Becky Ellefson can’t help but feel like Westside CARES was forced out of the B Street commercial space that it and church partners rented and ran as a community pantry for more than a decade.
The pantry at 2027 B Street, which has since moved after a new landlord more than doubled the property’s rent price over the summer, by nature attracted people living in poverty and homelessness who need the free food, toiletries and other basic goods that the nonprofit organization offers, Ellefson told the Business Journal. She’s been a pantry volunteer for 11 years through Stratmoor Hills United Methodist Church — about as long as Westside CARES’ pantry on B Street was open.
“We had the feeling they wanted us out; that’s why that happened,” Ellefson said of the rent increase. The price jumped from $795 per month to $2,077 under the new ownership, which was “quite a shock” and seemed “outrageous” to Westside CARES staff and volunteers for the “tiny” space next to 7-Eleven, she said.
Ellefson recalled that some of the other tenants in the shopping center “did not like” how many homeless people the pantry attracted. “And I think they thought, we leave, the homeless will leave.”
Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES, a coalition of more than 20 religious communities throughout Colorado Springs, also wondered whether stigma played a role in the rent hike. The $795-a-month price split by Westside CARES and Stratmoor Hills UMC had held steady for several years, and had at that point survived the historic rental market increases during the COVID pandemic, Milligan said.
“Maybe they just really wanted us out of there — I don’t know,” she told the Business Journal. “But that would be a shame, because we’re in there trying to solve some of these challenges.”
Whether or not the B Street landlord wanted the pantry gone, it’s clear that “the market will bear incredible rent increases for individuals and commercial properties,” she said. Westside CARES itself provided 348 families with rent assistance during 2021, because their own rent doubled in price or their wages couldn’t keep up with the area’s high cost of living, according to a release
from the nonprofit.
Milligan later found out that the property was purchased by a venture capital-connected limited liability company. Investors like these — most of them located out of town — have been prevalent in the Springs’ single-family home market lately, buying up properties sometimes for thousands of dollars over the asking price and renting them out for profit, the Business Journal reported in June.
“This is someone who wants to make money doing this, and that’s somebody’s choice — nobody is required to be charitable,” Milligan said. “But it is unfortunate to sever a vital service to a community that really needs it.”
UNEXPECTED OPPORTUNITY
Luckily, Milligan said she has not heard of philanthropic partners in the area facing similar debilitating rent hikes for their commercial spaces, and Kevin Farley, director of marketing and communications for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, echoed this, telling the Business Journal he’s not aware of other specific examples.
But it’s true that “everyone’s affected by the rate of the cost of living, the cost of operating, skyrocketing rents,” Farley said. PPCF facilitates grants and philanthropic donations to a variety of community funds throughout the region.
“None of us are immune — either nonprofit or for-profit — unless you own the building,” he said.
But he and PPCF’s new CEO Margaret Dolan, who officially started in her role last week, said in an interview that the shortage and cost of commercial spaces are also introducing new opportunities for partnership.
In the case of Westside CARES, relocating the B Street pantry actually turned into a better deal for the nonprofit and its church partners. The pantry is now in the former Stratmoor Hills Elementary School building owned by Harrison School District 2; the elementary school closed and was converted to host Aspire Online Academy this past summer.
The district, which had “no hesitation” about welcoming Westside CARES, is only charging $500 per month for the pantry to use the school’s cafeteria and kitchen space, Milligan said. Ellefson, the longtime volunteer, noted that it’s a significantly bigger area than the B Street pantry, and the money saved on rent will be put back into the pantry’s primary function — purchasing items to give to people in need, Milligan said.
The new Westside CARES pantry is open for resource distribution on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., and had its official launch on Oct. 5.
Collaborations like these, “that emerge, either by force of circumstance, or by actively wanting to reduce redundancies” are a silver lining of the rent increases, as they can result in nonprofits and other entities sharing space, resources and ideas, Farley said.
One example is the National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs, which after flood damage a few years ago was forced to relocate and moved in next to Silver Key Senior Services campus in the Southeast, he said. Now, NAMI, Silver Key, and other organizations together run a program that provides mental health first aid training and resources for older adults and those who care for them.
Nonprofits specifically using aging school buildings as resource distribution hubs is another “interesting” trend, Farley said, adding that Pikes Peak United Way also recently opened its Family Success Center in the former Pikes Peak Elementary School building, another D2 school that recently shut its doors.
“I think it’s great that nonprofits and even businesses are looking at these facilities in town and utilizing the space to better our community, whether it’s commercially like the Ivywild School — a great place where there’s local art, restaurants, breweries — and then in this case, Pikes Peak Elementary is going to be a great community service center.”
Milligan, of Westside CARES, said the organization is hoping more people will be aware of and visit the pantry, now that it’s located in a well-known community school. It might make people, and especially families, feel more comfortable seeking resources than they would “walking into a storefront on a strip mall,” she said.
“One of the challenges within the community is that things are siloed and isolated,” she said. “The more we can bring comprehensive and holistic services under one trusted roof, the better off we are as a community and the more we are lessening the burden for people who are already having the worst day of their lives.”