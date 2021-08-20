Stuck between shrinking inventory and stagnating wages, Springs renters are feeling the squeeze.
Colorado Springs Realtors say owners and investors are selling off houses while prices are skyrocketing, narrowing options for renters trying to afford space in a market already rattled by the pandemic.
“The demand is just so high that landlords can get a lot more for their money or for their properties than they used to be able to,” said veteran Realtor Sherri Hopper. “I find that most of the people, including myself, are selling off their rentals because they get such a high price for the properties these days. I sold off my long term rentals and moved them into short-term rentals.”
The rush to offload properties is “making all the other rentals go up in price because there’s a high need,” she said.
“A lot of investors are cashing out,” said Joe Boylan, broker associate at Springs Homes and Springs Homes for Rent. “So they’re selling their homes and they don’t necessarily sell to another investor — they may sell to somebody who’s buying to live owner-occupied. So that makes an already shallow [rental] pool even shallower.”
Matt Rogers, managing broker at All Seasons LLC, thinks small investors are getting out of the long-term rental game for reasons that go beyond money.
“With the onslaught of new regulations against landlords, specifically in Colorado, coupled with the eviction moratorium that’s continuously being extended, it’s our belief that many of these mom-and-pop landlords are choosing to sell and get out of our market — which is creating an inventory problem,” he said. “Certainly, that’s being seen across the board in our area. And obviously with the inventory low, supply and demand set up where the rent rates are.
“Until they can get more people to invest in Colorado, I foresee this trend will continue or at least plateau. I don’t see the rent rates coming down anytime soon. Bottom line, I do believe the anti-landlord legislation that’s being introduced and passed into law is ultimately causing this problem and creating a supply and demand scenario.”
Meanwhile, the hourly wage needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in the Springs metro area is $19.79, but the estimated hourly wage for renters here is just $13.79, according to new research from Smartest Dollar.
That deficit is called the renter wage gap, and it’s been worsening across the country in recent years.
In fact, assuming renters are working full time and unable to spend more than 30 percent of their gross income on rent, they can’t afford median rent for a one-bedroom rental in any large metropolitan area in the country.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s “Out of Reach 2021” study found the average renter in El Paso County needs to earn about $23.08 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental, but only earns $16.63 an hour.
Colorado Springs’ renter wage gap is slightly lower than the national average (-30.3 percent vs. -37.7 percent), but Colorado is still the 9th most expensive state for a two-bedroom rental — and the pandemic has made the outlook worse.
“Many of the people who have been most likely to lose jobs or wages during the pandemic are also more likely to rent” their homes than to own them,” said researchers from Smartest Dollar. “Meanwhile, COVID-19 has driven housing prices higher for renters and homebuyers alike due to high demand and low supply. As a result, the typical renter has less to spend on housing that is becoming more expensive.”
GREENER PASTURES
Buyers from surrounding cities and states are snapping up what little inventory there is, Realtors say, driving prices up further. Boylan said local investors are particularly motivated to offload their rental properties to out-of-state buyers willing to pay top dollar.
Buyers “come out of California and they sold a $1.1 million home that’s worth maybe $600,000 here,” Boylan said. “So a lot of people [are] moving here with cash. That’s helped push the prices up.”
In-migration from more expensive markets like Denver and Castle Rock is also a factor; buying in the Springs gives them more bang for their buck, even if they’re still commuting an hour north.
Brad Butler is managing broker and owner of Timberline Property Management and Sales. He’s been in Colorado since 1975 and has watched El Paso County’s economy change dramatically. The military was once the driving force, he said, but now workers in high-wage industries like health care are changing the landscape. As those industries grow, many out-of-town buyers will rent for a year or more while they’re building a house or buying a home.
“I see a lot of our rental applicants coming in on the higher priced rentals are health care workers,” Butler said. “And in fact, we just had our record last month — a $6,000-a-month rental — which was an incoming health care worker coming in from California building a house out here.”
Rental prices will only keep growing as people notice what out-of-towners are willing to pay, Boylan said, and property owners keep a close eye on the rates nearby rentals attract.
“Let’s say the neighbor goes to rent and they thought they were going to rent for about $1,600,” Boylan said. After checking nearby rental prices, “now they go, ‘Well my neighbor rented for $2,000.’ And the property manager is going, ‘Well, that’s an anomaly.’ It’s like, ‘Well, I want to be an anomaly.’”
Renters who are desperate will sign on for the higher price, Boylan said, so the benchmark for rental prices keeps climbing.
Butler and his team have seen rental target prices in real estate rise so much, investors no longer have to wait months or years before the rent covers the mortgage; they have immediate cash flow from their investment.
“It used to be my investors were looking for properties in the $300,000 to $400,000 range, max, for the numbers to work with the rent tradeoff, and if it was going to [produce] cash flow against the mortgage,” Butler said.
“But those numbers work much higher now. You can get those numbers working even in the $600,000 range. So a lot of these newer communities, a lot of the growth that’s going on isn’t just people — traditional, single-family homebuyers, families moving to the state. It’s also investors that are seeing the upward trend and playing the market, so to speak.”
TIME IS KEY
While rising rent has been a boon to property managers, Realtors and others in the rental industry, it’s crushing for low wage workers looking to stay in Colorado Springs — and there are no easy answers.
“We need more inventory,” Hopper said. “We need to have some apartments and things that are designated completely for lower income people. And I know that there are some that are in the works, but it’s not helping the day to day operations of looking for rentals.”
Boylan would like to say there’s an end in sight for rising rental prices, but he’s had terrible luck predicting the end of the trend for years.
He recently looked at old posts from his real estate blog and shakes his head at his previous forecasts.
“I’m going through and I’m reading these posts from 2016, 2017, and they’re like, ‘Rents are rising and I don’t know how much longer this can keep up,’” Boylan said.
“And now when I look back in 2021, I’m like, ‘You sounded like a donkey. You sounded like a fool when you wrote that five or six years ago.’”
Rising rents sometimes push renters to buy, but it can also force people out of the area when buying is impossible.
“What we’ve seen in the Fort Carson market is a lot of people moving to Pueblo,” Boylan said. “A lot of people who work at Fort Carson now live in Pueblo, because rents are cheaper in Pueblo and housing prices are cheaper in Pueblo.”
Butler predicts the Springs real estate and rental market will only slow down after Denver’s market cools.
“I would anticipate if we track like we have for the last many years that I’ve been doing this, we’re always a year or two behind Denver,” he said.
“And Denver has shown no signs of peaking yet. I mean, we’re still full blown into the bidding wars and escalation clauses and everything else — which tells me in likelihood, statistically speaking, Colorado Springs has at least another real estate season of seeing what we’re seeing still.”
Butler said he could see prices potentially tapering off in 18-24 months — but emphasizes that’s his guess, not an official prediction.
As far as Hopper is concerned, the county just has to build its way out of the rental shortage.
“I see a lot of buildings going up,” Hopper said. “Once we get past the lack of inventory, lack of rentals, then I think it’s going to level off. But we’re not there yet.”