The restaurant industry in Colorado is spearheading a movement to find new ways to provide housing for employees who aren’t classified as low-income earners but still can’t afford to rent apartments or buy homes.
“Affordable housing is a systemic part of the worker shortage for the restaurant industry, and we are hearing from operators across the state that a lack of affordable housing for employees is impacting hiring and retention efforts — and revenue,” said Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association.
“Our tourist towns are at a crisis point regarding housing, and areas like the Pikes Peak region are seeing sky-high housing prices, too.”
In areas like Durango and Evergreen, restaurant owners are working with developers and other local businesses, city and county governments, and nonprofits to remove roadblocks and stimulate the development of housing for workers who are priced out of the rental and housing markets.
“Nobody can afford to live where they work in Evergreen,” said Megan Mitchell, owner of Cactus Jack’s Saloon & Grill.
These aren’t people who are living on welfare or who meet federal income limits for low-income housing. (The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sets the income limit in Colorado Springs at $17,300 annually, or 30 percent of the area median income.)
They are working people, and many employees in other industries are in the same boat.
“There’s a new term for that type of person who makes a good living [but can’t afford housing],” Mitchell said. “It’s Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained Employed — or ALICE.”
“That is a lot of the workforce in Evergreen,” she said. “They might be my employees who are servers. Those people are coming to the point where they’re outspending what they’re making just to survive.”
Mitchell said hospitality workers in Evergreen are spending 50 percent of their income on housing, and it’s costing about 70 percent of their income for housing and transportation.
“That is literally just living and trying to get to work,” she said.
HOUSING AFFORDABILITY
Mitchell and others who are tackling this issue prefer the term “workforce housing” to “affordable housing.”
“A lot of people get a little scared about affordable housing,” she said. “That’s one of the barriers in Evergreen — they don’t want it in their backyard.”
Here’s how housing affordability plays out for a full-time restaurant employee, using housing costs for Colorado Springs.
The average rent for an efficiency apartment in Colorado Springs is $1,023 a month, and for a one-bedroom apartment, $1,387 a month, based on third-quarter rent data compiled by Ron Throupe of the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business and Jennifer Von Stroh of Colorado Economic and Management Associates.
HUD recommends that families allot 30 percent of their gross monthly income for housing. Those who pay more are considered cost-burdened and may have difficulty paying for other necessities, including food, transportation and medical care.
To meet the 30 percent benchmark, a single wage earner would have to make at least $3,410 a month, or $40,920 annually, to afford an efficiency apartment.
To afford a one-bedroom apartment, a renter would need to earn at least $4,623 per month, or an annual salary of $55,480.
A worker making $17 an hour would earn about $2,946 a month and $35,360 annually, before taxes and other deductions. So that worker would be paying 34.7 percent of monthly income for an average-priced efficiency or just over 47 percent for a one-bedroom apartment. And that doesn’t include the cost of utilities, which should be factored into housing costs.
That worker would need to find an apartment for about $900 a month to meet the affordability benchmark.
PRICED OUT
In Evergreen, where rental prices are higher than in Colorado Springs, the figures skew even more toward unaffordability.
“We don’t have an immediate answer for the housing crisis in Evergreen,” Mitchell said. “I see other places such as ski resorts having the ability to ask their big businesses [to get involved], but we don’t have anything like that. It’s going to take the small businesses coming together to figure out this problem.”
Mitchell said she employs about 15 people currently and up to 30 during the high season.
“My employees are like family,” she said.
To help with expenses, she has raised her staff’s wages to $17.40 an hour, offered incentives to new employees, started a retirement program matching 100 percent of what employees contribute, arranged financial coaching as part of her benefits package and even loaned money to employees in need.
As a result, she’s been able to retain all but one of her employees since March 2020.
But when she’s reached out to property managers, she hasn’t been able to find apartments for less than $2,500 a month.
In researching the issue, Mitchell found that other communities have refurbished properties for workforce housing, but that isn’t a possibility for Evergreen.
People across the city have started to notice the problem, she said.
“We can’t find anybody for any of the businesses, not just the restaurant industry,” she said.
So Mitchell and other business owners have started meeting to figure out what is needed and how to overcome challenges to affordable workforce housing.
“It’s not a question of whether we can find somebody to build it — I think the developers are there,” she said. “It’s really that there is not the right coding for the sites that are available. I think the roadblocks are with getting the code changed … and allowing the county to expedite the process for some of this lower-income housing.”
In Durango, In The Weeds, a nonprofit organization that supports hospitality industry staff, is working with business owners, other organizations and the city to create affordable housing.
“The affordable housing that’s been around has been primarily for low-income families under about $20,000 a year, and for the homeless population,” In The Weeds Director Blaine Bailey said.
“It’s great to have those resources, but folks still couldn’t afford places who were making more than that,” he said. “We luckily got the ball rolling, and our city’s in the process of buying a Best Western hotel and getting other apartments built.”
The organization also is building a program with Visit Durango to use lodging tax revenue for a fund that workers could draw upon to make down payments or security deposits. The money would be like a loan that would be paid back.
In The Weeds also is representing individuals with property managers to get them into affordable housing or programs that can help until more workforce housing is built.
The group is working with the city to close some coding loopholes that are detrimental to affordable housing. For example, Bailey said, one provision allows a developer to build housing in certain areas that must be affordable for one year, but property owners can remodel and raise rents after that.
“The city is working on changing those codes,” he said.
LOCAL HOUSING
Colorado Springs restaurateurs don’t know of any conversations about building workforce housing, and most say their employees have been able to find places to live. But workers in Downtown restaurants and hotels can’t afford to live in the luxury apartments that are within walking distance of their jobs.
While much of the multifamily housing in Colorado Springs is targeted toward market-rate renters, some workforce housing is being built or proposed in various areas of the city, said Laura Nelson, executive director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.
Developer Darsey Nicklasson is building Mosaica, a 223-unit multifamily community east of Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway, and Kaleidos, a 150-unit community at Murray Boulevard and Pulsar Drive, where apartments will rent for below-market prices, Nelson said.
Low-income housing tax credits have been used to create housing like Copper Range Apartments off Woodmen Road and Powers Boulevard, she said. These credits, among the most commonly used mechanisms to fund affordable housing, allow a property owner to take federal income tax credits that can be pledged to obtain development funding, in exchange for renting to tenants who earn up to 80 percent of the local area median income.
“There are new ones coming if they can get approved,” she said.
Nelson noted that the multifamily project at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road “was going to be more affordable.” The Colorado Springs City Council recently disallowed that project after neighbors expressed concerns about traffic congestion during disaster evacuations.
As more multifamily housing is added throughout the city, Nelson expects that prices will stabilize in all price categories.
“Supply really does make a big difference,” Nelson said. “But it takes two or three years to build, so it’s tough catching up — and we are way behind to begin with.”
RetoolCOS, an overhaul of the city’s outdated zoning code, proposes to create new flex zones that are defined by the number of units within a zone rather than the type of housing. These residential flex zones would make it easier to develop multifamily housing, said Peter Wysocki, planning and development director for the city of Colorado Springs.
“That would apply to new development, but existing neighborhoods would remain zoned as they are today,” Wysocki said. “There was some discussion whether we should rezone all the residential properties in the city to these new zoning districts. The preliminary direction from Council has been, ‘Do not rezone existing built neighborhoods.’”
Wysocki said a developer who wanted to build multifamily housing in a single-family neighborhood could still ask the city to rezone the property.
But Nelson said she is concerned about “locking down existing neighborhoods. Really, the best way to build affordable housing is infill, and if you can’t build infill within an existing neighborhood, it’s going to be very hard to build anything affordable, because the farther out you go, the more expensive it is to build.”