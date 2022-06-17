Tom Neppl is feeling the effects of a nationwide machinist shortage at his business, Springs Fabrication. They’ve got the machines; they just don’t always have someone to operate them.
Neppl said the machine shop has been running below capacity for over a year due to staffing shortages. Skilled machinists are hard to come by, he said. Entry-level workers are pretty scarce as well.
Neppl, founder and president of the manufacturing company, said the shortage has created project and delivery backups. Out of necessity, he said they’ve been training their own workforce rather than hiring those who are already qualified.
His company focuses on heavy technical fabrication and machining, and uses larger machinery. Because it’s been difficult to find people locally with the required experience, those with qualifications have been hired from out of state.
Though they’ve been able to add a few people recently, Neppl said the machine shop had previously been operating at about 40 percent capacity.
“We’ve purposely stopped taking in work that we normally would have done in the past simply because we don’t have the capacity to do it,” he said.
ACROSS THE INDUSTRY
It’s not just machinists; there’s a shortage of skilled workers across manufacturing.
Tim Heaton, president of the Colorado Advanced Manufacturing Association, said they knew manufacturers had a crisis coming in 2018 when a study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute found that around five in 10 skilled manufacturing jobs were left open due to the “skills gap crisis” caused by 1) a negative perception of the industry, 2) a shift in desired skillsets due to advanced technologies, and 3) Baby Boomers retiring.
The study also predicted that as many as 2.4 million manufacturing jobs would go unfilled out of 4.6 million available between 2018 and 2028.
Heaton said the COVID pandemic rapidly accelerated this trend. More than 3 million more Baby Boomers retired from the U.S. workforce in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to that same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic began, according to data from Pew Research Center. By the third quarter of 2021, half of all U.S. adults age 55 and older had retired, with the percentage jumping from 48.1 percent in Q3 of 2019 to 50.3 percent in 2021.
“Most manufacturing was deemed essential. So, if I’m 63 years old and suddenly I’m being told ‘You have to go to work because you’re deemed essential,’ and so you have to go in…,” Heaton said. “Think about what 2020 was like with COVID. We had no idea how to control it, we didn’t have the vaccine yet. If I’m 63 years old, you’re asking me to go to work and expose myself to a disease that’s killing older people right and left…. I think I’ll take an early retirement.”
That trend echoed throughout manufacturing, Heaton said. While he’s not aware of data that breaks down how many workers left the manufacturing industry specifically, he pointed to the number of job openings listed on LMI Gateway, a labor market information website operated by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, as an example.
On June 9, the website listed 8,066 manufacturing job openings. Pre-COVID, Heaton said, that number was around 4,000-5,000, though he noted it’s currently lower than at earlier times in the pandemic when it sometimes hit 12,000.
Heaton said manufacturers have to make what’s called a “make or buy” analysis every day. Ten years ago, CAMA launched a campaign to get manufacturers to start looking at their workforce through the same that make-or-buy lens.
“Is it more cost-effective to grow or make your own workforce or to buy it?” he said. “And by buying it, I mean putting up a sign or offering a dollar an hour more to hire somebody away from the guy across the street.”
Buying a workforce is bad for the long-term business climate and unhealthy for an economy, said Heaton.
CAMA started to focus on growing the workforce locally around seven years ago, launching youth apprenticeship programs and recruiting high school students into internships that could lead to full-time jobs.
The near-term solution to the shortage is to drive more people into trades, said Heaton, but he predicts this trend will lead to further automation down the line.
“If you want to maintain your economy — which manufacturing is the heart of any economy ... you’re going to have to figure out how to do more with less,” he said. “And automation is the key to that.”
FIGHTING PERCEPTIONS
Though the pandemic may have exacerbated some issues, the industry has been fighting a “negative perception,” as the skills gap study put it, for years.
Heaton dated this trend back to the ’80s, when he first noticed a change in attitude in education. Around this time, there was a push for U.S. students to get a four-year degree, and trades were “gutted,” said Heaton.
The number of full-time college students saw a sharp increase from the 1980s until its peak in 2010, falling slightly in the years after, according to educationdata.org. Trade school enrollment has also grown from the late ’90s to early 2010s, though a 2019 story in The Atlantic noted this resurgence came after a decline in vocational education in the ’80s and ’90s.
“Now we’re looking at a couple decades later, and educators have realized, probably in the last four or five years, that maybe not all kids really should go to college and maybe some should learn trades,” said Neppl. “So we’re playing a lot of catch-up. The pipeline kind of got emptied for a while.”
He’s hoping the younger generation sees trades as a career option, noting that students could make more money in a trade than they could with some college degrees. He said his company often ends up moving workers up in pay in order to stay competitive.
Compensation is something department chairs at Pikes Peak Community College wanted to emphasize.
“As we’re kind of emerging out of [the pandemic] and people are coming back to the workforce… [companies are] upping the pay,” said Calvin Roberts, Machining Technology department chair at PPCC.
Roberts said he gets emails from local manufacturers looking for qualified workers every day.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average earnings for someone in the manufacturing industry was $30.78 per hour in May 2022.
“Career and technical education programs at Pikes Peak Community College, we’re the other side of the front line,” said Michele Koster, Computer Aided Design Department chair at PPCC. While they may not get the recognition of doctors and nurses and firefighters, “We’re skilled trades. We manufacture the parts and equipment that they use, and we maintain and service their tools they need for their trade.”
“We keep the country running,” she added. “So having a skilled craft is an honorable career.”
Chelsy Harris, associate vice president for Strategic Partnerships at PPCC, said she’s started to see a reduction in the stigma surrounding manufacturing work in the past five or so years after seeing the push for four-year college degrees in the ’80s and ’90s.
“If you look at the pay ... of the students who complete our associate of applied science degrees as compared to students who earn four-year degrees in areas like literature and English and history, while that’s very nice to have that well-cultured environment, it’s also really critical to have a good-paying job for you and your family,” she said.
Roberts said he’s seen enrollment fluctuate in his 10 years at PPCC. Though enrollment in classes teaching trades dipped during the pandemic, Harris said they’ve started to bounce back for the fall semester.
One of the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic is that much of the work for these programs must be done in person, said Harris.
Another challenge, she said, is that since manufacturing jobs are paying so well right now, those in the field don’t always see a need to continue their education. Harris implores people to think about both working and learning new skills. She’s encouraging companies to invest in their workers’ education as well.
Harris said there’s misinformation about what manufacturing jobs entail, that people will be working in a dirty environment, which she said isn’t the case.
“I think we just need to continue to emphasize to parents and students: People in this field aren’t unemployed. They’re employed, and employers are still looking for help because they need labor,” she said. “So people can walk in the door, get this additional training and be able to have a livable wage, and I think we just need to continue emphasizing that.”