pandemic catapulted the purpose-driven buyer ahead of the value-driven buyer,” said Paul Myers-Bennett, vice president of marketing and events at BBB of Southern Colorado. “As the evolution of capitalism is happening, businesses have to change to meet the demand of their consumers.”
Many small businesses are still struggling with the issues that arose during the pandemic.
The Small Business Majority, an advocacy organization, conducted nationwide research in December that showed small businesses are grappling with issues including COVID, health care, inflation, supply chain problems and workforce shortages, Colorado Director Lindsey Vigoda said.
“Small businesses want health care to be more affordable and accessible,” she said. “COVID stimulus funding really needs to be top of mind for small businesses, and things like childcare affordability is still a problem. They need help and need our communities to step up.”
A more recent survey, the results of which will be released within the next few weeks, showed businesses are worried about supply chain issues and the overall dampening effects of the pandemic.
Of the respondents to that survey, 37 percent said their business is declining and 29 percent said business is flat, Vigoda said.
“Only one in four respondents reported not having issues with supply chains,” she said.
But Vigoda is also seeing increased awareness and support for local small businesses.
“People really want to help small businesses, whether it is our federal state legislators, our city council members and even on the local community member level,” she said. “It’s really cool, living in an era where people are willing to do that.
“Our society is ready to support these businesses like they never have before,” she said, “and I think the effects of these opportunities will be seen tenfold in the years to come.”
All of these themes will run through the celebrations and presentations during Pikes Peak Small Business Week.
SMALL BUSINESS CHALLENGES
During Small Business Week, business leaders and entrepreneurs can attend free workshops on modern marketing and leadership — two of the biggest challenges small businesses are facing.
The workshops, which will be “packed with content,” Marcoulier said, were chosen because they cut across opportunities for growth, consumer behavior, and hiring and retention of employees.
“The last two years have changed the way we do business for good,” Marcoulier said. “Without the normal consumer traffic, businesses had to learn and must continue to learn and implement the latest marketing techniques to drive consumers to purchase their products and services.”
How does a business tell its story? How does it evolve its marketing strategy to attract customers that themselves have evolved during the pandemic?
Marketing will be the subject of a free presentation Monday, June 6, when businesses can learn about current marketing trends, content creation and marketing innovations to come.
A presentation on June 7 will focus on another business challenge — the changing role of business leaders.
“The last two years have greatly changed what the workplace looks like,” Marcoulier said. “Our workforce wants to be a part of a team with leadership that helps drive change, helps support the mental wellness of employees, and provides a work-life balance.”
SOCIAL PURPOSE
Businesses have many opportunities to grow, but only if they recognize and adapt to the changes the pandemic has wrought, Marcoulier said.
“Consumers are purchasing because of an emotional connection to a business and also if there is a higher purpose for that business,” she said.
Purpose-driven buying is being led by younger consumers — Millennials and members of Generation Z, Myers-Bennett said.
“Pre-pandemic, the purpose-driven, social impact consumer was on the rise, but the cost of goods mattered more than how it was sourced or the reputation of the brand,” he said.
According to a recent study by IBM and other research, that’s changed. Purpose-driven consumers, who look for products, brands and businesses based on how well they align with their values, now represent the largest segment of consumers — 44 percent, he said.
In addition, “during this time when it’s so hard to recruit good talent or keep talent, purpose-driven companies are more likely to hire or keep talent,” he said. About “65 percent of United States employees want to work for a company with a social impact, and all of this is basically true in Colorado Springs, if not more so. We actually lead some of the social impact movement across the United States.”
The National institute for Social Impact was co-founded by Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of the BBB of Southern Colorado, Myers-Bennett noted, “and we have so many brands that are growing here in Colorado Springs.”
A directory of “conscious businesses” lists 84 businesses in the Pikes Peak region that have earned the designation of BBB4Good from the International Association of BBBs. Those on the list, found on bbb.org, have been validated on 17 criteria in terms of sustainability and social purpose.
Soon, there will be a special button where folks can filter to look only for companies that have received the designation, Myers-Bennett said.
Younger entrepreneurs are increasingly embracing social purpose as part of their business models, he said, and the National Institute for Social Impact and BBB are also seeing requests from established businesses for assistance in changing organically.
“They’re getting clients from car dealers to flower shops who are reaching out, asking for help with putting this into their business models,” he said.
SMALL BUSINESS WEEK
Small business leaders are invited to access the full schedule of Small Business Week at pikespeaksbdc.org.
The week kicks off with the business bash and awards ceremony from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road.
This family-friendly event offers food, music, activities, lawn games and themed zones including sports and recreation, tourism, business resources, and arts and creative small businesses.
The event will honor five businesses and business leaders with the following awards:
•Small business person of the year
•Small business champion of the year
•Veteran-owned business of the year
•Family-owned business of the year
•Young entrepreneur of the year.
Admission for this event is $25, or $125 for VIP tickets, which include additional perks such as free take-home beer, and a commemorative mug and T-shirt.
The Marketing Trends 2023 workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.
The workshop will cover marketing strategies including:
•Campaigns that evoke emotion
•Video-based content and livestreaming
•Sustainability, social impact, climate change and more
•Content creation
•Keywords to increase website traffic
•Virtual reality and augmented reality
•Cybersecurity
•Inclusive representation in marketing.
Modern leadership, a workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at City Auditorium, will focus on redefining and reshaping what leadership means — sharing information, creating a higher level of trust and promoting a sense of inclusion and belonging.
Modern leaders invest their time in team members’ well-being, career goals, contributions and accomplishments.
Areas of discussion will include:
•Connection to purpose: Conveying the “why” so that employees understand how and why their work advances the company’s or team’s higher purpose.
•Connection to accomplishment: Communicating clearly and regularly what success looks like; defining work not by tasks but by outcomes.
•Connection to one another: Sharing information broadly to encourage collaboration and motivate employees to help each other succeed, creating a sense of teamwork and inclusion.
Marcoulier, who on May 23 will join the U.S. Small Business Administration as regional administrator of the SBA’s Region 8 office in Denver, will return for the final Small Business Week event, a presentation on the state of small business.
Marcoulier and Liebert will review small business challenges and opportunities, and the outlook for the future of small business in the Pikes Peak region.
They will look at what is happening in the small business sector and what can be expected with rising prices, workforce shortages and a weakened supply chain.
The workshop also will focus on the new breed of business owners called social entrepreneurs, who are using business to solve social and environmental problems as well as make a profit.
The SBDC and BBB leaders also will provide a report to the community on the impact of their services on the Pikes Peak region.
All of the workshops are free to attendees, but space is limited, and registration is required.
For more information, or to register for the business bash and awards ceremony or any of the workshops, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/small-business-week.