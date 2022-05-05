As industries continue to suffer a shortage of workers, Colorado state officials and hiring experts are leaning more into skills-based hiring — a practice they say can potentially increase employers’ field of applicants by nearly 40 percent in the state.
About 61 percent of Coloradans have some postsecondary degree or credential, and even fewer have their bachelor’s degree, said Lee Wheeler-Berliner, managing director of the Colorado Workforce Development Council. So requiring a bachelor’s for an open job can exclude a significant number of applicants, when some of them may have the qualifications and skills — just not a degree — to perform the job well, he said.
Bachelor degree requirements continue to act as “an artificial barrier,” for some workers, said Kim Robinson, a human resources consultant for the Employers Council in Denver.
“It’s hard for organizations to let go of that first line on the job description — ‘bachelor’s degree in related field required,’” Robinson said. “But if you think about it as a lid, it is holding down this tremendous applicant pool that are well-skilled to do the job.”
The tide on bachelor’s requirements is starting to change, though, after nearly a decade of what labor market researchers call “degree inflation,” or a nationwide trend of employers increasing degree requirements in job postings for middle-skill positions since the end of the Great Recession in 2009.
The market has been shifting towards a more skills-based hiring approach for many occupations since 2017, indicated by a drop in degree requirements on job postings for mostly “middle-skill” positions, according to a study published in February by the Harvard Business Review and Burning Glass Institute, a labor market research company, which analyzed degree requirements as a potential barrier to workers joining the middle class.
The study found that 46 percent of postings for middle-skill positions and 31 percent for high-skill positions “reset” their degree requirements between 2017 and 2019. The researchers also observed that about 27 percent of the degree changes were sharper and more recent, as the COVID pandemic caused an unstable labor market. But the majority, 63 percent, were changed before the pandemic came into play, according to the study.
The changes could have a profound widening effect on employers’ applicant pools, as 64 percent of working-age adults in the U.S. do not have a bachelor’s degree, and are effectively removed from consideration for jobs that have that requirement, the researchers wrote.
And while the movement towards skills-based hiring did not start with the pandemic, the so-called “Great Resignation” of employees deciding to leave their jobs for a better opportunity or significant life change certainly accelerates the drops in degree requirements, as employers become more desperate for skilled workers, Robinson said.
“As their perception [grew] that the talent pool was shrinking, they had to think in terms of how they as an employer could broaden it,” Robinson said.
Shifting to Skills-Based
The idea behind skills-based hiring is not to minimize the qualifications needed for a certain job, but to frame them in a different way, said Traci Marques, executive director and CEO of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, which often helps employers rework their job descriptions, and employees their applications, to be more based on relevant skills.
PPWFC mostly sees employers simply dropping the terms “required” or “mandatory” from education qualifications in job postings, and stating a “preferred” degree level instead, Marques said. The center encourages employers to think deeply about what specific skills would be used in their open job and include them in postings, she said.
For example, when PPWFC was helping to staff contact tracers for El Paso County Public Health at the beginning of the pandemic, an outdated job description from the agency stated applicants needed to have medical experience.
Changing the way the job was framed — not as a medical job but one that required communication skills, first and foremost — allowed PPWFC to help place 100 qualified people as contact tracers, Marques said.
“In reality, what that boiled down to was, it was a customer service job,” she said. “We started focusing on skills needed for customer service, communication, ability to talk and understand people’s conversations.”
Robinson, of the Employers Council, acknowledged that it does take time and effort on the part of businesses to truly reanalyze job descriptions to be more skills-based, and they often don’t have that luxury when trying to fill a position quickly.
“There needs to be some hard questions asked within the organization,” she said. “What does it really take to be successful?”
Employers have to “set aside all of your preconceptions of what that job is, and rethink it in terms of skills and competencies,” Robinson said. “It’s very hard to let go of that bachelor’s degree and three years of experience required. … It’s a big deal, and people are put off by it.”
But once the job is reimagined through a skills-based lens, changes to job postings and the interview process can follow suit, she said. Hiring professionals should conduct a skills assessment or problem-solving test upfront to screen applicants for relevant skills, where previously, businesses did this further into the interview process, she said.
“Employers in the past have put the assessment later, and the interview first, and now there may be a tendency to see that differently,” Robinson added. “There’s not the assumption anymore [that] degrees are a stand-in for skills.”
An industry that has prominently embraced skills-based hiring practices is the technology sector, relying more on certifications that can be earned outside of a degree program, Robinson said.
Rodney Gullatte Jr., founder and CEO of the Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity company Firma IT Solutions, said that’s a great benefit of going into information technology or cybersecurity — specialized certifications are what give applicants “a lot of leverage and accelerate your path and your career, while you work on your degree or in lieu of a degree.
“I would recommend to people that if you are in high school, start grabbing the certs first,” Gullatte said. “You can start getting certifications at 16 years old.”
He also encouraged job seekers interested in a career in IT or cybersecurity to ask potential employers whether they would reimburse the cost of earning additional certifications while on the job. Certification training and tests can cost hundreds of dollars, but employers are often willing to cover them, he said.
“Especially right now, where it’s the employees’ market, employers are desperate,” Gullatte said. “So as an employee, or potential employee, ask the question. During the interview, when they ask you, ‘Do you have any questions for us?’ [Say], ‘Hey, I’m interested in getting some certifications — what’s your model for that?’”
These offers for on-the-job training opportunities and upskilling — often called “experiential learning” — are also becoming more common across industries in Colorado. Working with employers to expand experiential learning is a deliberate effort by the Governor’s Office and Colorado Workforce Development Council, said Wheeler-Berliner, CWDC managing director.
“Skills-based hiring is an aspect of experiential learning, because … when you learn through work or you learn at work, you are developing tangible skills that can be marketable,” he said, “and can ultimately indicate to a prospective employer whether or not you are capable of conducting the job that they’re hiring for.”
Colorado an ‘Early Adopter’
Colorado’s emphasis on experiential learning dates back to 2015, when then-governor John Hickenlooper signed an executive order to create the interdepartmental Business Experiential-Learning Commission, which is housed under CWDC and engages with business leaders to create more on-the-job training and education opportunities, like apprenticeships.
Around the same time, Hickenlooper and Skillful, a nonprofit project of the Markle Foundation, launched a first-of-its-kind partnership with the State of Colorado to offer employers a training series on shifting to skills-based hiring practices, which is available to business professionals through local workforce centers, Wheeler-Berliner said.
He said Gov. Jared Polis’ goal is to facilitate the Skillful training for 5,500 employers statewide by the end of 2022 — 5,196 employers have so far been trained. And now, the discussion is about how to scale that training to even more businesses, Wheeler-Berliner said.
“We’d love to see this practice spread, because we do believe it provides enhanced diversity within an employer’s talent pipeline,” he said. “It opens up the number of people available for jobs and enhances opportunity for Coloradans to move into self-sustaining wages and fulfilling careers.
“As we talk through the best ways to approach that in the next year, that is when the decision was made that Colorado should focus on itself as an employer first,” he added.
Polis took the state’s skills-based hiring effort a step further last month, signing an executive order that requires agencies to transition to skills-based hiring. The state employs more than 99,000 people, and Polis said he wanted it to be a leading example of the way Colorado employers could open up their applicant pools, to meet the current “unprecedented demand for skilled talent throughout the state.”
Using $700,000 allocated to fund the transition, state hiring managers will be trained in skills-based practices and the Department of Personnel & Administration will develop guidance and strategies for state agencies to include skills-based alternatives for degrees in a majority of state positions by the end of fiscal year 2024.
Most positions will have degree alternatives, other than those that are of a “specialized and professional nature” and “mandate specific degree requirements,” Polis’ April 14 order said.
“Relying solely on degrees as a measure of skills stunts our ability as an employer to hire the workforce we need to meet today’s challenges,” he wrote.
Marques, of PPWFC, said it’s “incredible” to see the state implementing the skills-based hiring practices that PPWFC and other federal workforce centers throughout the country promote and provide as a business service for organizations.
“It’s nice that the state is actually practicing what it’s asking its departments underneath them to do,” she said.