As Richard Skorman looks back on 20 years of public service, he sees a number of issues that he thinks the city needs to address. But he also believes he’s leaving the city in good hands.
Skorman announced Nov. 4 that he is retiring from Colorado Springs City Council to become more involved in his business ventures.
After stepping down Jan. 1, he has big plans for the four-business complex in the 300 block of North Tejon Street that includes Poor Richard’s bookstore, pizza restaurant, toy store and Rico’s Café and Wine Bar.
Skorman, who turns 70 in June, hopes that younger people will start to take the reins of city government. He spoke with the Business Journal in December about his hopes for the city’s future, the issues he believes are critical for future leaders to address, and what he’ll be doing once he is able to turn his full attention to his businesses.
Where would you like to see the city go in 2022?
I would love to see us pull out every stop that we can for creating more housing choices, and especially affordable ones. That’s really the looming big crisis out there. A part of that is the homeless problem that results from it, but we’ve gotten so expensive that we have lots of shortfalls not just for people that are really low income, but a lot of seniors on fixed income and veterans, a lot of worker — just people that aren’t making enough wages to really be able to afford what’s out there. So where we are doing our building and zoning codes, maybe we should allow for more density and housing choices. Maybe we can have the ability to help single-family homeowners convert basements and attics into extra apartments that would be helpful in relieving the pressure. Maybe some of these office buildings that aren’t being used anymore could be turned into micro apartments. So there’s a lot of tools out there. Inclusionary zoning is another one that other cities employ, where you provide incentives. If a market-rate apartment complex is built 20 percent affordable, maybe we allow them to have less parking or be a little higher, or not have quite the strict setbacks. They normally would save money on the other end.
What other issues does the city need to address?
There’s some other issues that are really festering. There’s a big shortfall in park funding to maintain parks that we already have or build parks that we’ve promised to build that have been on the waiting list for — in many cases — decades. Some neighborhoods don’t have a good neighborhood park within 10 minutes of where people live; that’s something we always want to accomplish, according to our park master plan. There’s also a really big issue with capacity. We have great regional mountain backdrop parks, but they’re being used and overused to the point where they’re no longer accessible to many people except at off times of the year — Garden of the Gods, Cheyenne Cañon and Red Rock Canyon, all these places that people move here to recreate and enjoy. Parking lots for trails are congested. So many other Front Range cities have been much more proactive in terms of building big trail networks and vertical parks, the connector trails or pocket open spaces that connect to trails or parks. We have a real opportunity here to get ahead of that before we allow for all the new development that’s happening. But again, we need to be much, much more proactive.
When I was on council in 2006, the park budget was more than it is today — it was $19 million. When we went through the recession, it went down to $5 million. So you can imagine the backlog.
There’s a couple other real festering issues in our park system that are a big concern, and one is trees. We only have a 19 percent urban canopy, which is not as much as most other cities in the Front Range. And then we have the emerald ash borer [beetle] that’s marching down from Douglas County that’s going to wipe out a good percentage of our trees. We have some neighborhoods, Village Seven and Rustic Hills, that are all ash trees. That’s an issue because No. 1, [urban canopy] creates a place for water to get absorbed in the soil, and we have so much runoff, flooding and erosion problems. No. 2, it creates shade. One of the big issues we have here is that we are getting hotter. We’re 2½ degrees hotter than the average city in Colorado. We have neighborhoods like in the Southeast that are 6-8 degrees hotter than the rest of the city. The other tree issue — and we just passed [Ballot Issue] 2D — is that we have a big fire mitigation problem. We are the largest wildland-urban interface city in the country. Add the county and Manitou [Springs], and a good 125,000 people are living in the red zone. So there’s that risk, even if we can get everybody evacuated, which is a controversial issue, especially for the Southwest part of town with narrow roads and circles, and the Broadmoor and zoo, sharing it all with tourists. It’s a daunting issue, just to have a whole mountain backdrop destroyed. Imagine if all of the backdrop of Cheyenne Canyon and The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain State Park burned, what kind of tourism business would we have and what a huge economic effect it would be.
What do you think we need to do to address the rapid growth of our area?
Housing choices and density and infill certainly are part of it, but how we plan for future growth is critical. We have built the city so spread out that we are completely dependent on cars. We’re on the edge of being at nonattainment for ozone. In fact, we have been cited by the [Environmental Protection Agency]. Nobody talks about it, but we have some of the highest child asthma rates in the country. So ozone is no joke for us, and there’s lots of other
communities that have been more proactive.
What the city has done so well since I’ve been on council is finally partnering with the county to do joint planning — and with Colorado Springs Utilities because water is the biggest concern out there. People don’t realize that we get 60 percent of our water from the Colorado River. We were a primary user, but it’s a matter of time before we may not have access to that much of the senior water rights that we have. So we need to be very judicious about how we allow new growth to happen. The hope is that it grows smartly, that we can have that kind of growth be much more sustainable.
What positive things do you see happening as we go into 2022?
There’s a lot of great positive things that are happening. The economy is booming, and a lot of people want to live here. I think we have great opportunities for job growth and good wages here — more than many other cities. We have a great opportunity to connect all of our trails and our outdoor systems to make it one of the most desirable places in the country to live. You could bike from Calhan to Woodland Park, if we could plan it well, and from the Greenland Ranch down to Aiken Canyon — and all that’s in the works.
And then I’ll end with this: I’ve never seen such positive leadership in this city and region. I’ve been involved in local government one way or another for about 20 years, and now people aren’t fighting over turf — they’re working together. The mayor, council and county commissioners and good nonprofits out there are addressing some of these problems I talked about earlier. It’s a real positive era in terms of this community investing in itself and taking care of itself. So it’s not an easy time for me to leave, because I feel like there’s lots of good people out there doing things.
What are your plans for 2022, both in business and how you might continue to serve the community?
Business-wise, we’ve had to remake ourselves. We’re going to build a big pavilion out in our back parking lot. We’ve taken a lot of the seating out of our businesses, and we’ll be able to bring all that back in a way that hopefully, people will feel safe. And then we’ll be able to expand our prep kitchen to be able to stage more and bigger events and food celebrations. We’re expanding our books, and we’re getting more and more interesting kinds of retail. We have a lot of local artists and craftspeople. We just feel like it’s a great opportunity to expand the business, but I need to be here full time. I couldn’t afford to do the 30-40 hours a week of council I was doing before.
We’re excited that we’ve reopened the restaurant — all four businesses are open. Lots of our regular customers have come back and are very appreciative. We also have major competition that we didn’t expect, two blocks away — Tattered Cover. So we know that we can’t just kind of sit back and not be proactive in terms of keeping our customer base and making sure people support us.
In terms of my public life, I tell everybody I haven’t stopped caring. I am happy to open up doors to advise, to mediate, to do anything I can to help with all these issues that I care about in the community. I probably won’t join every board or commission because I just don’t have the time. I hope that someday council will get a living wage so at least it doesn’t have to be all retired people, and that we will have a council and local government that better represents the diversity of the community.
