Colorado’s new rules about paid sick leave, which went into effect this year for employers with 16 or more employees, will apply to all businesses beginning Jan. 1.
That means smaller employers must provide one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours an employee works, up to 48 hours per year, said George Russo, director of the Southern Colorado regional office of Employers Council.
The state’s Healthy Families and Workplaces Act “probably requires many employers to adjust how they do sick leave,” Russo said.
Employers also need to be aware of other changes that will or might kick in next year, including the state’s new minimum wage, a retirement savings program known as Secure Savings, and vaccination regulations, said Reanna Werner, founder and chief problem solver at consulting firm HR Branches.
The burden for implementing most of these initiatives falls on HR professionals, Werner said.
“Their value in the workforce for employers has increased tremendously,” she said.
Good Business Colorado, a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of small businesses, helps direct members to the information and resources they need to understand and comply with the new laws, Executive Director Debra Brown said.
For some small businesses, compliance will impose additional costs that may be challenging, she said.
“There’s compliance with the law, and then there’s surviving the Great Resignation,” she said. “And the gap between those two, I think, is the greatest it’s ever been.”
PROVISIONS CHANGE
Russo said that even some larger employers who have updated their sick leave policies to reflect the new requirements didn’t understand that they apply to temporary, seasonal or part-time employees as well as full-time workers.
“Understanding that this applies to any of your employees is very important,” he said.
The law also states that employees must be allowed to take sick leave in one-hour increments if they wish — a provision some employers didn’t notice, he said.
“You can’t require someone to take it in four-hour or eight-hour increments,” Russo said. “Some employers had policies like that.”
Another provision of the law says that employers can ask for documentation to substantiate sick leave only after an employee has been absent for four consecutive shifts, he said.
“Some employers may have had a policy that said, ‘After one absence, we need a doctor’s note or something to verify the sick leave,’” Russo said. “They’re not allowed to do that anymore.”
Employers also have been asking Employers Council whether they need a separate sick leave policy if they have a paid time off program, he said.
“PTO is acceptable,” he said, “as long as the leave can be used for all the reasons set forth in the law.”
Those reasons include diagnoses, treatment or care for a mental or physical illness or injury; preventive medical care; or medical attention, treatment or counseling for domestic abuse, sexual assault or harassment. The law covers absences required for both individual employees and family members who meet those criteria.
Some employers have expressed confusion about how those sick leave provisions interface with the additional paid sick leave during a public health emergency that the law also requires, Russo said.
The law states that all employers must supplement an employee’s accrued paid sick leave to provide 80 hours of sick leave for employees who work 40 or more hours per week. For those who normally work fewer than 40 hours per week, the employer must provide either the amount of time the employee is scheduled to work in a 14-day period, or the amount of time the employee actually works on average in a 14-day period, whichever is greater.
This provision would apply to an employee who needed to self-isolate or seek medical care due to a diagnosis of the illness that caused the public health emergency, or to care for a family member with the illness.
“The public health emergency leave is a one-time provision that goes into effect per emergency,” Russo said. For the COVID-19 public health emergency, the provision went into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The state’s COVID public health emergency declaration has expired, but the federal declaration remains, Russo said.
However, “you don’t have to give an additional 80 hours on Jan. 1, 2022,” he said.
The federal emergency period runs until Jan. 15, and Russo said it’s likely that it will be extended.
“The Biden administration has said they are going to do a 60-day comment period before ending it,” he said.
It may be easier for employers to think of the paid sick leave and public health emergency provisions as two separate laws, Russo said.
Employers who complied with the emergency declaration provision now should focus on the paid sick leave provision and make sure they are providing one hour per 30 hours worked, he said.
WAGES INCREASE
Colorado’s minimum wage for nonexempt employees will rise to $12.56 per hour on Jan. 1, up 24 cents from this year’s $12.32 per hour, Russo said. For tipped employees, the new minimum wage will be $9.54 per hour.
After the passage of Amendment 70 to the state’s constitution in 2016, the minimum wage increased by a set amount each year until it reached $12 per hour in 2020. Since then, it has been adjusted annually for cost-of-living increases based on the Consumer Price Index.
The amount of the adjustment is determined by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“They compare the Consumer Price Index for the last six months of the prior year and the first six months of the current year and how much it has changed,” Russo said. “They propose a minimum wage based on that.”
Historically, employers in the agricultural industry have been required to pay minimum wage but have not been obligated to pay overtime. Next year, they will be required to pay overtime, but that requirement will be phased in gradually starting in November, Russo said.
The state legislature created a task force in 2019 to study ways to increase retirement savings. The Colorado Secure Savings Board recommended establishment of an individual retirement account program, which could be rolled out as a pilot program as early as July 2022, Werner said.
“This piece of legislation requires that employers provide their employees with a retirement savings program,” she said. “They can provide it through their own channels, or they can leverage off of a state-run SIMPLE IRA,” which allows employers and employees to contribute.
“One of the components will be that employers will be required to offer automatic enrollment and facilitate all payroll deductions into the program,” Werner said.
The state has postponed implementation of the program while it sets up the IRA, she said. The program will be phased in until it eventually becomes a requirement for all employers with five or more employees who have been in operation for two or more years, she said.
“We are still waiting for additional clarification,” she said, “but employers do need to know that this is coming. We highly recommend that employers — especially those with 100 or more employees — preemptively reach out to their CPA or financial advisor.”
Uncertainty about new COVID-19 variants is causing concerns among employers related to vaccinations, testing and other measures to keep their employees safe, Werner said.
The Biden administration’s vaccination mandates for health care workers, federal employees and contractors, and employers with 100 or more employees were set to go into effect Jan. 1, but those mandates currently are being litigated.
On Nov. 29, a ruling by a U.S. District Court judge in St. Louis blocked the mandate for health care workers in 10 states.
“We’ll see what happens,” Werner said, “but employers do need to understand the ins and outs of vaccination requirements.”
Employers who choose to require vaccinations should be aware that employees may be exempted from the requirement if they obtain a statement from a doctor that they cannot receive the shots for medical reasons, she said.
In addition, there is a religious exemption that relies on personal faith and viewpoints toward vaccination.
“Employers need to take strong discretion when evaluating the religious exemption, and they also have to trust their employees on good faith,” she said.
SAFETY NET NEEDED
Good Business Colorado works with businesses that “have tried pretty hard to accommodate their employees’ needs” during the pandemic, Brown said.
While federal funding has helped, those programs are coming to an end, she said, and it’s difficult for many small businesses to pay sick leave and cover a shift for an employee who needs to be away.
“So how do they now implement the processes and procedures to make sure that they’re tracking everything properly to be compliant with the law?” she said. “We really feel that there should be some resources that can be drawn on in cases where they have very slim margins to begin with.
“We need to figure out how we as a society recognize the challenges that presents for some small businesses,” Brown said. “What is the role in creating a safety net for them to draw upon in circumstances such as a prolonged pandemic that is requiring unprecedented amounts of time from people to be away from work, by no fault of their own?”
Good Business Colorado is connecting its members with organizations such as Employers Council and local chambers that can help them formalize their benefits in a way that is compliant with the law.
Brown said she does not know if there’s “any appetite” among lawmakers to provide further financial assistance to employers hamstrung by the pandemic.
“If there’s a policy — no matter how important it is, or how much it contributes to the greater good — if there’s not a mechanism to address bringing all business owners along to be compliant, we’re not going to support it,” she said. “We have to make sure that when we are passing policies that are aimed at making the world a better place, we aren’t unintentionally harming the small businesses that are most vulnerable.”