Jessie and Hannah Gingrich started Mountain Standard Goods last fall as a pop-up store in Downtown Colorado Springs.
The store opened for the holiday shopping season as part of the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs’ pop-up program, designed to fill empty spaces, provide new retail experiences for shoppers and give entrepreneurs a chance to test out their retail concepts.
Mountain Standard Goods, which sells sustainably minded men’s clothing, vintage homewares and gifts, was a success from the day the Gingrich sisters opened its doors in the original pop-up spot at 226 N. Tejon St.
Because they had only two weeks to get their inventory together and prepare the space, “we had a limited amount of products,” Jessie Gingrich said. “We had to just go with whatever was available at the moment.”
But they quickly sold out of several items, and the two-month residency enabled them to fine-tune their inventory and purchase additional merchandise.
The sisters’ goal was to become a permanent part of the Downtown retail scene, and they succeeded. Now located opposite Acacia Park at 109 E. Bijou St., they’ve built a solid customer base and have hired three part-time employees.
Mountain Standard Goods is one of several permanent businesses that have evolved from the Downtown Partnership’s pop-up program. The program, which began in 2014, has been so successful that it isn’t happening this year — there are no available retail spaces.
The pop-up shops and new businesses like the Tattered Cover have received warm welcomes from Downtown shoppers.
Overall, downtown retail sales slumped a bit midsummer, likely because shoppers pulled back on spending because of inflation and high gas prices, said Carrie Simison, director of marketing and communications for the Downtown Partnership.
“July was the first month [this year] that retailers didn’t see positive growth over 2021, and it was down just 5 percent,” Simison said. For the year to date, though, Downtown retailers’ sales are up 18 percent.
Retail sales in Manitou have been basically flat for the year to date compared with the same period of 2021, but sales varied from business to business, said Leslie Lewis, director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.
“Lots of businesses said, while they might have been down a little bit from last year, they were above 2019,” Lewis said.
Some merchants weren’t surprised that was the case, since 2021, when people were more inclined to shop in person compared with 2020, was a banner year in Manitou.
Holiday sales in 2021 exceeded expectations, and retailers in the Springs area are preparing for another excellent holiday season.
“Last year, we didn’t expect how busy the holidays would be and how much traffic we would have and just how much we would sell,” Jessie Gingrich said. “This year, we have really beefed up how much we’ve ordered.”
WARM WELCOME
Like other retailers, Mountain Standard Goods’ owners needed to make adjustments during the past year — sometimes quite quickly.
Jessie, with a background in retail, and Hannah, who had worked at Terra Verde and owns a jewelry and accessories business, had long wanted to open a store that featured ethically and sustainably produced goods.
“We had a philosophy of owning fewer things that are made well and last longer,” Jessie Gingrich said.
The two were operating a booth at the Sweet William Antique Mall with vintage clothing and other items they’d collected when they learned they’d been accepted for the Downtown pop-up program.
They had just two weeks to put the Downtown store together, recruiting family and friends to help.
Their main merchandise line was casual, lifestyle men’s clothing — a product for which there was a demand that they felt wasn’t being met in fast-growing Colorado Springs — plus some locally made items like candles.
Sourcing locally and ordering sustainably produced merchandise, mostly from U.S. suppliers, helped skirt supply chain issues.
The sisters learned a lot those first two months, Gingrich said, and after listening to their customers, they expanded the store’s inventory to include vintage clothing and a curated selection of women’s apparel, candles and gift items.
They’ve increased their inventory of cocktail bitters, mixers and syrups from Denver’s Strongwater, which were great sellers last year, she said.
Like other new businesses, the Tattered Cover bookstore has been popular with Downtown shoppers.
The store saw steady sales throughout the summer after its grand opening June 22 and a gradual increase over the past few weeks.
Manager Leah Guest thinks that can be attributed to early holiday buying.
“We’re excited to have [Tattered Cover] here for their first holiday season,” Simison said. “We’re really lucky to have four independent bookstores downtown, but Tattered Cover is one of those institutions that people will come to as a destination, and once they’re down here, we are confident that they will have passed other places they want to pop into.”
HOLIDAY PROMOTIONS
Tattered Cover is hosting several events during the holidays to bring in shoppers.
Staff and community volunteers are reading books to young audiences at children’s story time from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays throughout the season, Guest said.
Three Leaders as Readers events are planned, during which community leaders will talk about books, read from their favorites and answer audience questions. The line-up for these 6 p.m. events includes Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer on Nov. 1, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers on Nov. 3 and UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy on Nov. 18.
Gingrich doesn’t have any specific events or promotions planned but, like Tattered Cover, Mountain Standard Goods is offering discounts through the Downtown Partnership’s holiday coupon booklet.
The booklets will be passed out to visitors at a Downtown Partnership booth in Acacia Park from
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 — Small Business Saturday, and will be handed out in city parking garages leading up to that weekend, Simison said.
Holiday events will start even before then.
The popular skating rink will open Nov. 11. USA Figure Skating will bring in several Olympic skaters at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the grant VIP opening.
Other holiday events include:
• Shop Local Win Local, a Bank of Colorado-sponsored weekly drawing from shoppers’ receipts that will award weekly gift baskets valued at $250 between Nov. 11-Dec. 11 and a $1,000 Visa card at the end of the promotion
• Holiday Stroll, which kicks off the season with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7
• The U.S. Air Force Academy hockey team at the Acacia Park skating rink 4-6 p.m. Dec. 10
• Character Stroll, featuring the Grinch, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 17
• The 39th Annual Festival of Lights Parade, which will bring tens of thousands of spectators Downtown on Dec. 3. “The organizers are really wanting to amp it up this year,” Simison said, and are planning pre-parade events to entice spectators to come Downtown early.
In the past, Manitou has partnered with Ski Monarch to offer ski passes to Manitou shoppers who presented receipts at the chamber office. That promotion has been discontinued this year, but Manitou will carry on with many of its small-town holiday traditions.
The town plans its annual tree-lighting ceremony with Santa, cookies and cider on Nov. 25, Lewis said.
Manitou’s 5th Annual Christmas Parade will spread holiday cheer Dec. 10, and the town’s Fire Department will bring Santa back to the Town Clock Dec. 24.
Musicians will stroll the avenue on Saturdays and Sundays, and local businesses will offer shopper-friendly enticements such as baked goods on weekends, Lewis said.
All of these events celebrate not just the holidays, but local, independent retailers, Simison said.
“Shopping local really does benefit our community,” she said. “American Express said last year that when you shop local and independent, 67 cents per dollar stays in your community, versus when you shop at the big-box stores, it’s 45 cents. It’s the way to make sure we have a thriving Downtown and thriving independent businesses.”