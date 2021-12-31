Angela Rose has always had a soft spot for children.
The executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region left her corporate job at Ford Motor Credit in Colorado Springs in 2009 to work for CASA as a training coordinator.
An Arvada native, Rose was at Ford for 21 years, rising from collecting car payments to managing more than 100 employees. But she was missing something.
“[Changing jobs] was a big change in pay but a big increase in satisfaction — that’s what made the shift worth it,” Rose said. “Some things had to change in my family’s personal life since we couldn’t keep the same lifestyle we had when I was making more money. But our family was happier because I was around a little bit more and I was satisfied with helping children.”
CASA assists abused and neglected children from infancy through 18 years of age (or up to 21 for those with developmental disabilities) in El Paso and Teller counties. CASA also trains and supervises volunteers “to represent the best interests of our most vulnerable citizens — victims of child abuse, neglect, and severe domestic conflict,” according to its mission statement.
After learning about CASA in 1997, Rose decided to volunteer.
“I’ve always loved kids and I was looking for a way to give back,” Rose said. “I found CASA and thought, ‘Wow, that’s a really great way to give a voice to these kids who are vulnerable and I’d like to be a part of that. I volunteered while I was still working at Ford and realized [CASA was] where my passion was and doing work for CASA made me happy and fulfilled.”
For 12 years, while working at Ford Motor Credit, Rose continued to volunteer periodically with CASA, before she was hired in 2009. Rose worked as a training coordinator, recruitment coordinator, then director of programs for CASA until 2018.
Now, Rose has 350-plus volunteers and nearly 30 employees to aid the program with its duties. Rose said volunteers and employees are dedicated to helping local kids live respectable lives.
“The overall goal is to serve all the children,” Rose said. “We don’t have a [court appointed special advocates] for every child that needs one. We know that won’t happen right away, but we’re fighting to make sure all these kids have someone who can care for them.”
Rose spoke to the Business Journal about leaving the corporate world, keeping CASA funded through the pandemic and how the nonprofit finds the children it serves.
Why did you decide to leave the corporate world for nonprofit work?
It was always in the back of my mind that I would like to work for a nonprofit. And my boys were also young when I first came to CASA as the training coordinator in a part-time position. [The job] was ideal and I got to spend more time at home with my boys. When I shifted from corporate to nonprofit, it felt like the right time and everything aligned. Going from Ford to CASA seemed like it was where I was meant to be.
Talk about your role as executive director.
My job is to make sure we’re serving kids and doing everything possible to keep serving vulnerable kids in our community. That’s everything from keeping money coming in the door, making sure the staff are happy, ensuring we provide a good culture here and that we have goals and objectives that we’re meeting. And all of that is with the purpose of serving the kids.
What are some of those goals?
We set goals on a yearly basis and the overall goal is to serve all the children. Right now, we don’t have a [court appointed special advocate] for every child who needs one. And to reach those goals, we need to be sustainable both with staff and volunteers and with finances. Then the pillars that we make strategic plans around to support that: messaging, inclusion, partnership and stewardship. Stewarding our donors, stewarding our volunteers, having partnerships with the courts and the Guardian ad Litem’s office and other people in the [Colorado] Department of Human Services who we work with. We have to make sure those relationships are good and make sure we’re getting the right messages out so we can recruit people who will come here and do this volunteer work.
How do you fundraise?
We have three Light of Hope events; one in April and then two in October. One is in Downtown Colorado Springs, one is in Teller County and one is in Black Forest. Light of Hope is an event where we do breakfast and/or lunch and we invite people out to the event. We tell CASA’s story about how we’ve made an impact on a child and a family. And then we asked for donations at that event. Those three events are about 20 percent of our budget. We couldn’t hold any of those events in 2020 because of COVID. We didn’t get that part of our budget but we were able to get a [Paycheck Protection Program] loan. The PPP loan really filled that gap of not having those events and, thankfully, our individual donors, our business partners, foundations, all of those groups continued to support CASA as they have in the past. We really ended up being whole at the end of [2020], which was awesome and amazing.
What are some ways CASA helps children?
I like to say we’re trying to serve the whole child. The first area where we attempt to serve the child is dependency and neglect. We have advocates who spend time with kids a couple times a week. The advocates talk to everyone who’s on the case [children, parents, lawyers, judge]. Then they write reports to the judge giving the judge really valuable information about what is in the best interest of that child. Another way we serve is we do supervised visits here in our building. Those are for kids who can’t be alone with one parent, usually because of substance abuse, domestic violence or mental illness. We have volunteers who sit with those families to make sure it’s a safe environment for those kids to visit ‘The Hanger.’ [The Hanger] is like a shopping boutique in our building and there have clothes, shoes, toiletries, jewelry and everything you can imagine a teenage kid might want. Any other foster kids or anyone who’s dealing with out-of-home placement, even if they don’t have a [court appointed special advocate], they can come in and get what they need from The Hanger.
How do you determine which children need your services?
All of those kids come through the courts to us. We get appointed to a case and our CASAs are officers of the court. Sometimes, a Guardian ad Litem who’s the child’s attorney, if for some reason we didn’t get appointed at the beginning of the case, might want us appointed later or Department of Human Services might want us appointed later.
Most of the time we’re appointed at the beginning of the case from the court. And then those kids who come to us through the supervised visits are also sent over to us from the courthouse as well saying that these families need our help. We work with child placement agencies, group homes and caseworkers at the [Colorado] Department of Human Services and keep them all aware of the services we have here.
How many children does CASA help per year?
That’s always a moving target, but last fiscal year, we served 607 children and we’re trying to increase that amount year over year until we serve all the children. Again, it’s a moving target, but we think there are somewhere around 900 children out there who need a [court appointed special advocate].
Is it bittersweet helping that many kids? Obviously helping hundreds of children is good, but wouldn’t you rather the number be low?
Of course, I would love to be out of business and not have any children in our community who were being abused and neglected. Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening anytime soon — probably not in my lifetime. Until then, I want to make sure that CASA will be here to serve these children.
