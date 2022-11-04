New programs affecting Colorado employers and employees will add to the cost of doing business next year — and it’s time to start planning for them now.
A new payroll tax will hit both employers and employees to fund the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program approved by voters in 2020. The program doesn’t start providing benefits until 2024, but the tax kicks in Jan. 1, 2023.
“It’s a very small price to pay for the benefits of the program, and it will pay for itself pretty quickly, in my opinion,” said Debra Brown, executive director of Good Business Colorado, a grassroots small business advocacy organization.
The Colorado SecureSavings program, authorized by the Legislature in 2019, will also impact employers. It aims to meet the needs of nearly 940,000 Colorado workers who do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan.
The program has already started in a pilot form, and employers throughout the state will be required to enroll early next year if they do not offer a similar private plan.
While this program does not mandate that employers match employee contributions, it will, like the FAMLI program, have administrative and cost burdens for employers, said Leah Omar, chief growth officer at HR Branches.
In addition, the Colorado minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 by 8.66 percent — from $12.56 to $13.65.
The minimum salary threshold for exempt employees — those who are not paid hourly — also will rise in 2023, which may require employers to make some adjustments.
“These are big changes that will affect most employers, and some of them might have flown under the radar,” said George Russo, director of the Southern Colorado regional office of Employers Council. “I know employers have been dealing with a lot of COVID changes, but they should be paying attention to these now and getting ready for them.”
FAMLI PROGRAM
Colorado voters approved Proposition 118, the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, in November 2020.
The program will ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave in order to take care of themselves or their family members in circumstances that include:
• managing their own serious health condition;
• caring for a family member with a serious health condition;
• caring for a new child (birth, foster placement or adoption);
• making arrangements for military deployment; and
• addressing safety needs and impact of domestic violence or sexual assault.
When the FAMLI program starts providing benefits to employees in 2024, most eligible employees will be able to receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave. Those who experience pregnancy or childbirth complications may be eligible to take an additional four weeks of paid leave.
PAYROLL DEDUCTIONS
The important thing for employers to realize is that they’ll have to start making deductions Jan. 1.
The tax will total 0.9 percent of each employee’s wages, with 0.45 percent paid by the employer and 0.45 percent by the employee, Russo said.
“It is going to be collected similar to how unemployment taxes are collected,” Russo said.
Public employers such as city and county governments may opt out of the program, but all private employers must deduct for FAMLI premiums. Premium payments and wage reports for the first quarter of 2023 are due April 30.
There are some exceptions, however: Private employers with nine or fewer employees do not have to pay the employer’s portion of the tax. They must, however, deduct the employees’ 0.45 percent from their wages.
Self-employed people and individual local government employees may voluntarily participate in the FAMLI program and will pay only the 0.45 percent employee premium.
An employer can opt out of the program if the company already has a paid leave program that meets or exceeds the requirements of the state’s program, Russo said.
However, the state must review and approve those programs before an employer is exempted from the program, and employers with their own plans must pay the FAMLI premiums this year — which means they’ll have to pay dual premiums.
Private plan applications must be received by Oct. 31, 2023. Refunds for the FAMLI premiums paid in 2023 will be issued to employers with approved private plans by Jan. 1, 2024.
The state currently is reviewing private plans offered to employers by insurance companies to determine which ones would comply, Russo said.
“I have yet to find a program that would meet or exceed the state regulations in a cost-effective manner,” said Reanna Werner, owner and chief problem solver at HR Branches. “From what we’re seeing, [the state program] is going to be the most affordable option for employers.”
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, which is administering the FAMLI program, will soon roll out an employers portal where employers will set up their accounts, upload payroll information and make payments, Werner said.
EMPLOYER CONCERNS
Both Russo and Werner said they’re hearing a lot of concerns from employers about the program.
“Employers would like to know more,” Russo said. “The state has been focusing on the tax guidance, but not all the answers are out there yet.”
Employers will need to contact their payroll providers to establish the deductions, Werner said.
“There is going to be an administrative burden of setting up the accounts, and your payroll processing fees will probably go up,” she said. Employers also will need to update their employee handbooks with an appropriate family leave policy and hang new posters that are required by the state.
Brown said it’s important for employers to have a plan in place for times when an employee must take paid medical leave.
While a basic plan can’t cover every eventuality, employers can plan for cross training and make sure they have key responsibilities covered. They might provide for intermittent leave, allowing employees to take half days off for chemotherapy or dialysis but anticipate that they will be productive on other days, she said.
Employers aren’t thrilled about paying the premiums a year in advance, and in some cases, paying
double premiums next year, “but all it takes is one person to make a claim in 2024 and we’ll probably recoup all of the additional premiums we paid” in 2023, Brown said.
SAVINGS PLAN
One of the main advantages of the state-run SecureSavings plan is that it will be portable — employees can take their money and accounts with them if they change jobs.
The program is voluntary for employees, who can stay enrolled or opt out and re-enroll later. Contributions are determined by employees to meet their needs, and they may choose a Roth or traditional IRA.
Employers with five or more employees who have been in business for two or more years and do not already offer a retirement savings plan are required to facilitate the SecureSavings program through payroll deductions.
The state currently is working with a select group of employers to test the program but hasn’t announced an official start date yet, Omar said.
However, employers are being asked to sign up now with the SecureSavings program and will be notified when registration begins.
Employers should sign up even if they already offer a retirement plan, according to the program’s website. That’s because they will need to certify their exemption when the program fully launches.
“It’s a good idea for employers to figure what they want to do now if they’re planning on going with the state program, or if they want to find a provider to implement these retirement savings, so they already have that set up and they’re not scrambling at the last minute,” Omar said.
The state will set up employees’ retirement savings accounts and will manage SecureSavings’ investment options and employee distributions from their accounts.
Employers will be responsible for uploading employees’ payroll information and savings contribution levels.
Implementing and maintaining the program will entail administrative costs, Omar said.
“A lot of employers have employees that may be working part time,” she said. “The administrative aspect for those that have seasonal employees could get a little convoluted.”
MORE REQUIREMENTS
Additional regulatory requirements that will need employers’ attention in 2023 are:
• The minimum wage increase. Russo said the minimum wage has increased in set increments in previous years, but since 2021, it’s been tied to increases in the Consumer Price Index. With inflation and labor shortages, employers have been bringing on new employers at higher wages, then having to adjust current employees’ wages to comply with the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, he said.
• The exempt employee threshold. This year, an employee who made $45,000 a year could be considered exempt from overtime pay. In 2023, the threshold rises to $50,000. An exempt employee also must meet job duties thresholds — that is, performing professional, administrative or executive activities. That could require employers who want current employees to be exempt may have to pay them more, Werner said.
“Small business owners have been hit upside the head” this year, Werner said. “The costs for small businesses are just piling up. Small business owners are a getting fatigued, and quite frankly, they’re getting drained. It’s very expensive to be an employer in Colorado right now.”
Resources for employers
Family and Medical Leave Insurance program
Contact Email: CDLE_FAMLI_info@state.co.us
Website: famli.colorado.gov
What’s there: Employer toolkit, fact sheets, frequently asked questions and more
Colorado SecureSavings program
Website: coloradosecuresavings.com
What’s there: Employer FAQs, program details, registration for employers and savers