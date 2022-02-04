New sales tax collection figures show strong spending and a healthy commercial market in Colorado Springs.
The city collected almost $18.3 million in combined sales and use tax in December — 18.29 percent more than in November — and overall collections were 24.59 percent higher in 2021 than 2020.
Colorado Springs also saw double-digit percentage increases in sales tax collections from businesses across several months last year, according to the city of Colorado Springs Finance Department’s latest sales and use tax revenue report. The latest report is based on sales and use tax revenue paid to the city in December. It also includes historical data reflecting sales made by businesses from January to November 2021.
Several industries in the Springs with significant increases in sales and use tax contributions also have strong job recovery rates, according to state data.
Construction and building materials and business services have both increases in tax contributions and high employment recovery rates, indicating an economy driven by population growth and high-paying jobs, said Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum.
“Our area continues to see absolutely burgeoning growth,” Bailey said.
Other industries have high sales tax revenue contributions during 2021 but lag on employment recovery rates, as is the case with hotels and restaurants. Tourism-related industries are on the mend following the pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020 that severely impacted their business more than many others, Bailey said.
“We’ve been remarkably resilient,” she said. “As soon as people could start coming here and staying in hotels, they’ve done so. Did the industry still take a hit? Yes, it did. It’s just not as bad as what we thought it was going to be.”
LEADERS IN RECOVERY
A few industries led the city’s increases in sales and use tax revenue over 2021, said Charae McDaniel, chief financial officer for the city.
Construction and building materials sales recovered quickly after pandemic-related slowdowns in 2020 and continued to grow last year due to the city’s current building boom, she said.
Building materials made up 15 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue collected in December 2021, the highest proportion among all industries, according to the Finance Department’s latest sales and use tax revenue report. The building materials industry also increased sales tax contributions by $343,718 from November to December 2021, the report said.
“We’re still having these double-digit increases in our sales tax collection, and it really has to do with construction,” McDaniel said. “[There is] a lot of construction happening in the community, with building housing, commercial, all of that building.”
Based on the city’s report, hotels and the tourism industry overall, including restaurants, have also entered a growth period in Colorado Springs after being hit hard by pandemic shutdowns, McDaniel said.
The hotel/motel industry had the largest percentage increase in tax collections for the city from November to December 2021 amongst all industries, at 102.81 percent, according to the Finance Department report. Sales and use tax revenue from restaurants increased by $528,036 that month, making up 12 percent of the total sales and use tax revenue collected by the city, the report said.
Colorado Springs hotels increased their year-to-date occupancy rates from 51.4 percent in 2020 to 65.1 percent in 2021, according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. This was higher than Denver’s 58.5 percent and Fort Collins’ 58.3 percent, the report said.
“Our tourism is really strongly coming back,” McDaniel said.
Bailey, of the UCCS Economic Forum, said the city’s population growth is also worth noting as a cause for sales tax revenue increases. The city’s annual growth rate — about 1.15 percent in 2020 — has spurred the new construction of places to live and more local economic activity.
Even before the pandemic, Colorado Springs was seeing increases in sales and tax revenue as the city attracted new residents with high-paying jobs, Bailey said.
“We continue to have good, solid population growth,” Bailey said. “Just by straight up numbers, you can have more people buying stuff, more houses being built and so forth.
“The other thing though, is when I look at the number of new establishments and the growth in jobs … a lot of those jobs are in good paying industries,” she added. “It’s construction, finance, insurance, professional and technical. That tells you sort of the bigger, macro picture that we’re a high-growth region.”
RECOVERY DRIVES GROWTH
Another factor behind Colorado Springs’ sales tax revenue growth is the city’s strong job recovery numbers, after the pandemic saw the area lose tens of thousands of jobs in March and April of 2020, McDaniel said.
The Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area, or MSA, which includes El Paso and Teller counties, has an estimated job recovery rate of 113 percent, meaning all 38,700 nonfarm, payroll jobs lost between February and April 2020 were added back by December 2021, according to a Jan. 21 report from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Nearly 5,000 jobs were added on top of that, said the report, which is based on preliminary data collected about the employment situation across the state.
“We recovered all the jobs, plus we added some,” McDaniel said. “I think that as we are seeing this growth in our housing construction, people now are more mobile, being able to work virtually. They can live where they want to live and still work wherever they want to work.”
Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said Colorado Springs is the only MSA in the state that has a nonfarm job recovery rate of more than 100 percent, and is also exceeding Colorado’s and the United States’ recovery rates of 89 percent and 84 percent respectively. The Springs’ 2020 job losses were similar to losses in the Fort Collins MSA and Boulder MSA, which each lost 25,600 jobs in the first months of the pandemic — but the Springs has seen a much quicker recovery, Gedney said.
“Colorado Springs really started to pull away from the metro areas I’d say [at the] beginning of the year 2021,” he said. “The recovery has outpaced the other areas in 2021.”
A separate December report from the Department of Labor and Employment pinpointed supersectors in the Colorado Springs MSA that have recovered jobs lost during the pandemic and are back to or exceed baseline levels seen in June 2019. Gedney said the data is a good indicator of what industries could be driving the city’s successful economic recovery.
Several industries with positive job recovery rates in the Springs also had significant increases in sales tax revenue to the city. McDaniel said the two metrics are correlated and both signs of economic strength.
Industries with positive job recovery rates tracked by the state include construction (at 101.1 percent) and trade, transportation and utilities (at 104.8 percent) according to the report. High-paying, white-collar industries, such as financial activities and professional and business services, saw positive recovery rates of 101.6 percent and 106 percent respectively, the report said.
“It makes sense that if businesses are able to add employees, then there’s a demand for their services, and then they should be generating revenue,” Gedney said, adding “I think it’s certainly positive to the Springs area to see that recovery so fast.”
BACK INTO POCKETS
Residents who live within city limits will see the benefits of the booming local economy and high city tax revenues in their household utility bills later this year, when the city of Colorado Springs issues credits to citizens using excess government funds, McDaniel said.
She estimated that the city will have about $10 million to $12 million to refund to residents, which will be split into two separate credits on residents’ Colorado Springs Utilities bills in the coming months. The credits will only be issued to households in the boundaries of the city of Colorado Springs and businesses will not receive them, McDaniel said.
The upcoming refund is a result of a provision in the city’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR, that caps the amount of revenue the city can retain, calculated based on inflation and the previous year’s growth. If revenues exceed the cap, the city can request to keep funds for certain projects in a ballot question to voters, and in November, voters approved Ballot Measure 2D, setting aside $20 million for a citywide fire mitigation and prevention program, McDaniel said.
But even with that funding allocated to fire prevention, there will still be an excess of 2021 funds over the TABOR cap, “because of this incredible growth in all of our economy and sales tax,” she said.
The city’s Finance Department has yet to calculate and release exactly how much revenues exceeded the cap in 2021, but McDaniel said an announcement from Mayor John Suthers is expected later this month.
Between 1991 — when TABOR was enacted — and 2010, such refunds have amounted to an average of $9 per household, according to an informational booklet about the law published by the city. But McDaniel anticipates refunds on 2021 city revenues will be “quite a bit more than that.”
