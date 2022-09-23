It’s lunchtime at Centennial Elementary School, and nearly all of the 70 kindergarteners in the cafeteria cheerfully line up for their school-provided meal.
A majority of kids attending Centennial are from low income families and qualify for free or reduced price lunch through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program, said Kim Noyes, Centennial Elementary’s principal.
This is true across nearly all schools in Harrison District 2, according to data from the Colorado Department of Education — and was the case before food insecurity spiked during the COVID pandemic and families were burdened by this past year’s rising grocery costs, Noyes told the Business Journal.
Fortunately, in D2, free school breakfast and lunch are always an option for every student, regardless of income, she said.
Since 2016 D2 has received USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, which helps fund no-cost breakfast and lunch for every student in low income areas nationwide. With the exception of two nontraditional schools in D2, CEP allows the district to provide school meals — no questions asked and no payment required — to everyone, said Miranda Martin, D2’s director of nutrition services.
The program is more important than ever, given the current state of the economy, Noyes said.
“Families can’t afford to pay with everything going on in the world,” she said.
Local and state anti-hunger organizations are hoping that no-cost meals become a reality for every public school student in Colorado, if voters approve a measure on the ballot this November that creates a new state-run Healthy School Meals for All Program, otherwise known as Proposition FF.
The bill establishing HSMA, which would be funded by reducing tax deductions for Coloradans who make more than $300,000 a year, was pitched to voters by the state legislature earlier this year. The bill would also provide state-funded grants for school districts to buy more locally-sourced food and increase pay for nutrition services staff, said a one-pager about the ballot measure from Hunger Free Colorado.
Advocates for HSMA argue it’s a logical next step for Colorado school districts, which saw families’ participation in the National School Lunch Program rise an average of 20 percent during the last two and a half school years affected by the pandemic, said Ashley Wheeland, director of policy for Hunger Free Colorado.
The federal government had waived eligibility requirements and provided more money for the lunch program starting in March 2020, which allowed schools to give no-cost meals to all kids. During the waiver period, some districts in the state — primarily those serving mostly low- and middle-income students — saw 30 to 40 percent increases in students eating school lunch, she said.
This uptick demonstrated that under the typical USDA eligibility requirements for free and reduced price meals, there were a “chunk of kids whose families really needed the help, that weren’t getting it,” Wheeland said. The rising cost of living in Colorado also leaves families with less income to spend on groceries, she added.
But the waivers ended on June 30, reintroducing the income requirements. A family of four must make less than $36,075 per year to qualify for free meals, and less than $51,338 per year to qualify for reduced price meals, according to CDE’s eligibility guidelines for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Common Sense Institute, a Colorado-based research organization that analyzes the fiscal impact of government policy, estimates that 615,000 more students in the state, who don’t already qualify, would get access to free meals if Proposition FF passes. This is if all school districts participate in the voluntary program, according to a report from the Common Sense Institute published on Sept. 15.
“We want to make sure that food is as accessible as books; food is as important to learning as any other resource for a kid and no kid should go to school hungry or worried about how they’re going to eat that day,” Wheeland said. “If we have a longer-term fix, nutrition departments can do their jobs — focus on food and feeding kids, and not be focused on trying to collect lunch money or trying to collect applications.”
Stigma, Shame and Bureaucracy
There are other reasons, aside from income, why families facing food insecurity might not already participate in the federal meal programs, said leaders of Food to Power. A food access, education and advocacy organization, Food to Power owns and operates Hillside Hub, the food center and farm in Southeast Colorado Springs. It’s part of the anti-hunger coalition supporting Proposition FF.
There’s “shame, humiliation and fatigue” that comes with applying for government assistance — so much so that people who need the support sometimes forgo it, said Kevin Mitchell, organizing manager for Food for All. So while access to free and reduced price school meals exists for low income people through the established federal programs, families don’t always apply — and they shouldn’t have to, he said.
“People may not even come out of the shadows with that — that they need it,” Mitchell told the Business Journal. “HSMA is going to eliminate them having to come out of the shadows.”
The program would also lift a burden from the shoulders of parents who may already be struggling in other areas of life, he added. The application processes for free and reduced meals, or other federal food resources like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can be invasive — and sometimes, families make it to the end of these processes only to be told they make slightly too much to qualify, he explained. This can discourage them from applying in future years. “People get fatigued,” he said. “You got to work all these hours, you’re stressed that your kid’s not eating at school, you barely can get them there. … Then you have to go apply for this program, only to go through all these hoops and get denied.
“And I know everybody’s going to be like, ‘Well, the responsible thing is for them to apply,’” Mitchell continued. “But have you ever been so emotionally and physically and mentally taxed that you don’t have anything else to give? It doesn’t mean you don’t care about your kids, ... but you’re tired of hearing you had $1 too much.”
Martin, of D2, echoed that the district’s universal, no-cost meal program through CEP has reduced some of this shame felt by students and families experiencing food insecurity and applying for assistance.
“Some of the big benefits I know that we see are eliminating stigma — so all students get meals no matter what — and eliminating unpaid meal balances, so we’re not having to send out emails and make phone calls to parents saying, ‘Hey, you have a negative balance,’” she told the Business Journal.
Colorado school districts like D2 that are enrolled in CEP and already providing free meals — there are only four of them out of 180 districts in the state — will also benefit from HSMA’s funding, said Wheeland, of Hunger Free Colorado.
To qualify for CEP, at least 40 percent of students in a school must be participating in other federal assistance programs, like SNAP, or be in a vulnerable group, such as homeless students or runaway youth, according to a description of the program on CDE’s website. For example, nearly 48 percent of D2 students meet one of these CEP qualifications, as of the current school year, making the district a designated “high-poverty local education agency,” Martin said.
The federal reimbursement school districts get for providing the free meals depends on that percentage, and if it’s not high enough, the reimbursement will only cover part of the cost of providing the free meals to students, Martin explained. The remainder comes out of the district’s general fund, she said.
But should HSMA be approved by Colorado voters in the fall, that new state funding for free school meals “would wrap around” the CEP reimbursement, covering those remaining costs so districts serving the most in need students don’t have to, Wheeland said.
Martin said she doesn’t know if D2 has “publicly taken a position” about Proposition FF yet, but “we’re so committed to this program and providing free meals to all students, I can’t imagine anyone not supporting it.”
School Lunch Politics
The HSMA ballot measure has so far been discussed in Board of Education meetings for at least two Springs-area school districts — Colorado Springs School District 11 and District 49.
During an Aug. 24 board meeting, D11 Board Director Julie Ott proposed that the district’s Board of Education first learn more from its food and nutrition services staff about how HSMA would affect the district, including its students and workers, and later consider issuing a resolution in support of the ballot measure. D11 Chief Communications Officer Devra Ashby told the Business Journal that the board would discuss HSMA during an Oct. 5 work session.
In response to Ott’s proposal, Michael Gaal, D11’s superintendent, did express support for public schools providing no-cost meals, rather than the district using food as a revenue-generator. More than half of D11 students — 55 percent — were eligible for free or reduced price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, according to CDE data. This is the second-highest percentage among schools in the region (D2 has the highest).
“The studies are clear that students who are well-fed are better prepared for an educational experience,” Gaal said during the meeting. “My personal opinion, outside of the policy of the board, is that this is a sunk cost in education that should have been solved decades ago.
“We don’t ask kids to pay for the air that they breathe or the amount of water that they consume at a water fountain or [by using] a toilet,” he continued. “We have to start thinking that part of our capital infrastructure is food, and not how it is that we make food a money-generating opportunity for the district.”
Lauren Nelson, a member of the D11 board’s conservative majority, pushed back against Ott’s proposal to consider a resolution in support of Proposition FF, saying the ballot measure “could be contentious” because it involves reduced tax deductions for people making more than $300,000 a year. Nelson wondered if the board should “stay neutral” on HSMA. Sandra Bankes, also part of the board’s conservative majority, added that she wants to see the “financial impact on our taxpayers” in the information presented to the board.
“What it’s asking is that a certain segment of our population is taxed higher in order to pay for this program,” Nelson said during the meeting. (The ballot measure would not in fact increase tax rates; it would reduce deductions for high-income individuals.) “It will be good to have an understanding of, if it passes, what the impact will be on the district, but there was mention of us doing a resolution, and I just wanted to put it out there that I’m not sure that’s wise.”
Nelson and Bankes did not respond to the Business Journal’s requests for comment.
Responding to Nelson and Bankes, Mitchell, of Food for Power, said, “if you are working for a school, your priority is the children — point blank.” He said he agrees with Gaal’s comments about schools not charging students “for the air they breathe.”
“It worked during the pandemic,” Mitchell said of free school meals. “Nobody was worried about where the money was coming from at that point, and now, it’s an issue. I mean, are you worried about the playground equipment next? The gym clothes? … Where does it stop? Where are the responsibilities?”