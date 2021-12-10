Despite a boom in new residential development across Colorado Springs, the region continues to experience a housing crisis, with a lack of housing supply to meet the current demand, leading to high prices and a competitive housing market. According to Realtor.com, the median list price for homes in the Springs is $419,900 — and 80916 in Southeast Colorado Springs, traditionally one of the more affordable ZIP codes to live, was named the hottest market in the U.S. in June. The market-based solution is to simply increase supply, and while a number of projects are in the works, housing advocates say a move away from traditional single-family housing is needed to fix the problem.
The city’s Planning and Development Department is working on Retool COS, a revision of the Colorado Springs zoning code that could help ease some of the city’s growing pains by allowing for different housing products to be built.
“Zoning is the way cities regulate how land can be developed and how land can be used,” explained Peter Wysocki, the director of Planning and Community Development, during a Nov. 6 town hall organized by city councilors Yolanda Avila (District 4) and Nancy Henjum (District 5). “Residential neighborhoods are typically zoned single-family, and then there’s commercial and industrial zoning. If you’re zoned single-family residential you can generally only build a detached single-family home. Zoning also regulates things like building setbacks, how high your buildings can be, how far from the street you have to be, how far from your neighbor’s property line, so on and so forth. It’s been a very, very long time since the city rewrote or evaluated its zoning and subdivision standards. We are about 18 months into this process.”
Retool COS is being reworked to incorporate changes suggested through internal and external comments before the final draft is presented to city council for approval, according to Morgan Hester, the Retool project manager. Among the changes in the consolidated draft of Retool COS is a move away from standard residential zoning. “We are introducing some new concepts with Retool,” said Wysocki. “We are removing the traditional single-family residential zoning. Obviously we’ll have residential zoning, but it will be based on density, not necessarily whether it is a detached or attached building.”
This density-based zoning concept, referred to in Retool as “R-Flex,” will streamline the process for developers looking to build in Colorado Springs. “When you do a subdivision you have to create at least 6,000-square-foot lots,” said Wysocki. “Most developers these days request Planned Unit Development [zoning], PUD, because even if you want to have a small percentage of the lots smaller than 6,000 square feet, you would need to do a PUD. That allows you to make smaller lots than what’s allowed by zoning. When you do the math, it typically comes out to four, five homes per acre, because you have to subtract the roads, sidewalks. The net density is typically in the four to five, maybe six, homes per acre. Zoning only allows detached [homes], single-family. The concept with the R-Flex is to de-emphasize lot sizes and really build residential neighborhoods by densities. You could have a portion of a neighborhood that’s maybe duplexes or townhomes. You could have a portion of the neighborhood that’s single-family, detached on small lots without the need to do a PUD, because your overall density is within the R-Flex districts.”
The density increase will, in theory, allow more homes to be built on the same-size lot. Max Kronstadt, an organizer with the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership, noted that while R-Flex is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t quite go far enough toward addressing the housing needs in Colorado Springs. “The most glaring issue in our zoning code has yet to be addressed in Retool COS — the fact that over 80 percent of our residential land currently is zoned for single-family use, which means that you can only have one home on a lot that has to be a certain size,” he said, adding that R-Flex only applies to new developments, not existing neighborhoods. “This limits the overall supply of housing we can build and it limits the housing stock, to be skewed in the direction of the most expensive kind of housing, which is single-family homes on large lots. The current draft of Retool COS creates some new zones that can be used instead of single-family for new developments, but it doesn’t do anything to touch the existing neighborhoods that are already zoned for single-family use. We know the city of Colorado Springs is 200 square miles already and over 80 percent of its residential land is single-family. Unless we start to open up existing single-family zones to new housing we’re going to be fighting an uphill battle that we really can’t win against this affordable housing crisis that we face.”
For Kronstadt and the Pro-Housing Partnership, the goal is balance in the Colorado Springs housing market, developments that fit between single-family neighborhoods and massive multi-family developments. “Right now what we have in the city is a lot of single-family homes, and then a fair number of those large apartment buildings,” he said. “What we don’t have much of is everything in between, and [developers] just build large apartment buildings in neighborhoods where it might have a large impact on that neighborhood’s character, like what’s going on in the south end of Downtown, where there are 1,200 units of new apartments going into the Mill Street Neighborhood. That’s going to dramatically change that neighborhood, but just having a townhome next door, a duplex next door [would not have such a dramatic impact].”
It was the concern about that kind of impact, as well as the effect on fire evacuation times and the impact on wildlife, that ultimately doomed the proposed 2424 Garden of the Gods Road rezoning to allow for the construction of 420 multi-family housing units.
“That is something we’ve been discussing with city council ever since we came up with this concept,” said Wysocki. “What should we do with existing neighborhoods? The direction we’ve received thus far from Council has been, ‘Don’t rezone existing neighborhoods.’ Retire it, from the perspective that if a new development comes in, they no longer get to use the old single-family zoning districts, they get to use the new residential zoning districts.”
Despite the fact that R-Flex will only apply to new development, that in itself is a significant change, given the scope of proposed new developments. “Greenfield areas that have not been developed, — for example, Banning Lewis Ranch — the change from single-family zoning to multi-flex zoning allows for those areas to be developed as much more multi-use neighborhoods, where people won’t need to get in their car and drive as much around the city because they will have everything they need within their neighborhoods,” Henjum said during the Nov. 6 town hall. Henjum also serves on the Retool COS advisory committee alongside at-large councilor Tom Strand. “Once Banning Lewis is developed it will be a third of the city. It’s a huge area, just massive. This is really, really important, especially for new areas that are zoned. Something like 80 percent of our land mass is single-family homes, suburban type mostly, so you have to get in your car to go get your groceries. This will help address creating more walkable, 15-minute neighborhoods. That’s one of the benefits of this Retool effort.”
Kronstadt noted leaving existing neighborhoods untouched could have unintended consequences in the form of higher housing prices and gentrification. “By not allowing new housing in existing single family zones, I think what we will in essence be doing is pushing the vast majority of new development into those areas with room in their zone’s capacity for growth, which means the Southeast,” he said. “That’s going to put a lot of upward pressure on neighborhoods that have been historically affordable, and what we’re going to see is gentrification.”
Wysocki said the changes will give developers greater flexibility to build different types of housing, which will ultimately benefit consumers. “Markets change over time,” he said. “In the ’80s and ’90s, there was a market for single-family detached on larger lots. The R-Flex districts are intended to withstand the test of time and they can be applied to whatever market demand there is, so developers of residential neighborhoods and projects don’t always have to seek [PUD]. They’re permitted, but they’re always seen as a variance from standard city code requirements. This is basically a known standard. It’s performance-based; it’s very malleable and we hope it will help development when those demands or consumer preferences change.”
Kronstadt is unconvinced. “What we’ve been hoping Retool would do is take a step back and say, ‘OK, what is the purpose of our zoning code? What do we need to change about our zoning code in order to deal with our affordable housing crisis and plan for the future?’” he said. “To do so, what we really need to do is open up every neighborhood in the city to this ‘gentle density,’ this missing middle housing. I don’t think it’s going to be a meaningful solution to the problem we face. We need housing of all types.”