Joe Monaco sports a festive Christmas penguin-print shirt while he organizes Santa’s Workshop, the space he’s created outside of his home for families to come visit and take photographs, free of charge. A brightly painted bus acts as a backdrop, while his stuffed reindeer, Chet, stands sentinel beside him.
Monaco doesn’t have the traditional belly for a Santa, and needs some padding to achieve something a bit closer to Santa’s waistline.
“They say, ‘You’re not fat enough to be Santa!’ But St. Nick was a thin man. … Know who made him fat? Marketing and Coca-Cola,” Monaco said.
Monaco — or Santa Joe — has been a Colorado Springs resident since 1962. He’s been in the Santa game in one way or another for over 30 years, which is longer than most — but to him, playing the role is a serious calling.
“The most important thing is eye contact and listening. … Make it fun, make them feel important,” Monaco said.
He’s also a big believer of getting the whole family involved in the visit and photo, inviting everyone up to be in the frame with the kid. “I’ve had some of the same families coming here 21 years now,” said Monaco.
Across Colorado Springs, various businesses are gearing up with their own versions of a ‘Santa’s workshop’ to spread Christmas spirit, bring smiles to the faces of children, and of course, to drum up those all-important holiday sales numbers.
Curt Reulecke has been the general manager at Citadel Mall for about eight years, and has met his fair share of Kris Kringles in that time. This year, their Santa set up shop on Black Friday.
“Historically, with brick-and-mortar retail during the holidays, from Black Friday on, retailers are counting on it being busy. … Certainly, it’s a plus having a Santa and tree here, for families to have photos taken with their children,” Reulecke said.
“There are families that didn’t necessarily come to shop, but do come to see Santa, so therefore they are in the mall, end up shopping — even if they didn’t come for that purpose,” Reulecke said.
Despite increasingly packed hospitals and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant, kids this year will be able to sit on Santa’s lap, and things will be “closer to normal,” Reulecke said.
“During the high times of COVID-19 last year, it was a little different,” he said. “We had to do all the social distancing, and kids couldn’t sit on Santa’s lap.”
While Reulecke encourages customers to wear masks, he also noted there are no government mandates or restrictions in place right now.
“We’re counting on a good percentage having been vaccinated, and we expect and hope everyone is cautious,” he said.
Deidre Peak, the owner of Crafted Colorado, said this year they won’t be having a Santa at their Downtown location, but they will at the store’s new location on Powers Boulevard — for one day only, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19.
While quantifying Santa’s impact on his host businesses can be difficult, Crafted Colorado has partnered with a nearby bakery so those in line to see St. Nick can decorate cookies while they wait.
“In 2019, we had approximately 1,300 folks come through that we know decorated cookies,” Peak said — so for her it’s a valuable way to attract new clientele. “A lot of folks are repeat customers, but with [people coming to see] Santa, many comment ‘I never knew this place was here,’” Peak said.
With the exception of last Christmas, Crafted Colorado has featured an evening with Santa every year.
Rachel Wright is the public relations and social media manager for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, which features a Santa as part of their ongoing ‘Electric Safari’ event, which also includes 50 acres of Christmas lights, light sculptures and giant inflatable illuminated animals.
The event runs through most of December, and the later admission time is a unique opportunity for zoo-goers. “People can walk through the zoo at night and see the animals in a different setting, and experience that magic of the season with all of the lights,” Wright said.
Santa, of course, will be headlining the evenings.
“Santa has his own little workshop, nearby the African lions, so people can come into that area and bring him their Christmas wishlist and take photos with him,” Wright said.
At 25 nights, the event is the zoo’s longest running event, so “it’s a major fundraising event for us,” she said. “But the real return that lets us know it’s worthwhile is the smiles on people’s faces, that beautiful exclamation when people first see Santa…it adds to the experience and the magic of the season.”
Wright estimated that attendance will be at somewhere around 1,700 visitors per night.
Chris Koeninger is the general manager at Bass Pro Shops, where there monthlong event also packs in the Christmas crowds.
“We will average close to 45-50 people an hour, and that’s eight to 10 hours a day sometimes,” Koeninger said, but he emphasizes the primary intent is to create a fun atmosphere for families and a memorable Santa experience for children.
“We are seeing children who started coming here in 2013, when we opened, and they’re almost adults now. … That helps us keep loyal customers,” he said.
“Last year, we had Santa behind a Plexiglas screen,” Koeninger said. The screen is gone this year, but the event will remain contactless, and photos can be taken directly in front of Santa. With so many visitors, Bass Pro Shops schedules reservations online, eliminating the need to wait in lines — people can just show up within 10 minutes of their scheduled appointment with Papa Noel.
As for Santa Joe, he won’t be selling anything — but he does put out a donation jar to help his staff earn a little extra Christmas money. A mall Santa for over 20 years and a Santa trainer for five, Monaco keeps plenty busy this time of year aside from his own workshop, working at The Resource Exchange with special needs children and doing other service work.
The penguins on Monaco’s Christmas-themed shirt match his billowy white hair and beard, and he has 52 different Christmas-themed shirts so he can wear a different one each day of December.
“I even have a Harley-Davidson-themed [Christmas] shirt,” he said. “Because Santa still rides, a little bit.
“The whole thing is to keep the magic alive. … God gave up his son, and St. Nicholas gave up his gold,” Monaco said. “This is the season of giving without expecting something else in return.”