Higher interest rates are beginning to ripple through the residential and commercial mortgage markets.
On June 15, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark short-term rate by 0.75 — the biggest rate hike since 1994 — in a strong effort to cool inflation, and has indicated that more rate increases are coming.
Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, was up 8.6 percent in May over May 2021. Although inflation has hit a 40-year high, mortgage rates are still lower than they were in 2000.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the average rate for a fixed 30-year mortgage was 5.90 percent on June 24, down slightly from 6.04 percent posted the previous week. By comparison, the rate hit 6.5 percent in 2000, and today’s rates are far below the record high of nearly 20 percent in 1980.
“In terms of absolute levels, and in view of history, current interest rates are still at attractive levels” for commercial real estate investors, Mike Kraft, head of CRE Treasury at JPMorgan Chase, stated on a June 24 post on the company’s website. “Generally, I would say this is a great time to do business — before additional rate movements kick in.”
As of mid-June, higher interest rates had not stanched demand for homes in the Pikes Peak region, and prices continued to rise, said Harry Salzman, broker/agent with Salzman Real Estate Services at ERA Shields Real Estate.
High prices and interest rates are causing sticker shock for first-time buyers, Salzman said, but they are also driving increased inquiries into adjustable-rate mortgages, which carry lower rates.
Jay Caldwell, vice president of mortgages at Ent Credit Union, said he hasn’t seen a big increase in ARM applications locally but is seeing renewed interest in ARMs.
On the commercial side, business owners who have taken out variable-rate loans are seeing their payments increase, said Robin Roberts, president and CEO of Pikes Peak National Bank. That could cause borrowers to seek fixed-rate loans and could have other effects on the commercial real estate market.
Economist Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, expects that the Fed will continue to act aggressively to cool inflation.
“With inflation the worst it’s been in 40 years, the Federal Reserve has no choice but to continue to increase interest rates,” Bailey said.
THE ARM ADVANTAGE
Interest rates on adjustable-rate mortgages are running an average of 2 percent lower than 30-year, fixed rate mortgages, Salzman said, which makes them attractive to buyers.
Assuming a 20 percent down payment on a $550,000 home, a buyer will be paying $589 less per month on a five-year ARM, which amounts to a $32,280 saving over five years.
While home prices may cool off somewhat, home values currently are increasing at 13-14 percent annually, and likely will average 10-12 percent by the end of this year, Salzman said.
Using a conservative estimate of 7 percent annual appreciation, “after the first five years, for somebody to get a five-year ARM today at 4 percent, not only did you save that $32,280, but you also have an appreciation of $221,000 — 40 percent, perhaps more,” he said. “You can justify doing the ARM based on these numbers.”
ARMs were popular and easy to obtain in the period before the Great Recession began in late 2007. In fact, bad lending practices on all types of loans — including ARMs — were a primary factor in the collapse of the housing market. But today’s ARMs are very different, Salzman said.
The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 changed underwriting criteria, among other things, and today’s borrowers face tougher standards to qualify for a mortgage loan.
Conditions are different now as well, Salzman said.
“The last time appreciation went down, the inventory of listings way exceeded the demand of buyers at that time,” he said. “But in this market, inventory still has what’s called chasing demand. As long as demand outpaces supply, the market’s going to remain very strong.”
Salzman noted that new home construction has slowed because of the higher cost of materials and supply chain issues, which factors into higher prices.
“Homebuilder prices ought to be going flat or coming down a little bit while the inventory gets utilized,” he said. “But we’re still going to have appreciation because there’s a lot of demand.”
Salzman said many buyers are unfamiliar with ARMs.
“First-time buyers need to get educated by their real estate agent,” he said. They need to know that the rate will appreciate after the initial term of a 5-, 7- or 10-year ARM.
The amount of that increase usually is based on the 10-year Treasury rate plus 2-2.5 percent, but it also depends upon the lender, he said.
“Some lenders are more liberal for themselves and want to be able to raise the rate a greater amount at the end of the five-year period,” he said.
At that point, buyers will have the opportunity to refinance their loan and perhaps lock in a favorable fixed rate, he said.
DEBT COSTS RISE
Ent is seeing more applications for home purchases than refinancing, which was in greater demand during the early days of the pandemic.
“We’re also seeing more home equity loans,” Caldwell said. “If you’ve refinanced in the past two and a half years, your interest rate is in the 2s and 3s. There’s not a lot of interest in losing that rate. So people are tapping into what is a phenomenal amount of equity in the market using lines of credit.”
Rising rates also affect credit card debt, he said.
“One of my biggest concerns is that, as interest rates rise, it’s going to take longer to pay off debt,” Caldwell said. “Your balance is now decreasing slower and slower because you have to pay more in interest.”
Total outstanding credit card debt is “creeping back up there,” he said. “Usage has gone up in the last three quarters, and the longer people remain in debt, the harder it is for them to obtain new debt.
“Right now, I worry about a recession,” he said. “I think there’s going to be a dramatic slowing of the economy as people begin to realize they need to continue to pay down debt but at the same time somehow manage to live with high inflation.”
The loans many businesses received under the COVID relief programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program had fixed rates, Roberts said.
Borrowers who did not have their PPP loans forgiven are paying 1 percent on the unforgiven balance, and the rates on EIDL loans are 3.75 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.
“Regardless of interest rate changes, those rates remain in place,” Roberts said.
Variable-rate commercial loans also are tied to a rate index such as the prime rate, she said.
“The Prime is currently 4.75 percent,” she said. “At the beginning of the year, it was 3.25 percent. … If a loan was priced at Prime plus 1 percent, that loan rate was at 4.25 percent at the beginning of the year and now is at 5.75 percent. If interest rates continue to rise, the monthly payments on that loan will continue to increase.
Variable rates generally are in demand in a decreasing rate environment, she said. But when rates are increasing, “borrowers seek to fix their interest rates to protect themselves from increasing rates and payments.”
Higher interest rates may have other effects on the commercial market, Roberts said.
“First, higher interest rates may reduce the amount for which a borrower qualifies, which could negatively impact the higher end of the commercial market.
“Second, commercial mortgages generally reprice every 3-7 years,” she said.
Borrowers with mortgages that will reprice in the next 12 months will see an increase in their interest rate and payments.
“This may result in some distressed borrowers who can no longer afford their properties and the resulting sales of those properties at below-market prices,” Roberts said.
ECONOMIST’S VIEW
The most obvious direct effect of increasing home prices and mortgage rates is that first-time buyers — especially young buyers — are being squeezed out of the market, Bailey said. These conditions also decrease the ability of families to upgrade as their families grow and they need larger homes. They also affect Boomers and retirees who would like to downsize.
The difference between a 3 percent interest rate and a 5 percent rate is about $100,000 on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage, she said.
Buyers are faced with the fact that, if they had purchased a $500,000 home in July 2020 at 3 percent interest rate, their monthly payment would be the same as on a $400,000 home at 5 percent.
“Home ownership in the United States is much lower than it was two or three decades ago,” Bailey said. “It went up a bit at the beginning of the pandemic because of the low interest rates, but now it’s come down again.”
That’s important, because home ownership is the primary mechanism for building wealth, she said.
Prices on higher-end homes, such as those in mountain communities, might start to come down because they are so inflated, “but in a high growth city like Colorado Springs, I think they’re just going to stabilize,” she said.
Bailey said the Federal Reserve is getting criticized “because raising interest rates is going to do absolutely nothing for COVID lockdowns in China or ports that are still clogged in L.A. … A lot of economists are saying this is a little too much medicine, and we’re going to end up in a recession.”
In fact, “there’s a good chance we are already in one, because Q1’s GDP reading was -1.5 percent,” she said, “and all you need is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth to be in a recession.”