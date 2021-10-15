Retail store owners count on holiday sales to carry them through the slowest months of the year — from January to April. And some store owners are expecting that customers will want a return to a traditional shopping experience — hot cider and cookies, courtesy gift wrapping and taking their purchases home immediately — rather than ordering online and hoping they will arrive before Christmas.
But uncertainty looms over the season in the form of the pandemic, supply chain issues and competition from online retailers.
In Downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, events and special promotions are planned to lure holiday shoppers.
Some store owners, like Elaine Smith of Mountain Chalet, are cautiously optimistic, drawing upon their experience to anticipate customers’ needs.
But The Whickerbill Gifts, a legacy shop in Manitou Springs, is staying open through the holiday season only to sell off its remaining inventory.
“We’re not making any money,” owner Gwenn David said. “It doesn’t make sense to keep going.”
ENTICING SHOPPERS
Retailers are working to gain back the ground they lost during the pandemic, and most are looking forward to a good holiday season, said Laurel Prud’homme, vice president of communications at the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs.
They’re already stocking up on holiday décor and gift items, and getting creative in their offerings.
“When you shop local at our Downtown shops, you find things that you don’t find anywhere else,” Prud’homme said. “And when you’re shopping in person, you can smell the candles and you can feel how soft the sweater is — all those things that you just don’t get online.”
Shop owners were noticing the desire to get back out during the summer.
“According to the sales tax figures we get from the city, they’ve bounced back, though there’s still some ground to recover,” Prud’homme said. “But we are absolutely seeing that people want to socialize with friends and family … and get a personal experience that you don’t get in the big box stores.”
There has been a small amount of turnover Downtown, but new businesses are quickly taking over vacated spaces, Prud’homme said.
Gundaga Stevens moved her G44 Gallery in June, from South Eighth Street into a Downtown location formerly occupied by Lincoln Rose Gallery. Rocky Mountain Bike, which was in the old Mountain Chalet location, closed its retail front in midsummer.
Inherent Clothier, a men’s wear store, opened earlier this year on Tejon Street.
A cosmetics and skin care store called A Little Alchemy is moving into the north side of Downtown from another site, Prud’homme said. The store is celebrating a grand opening Oct. 31.
“We do have some vacant buildings,” she said, “but they’re either under lease or they’re in significant negotiations.”
One or more of those sites may be the location of two popup shops (see cover story) that are meant to entice shoppers Downtown.
“We are encouraging people to support small businesses throughout the holiday season,” Prud’homme said.
Skate in the Park is returning Nov. 12 to Acacia Park, and the ice rink will remain open through Jan. 31.
The Downtown Partnership will set up a booth (location to be determined) on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, and will offer the Discover Downtown Pass, a digital promotion that offers coupons for more than 70 businesses. It’s free to download at DowntownCS.com/pass.
A holiday window decorating competition will launch at the start of the season. Stores will post QR codes in their windows so shoppers can vote for their favorites.
The Downtown Partnership is bringing back the popular Downtown Stroll this year as well. On Dec. 8, shops will stay open until 8 p.m. and will offer special deals.
“There’s something new on almost every block, compared to last year and two years ago,” Prud’homme said. “I think people look forward to that as well.”
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Mountain Chalet, which moved in May 2019 to its current location at 15 N. Nevada Ave., has scheduled workshops and other events to attract shoppers.
Last year, the store stayed in touch with customers by creating a contest on Facebook called Virus Nav that challenged map-reading skills and encouraged people to explore local areas.
“We gave away some really great prizes to keep up the spirits of our customers,” she said. “We had a lot of fun with that.”
This year, the store is hosting in-person events.
“We had a big ski season kickoff [on Oct. 9] in our parking lot,” Smith said. “It was a big day; lots of people came.”
Other events to be scheduled include a workshop on how to use a beacon in the backcountry that will be presented once a month, and a movie about Pete Lardy, founder of Pikes Peak Alpine School, with a talk by Lardy.
While Smith expects those events to generate some traffic, she is concerned about the unknowns that make planning for the holiday season difficult.
Supply chain is one of the most vexing issues.
“There are definitely more unknowns than in the past in terms of what products we’re going to be able to get and when we’re getting inventory,” she said. “We are having to be acutely aware of it and nimble to make decisions to make sure we have everything we need to provide for our customers.”
In recognition that the pandemic isn’t over yet, Mountain Chalet employees are wearing masks and customers are encouraged to do so if they wish, Smith said.
MASKS IN MANITOU
Manitou Springs City Council issued a mask mandate — unchanged since late August — for indoor public areas.
“Most of the merchants would much prefer that it be left to individuals and not be a requirement,” said Leslie Lewis, director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. “We do have a couple that are grateful for it, but many of them feel like it’s having a negative impact on their business.”
Some merchants think that the mask mandate is hindering customers from Colorado Springs coming to Manitou.
Nonetheless, most Manitou merchants believe that they will finish the year strong, Lewis said, and the chamber is seeking to help them by creating a traditional, small-town holiday experience.
Lights on a giant tree in Manitou’s town clock park will be turned on Friday, Nov. 26, and Santa will greet residents and visitors and pose for photos the following day. Every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas, carolers will stroll Manitou Avenue, and Santa will pay a return visit on Dec. 18.
The chamber also is repeating its Shop Manitou, Ski Monarch promotion. Beginning Nov. 15, shoppers who spend at least $75 dining, shopping or staying in Manitou can bring receipts to the chamber office and receive a voucher for 40 percent off a weekday voucher to Ski Monarch.
Some Manitou merchants have had a great year so far, Lewis said, but others have struggled.
Construction at the west end of Manitou Avenue that made it difficult for customers to access businesses was part of the reason why Manitou French Pastries closed. Olive Tree Traders closed its Manitou location but maintained its site in Old Colorado City.
The Fare Bella and Mark Day Fine Art galleries that occupied a building on Ruxton Avenue have closed, but that was because of a change in ownership and rent increases, Lewis said.
Another business, House of Jerky, already occupies the Olive Tree Traders location, and Lewis expects the vacated properties to be rented soon.
“Manitou is still a very popular place for businesses to open,” she said. But the closure of The Whickerbill is “a heartbreaker.”
END OF AN ERA
For six years, David and husband Randy Hodges have owned The Whickerbill Gifts, which offers whimsical home goods, kitchen gadgets and unique gifts, but the shop’s history stretches back 50 years to its founding in Downtown Colorado Springs. It will close at the end of the year.
“We thought this year, with the [Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak] Cog Railway reopening, we’d see a difference, but we have not,” David said.
“At the beginning of the summer, we were seeing people support small businesses like ours and spending a little bit more. But now in the fall, even though we’ve got good traffic, people aren’t spending like they were earlier in the summer,” she said.
Competition from online retailers has cut into the shop’s sales for several years.
“We are seeing even more of a shift to online shopping,” she said.
The Whickerbill has an online store but can’t offer free shipping or delivery within a day or so like huge vendors such as Amazon.
“There’s so much competition online,” David said. “Having an online store is like having another retail space — you have to work it every day, and profitability is the same. We’ve tried to offer different kinds of things, but it’s just not working.”
Supply problems have plagued the store as well.
“You’re waiting months for back orders, and you never know what’s going to arrive,” she said.
Vendor representatives used to be able to provide a backorder date, but “now, they don’t have any clue when inventory is coming in. So it will be interesting to see if people actually do get Christmas inventory,” she said.
Much of the difficulty results from backlogs on items shipped from overseas, but David said domestic items take longer as well.
“Things that used to come in 10 days are taking four to five weeks,” she said.
A case in point is wind chimes — popular items that usually sell well.
David said she just canceled an order for wind chimes because she can’t be sure it would arrive before Christmas.
“That’s why we’re hesitating on bringing in anything else,” she said.
“We’re to the point where we’re working to pay rent, and that’s it,” she said. “It’s very bittersweet for us.”