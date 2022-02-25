Colorado Springs has proven its desirability during the pandemic through at least one metric. The city, along with other hot spots in the state, saw rental prices spike in 2021.
Data from the rental listing site Dwellsy showed a significant 46.2 percent jump in median monthly rent prices from January to December 2021 in the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Statistical Area. Single-family homes in particular seemed to drive much of the overall price increase seen in the site’s inventory for Springs, said Dwellsy CEO Jonas Bordo.
Multi-family rentals are also in high demand — their occupancy rate in the Springs is hovering around 95 to 97 percent, with some property management companies keeping waitlists, said Josh Eckert, a Colorado-based national solutions specialist for the listing site RentPath, who works with PMCs in the state.
“To give you an idea, for Section 8 housing... there’s some property management companies that I’ve spoken with that have a waitlist of over two years long,” Eckert said. “The demand is very, very high.”’
Median rent in the MSA, which includes El Paso and Teller counties, grew from $1,395 per month at the beginning of the year to $2,040 per month by December, according to a rental expense report published by Dwellsy last month, which analyzed 1,891 Colorado Springs properties, of all types, that were available for rent on its site at the time.
Dwellsy brands itself as the “largest and most inclusive rental marketplace in the country,” and has more than 12 million rental property listings, representing about 25 percent of the U.S. market, Bordo said. The site is unique in that its inventory includes many single-family homes for rent, as well as small two- to four-unit rental properties, whereas other listing services focus mostly on multi-family rentals, like large apartment buildings, Bordo said.
RentPath, on the other hand, saw its average listing prices for Colorado Springs rentals in December 2021 up 12.78 percent for one-bedroom and 6.54 percent for two-bedroom properties compared with a year earlier, said Jon Leckie, a data journalist for the company, via email.
The data from RentPath, which is owned by the leading real estate listing site Redfin, represents mostly multi-family units. Ninety-eight percent of RentPath’s focus is the multi-family market, Eckert said.
But Bordo said it was demand for single-family homes that led to “staggering” rent price increases in Colorado Springs and defied traditional slowdowns in the market during winter months.
RENTERS CRAVE MORE SPACE
Dwellsy found that the Springs’ significant rental price increases last year, much like the rest of the country’s, were caused mostly by soaring prices for single-family rentals. These types of rentals had two times the median price jump compared with Dwellsy’s multi-family rentals over 2021.
Median monthly rent prices for single-family properties rose 42 percent from January to December, reaching $2,300 per month, while rent prices for multi-family units alone went up by 21 percent, to $1,325 per month, according to a Dwellsy analysis that separated the two categories. RentPath reported an average rental listing price of $1,150 per month for one-bedroom units and $1,327 per month for two-bedroom units in December.
The difference illustrates higher demand for and availability of homes for rent versus apartment units last year, Bordo said. It also reflects a renter trend occurring across the country, he said, as the COVID pandemic compelled people to reimagine their living situations and seek out more space.
More people are now able to work from home, want more outdoor space, and are more likely to have added members to their families — whether a new child or a “pandemic pet” — all of which motivates renters to seek out a house rather than an apartment, he said.
“That combination often means single-family rentals,” Bordo said. “And that’s where we’ve overwhelmingly seen a shift in demand.
“Single-family rentals have always been a big part of the rentals picture in this country — roughly a third of rentals are single-family homes,” he added. “But now, that’s the piece that’s really in demand versus apartments. We’re seeing that in Colorado Springs, as well as other markets around the country.”
Taylor Wilkinson, an associate broker with RE/MAX Properties Inc. in the Springs, said she’s observed property managers and companies affiliated with her group accumulating more single-family rental inventory than apartments. This could be explained, in part, by the city’s low inventory of multi-unit apartment buildings, which is growing, she said.
There are 16 multi-family apartment projects under construction in the Springs and dozens of others in the planning and approval stages, according to data from ALN, a leading apartment data site, which was provided by Marianne Fields, a Colorado sales executive for RentPath.
Wilkinson’s team, the Tava Homes Group, mostly works with potential home buyers and attempts to convince interested renters to buy instead. But she’s seeing more people — lots of families and people from out of state, in particular — who want to rent a home and live in the area before committing to a purchase, she said.
“I think more families in general are moving here also, so they just need more space,” Wilkinson said. “People have pets; they want backyards. And especially with the bigger property management people, they have inventory of single-family homes instead of apartments and condos.”
She noted that two of her clients over the last year have bought second homes to rent out, taking advantage of the booming market.
“If you’re thinking [about] and can afford to buy a second home, let’s do it, because I have no doubt you’ll be able to find a renter,” Wilkinson tells her clients.
The market could also be driven, in part, by post-occupancy agreements between homebuyers and sellers, which have become more common in the pandemic-fueled sellers’ market, she said. These types of agreements allow a seller to stay in their home for a period of time after it’s sold while they look for new housing, and can drive buyers to look for temporary rentals before they can move into their new home, she said.
“I can’t tell you how many emails I get daily from people in my company who need short-term or long-term rental for their clients,” which Wilkinson said speaks to the high housing demand in the Springs, and across the Front Range in general.
“It’s desirable,” she said. “I think along the I-25 corridor, the rental range and market is just going to continue to stay very steady and strong.”
COLORADO CITIES WITH HIGH RENT RISES
Although Colorado Springs’ median rent prices were above the national average and higher than those in about 400 other U.S. metro markets in December, three other Colorado cities recorded even higher
prices, according to the Dwellsy data.
The Fort Collins-Loveland MSA had a median listing rent of $2,540 per month by the end of last year and Boulder’s was $2,419 per month, both of which are hundreds of dollars more than the median cost of renting in the Springs, the report showed. Median rents in these areas grew by 58.8 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively, from January to December 2021.
Prices in the Denver-Aurora-Broomfield MSA market remained much more stable over the year, and experienced a 20.3 percent increase in median rent prices, which is small compared to other metro areas in the state, the Dwellsy data showed.
Bordo, the Dwellsy CEO, said that Denver and other cities like it are experiencing both an influx of people who used to live in more expensive areas in the U.S. and outflow of people who find more desirable living situations and rental prices in smaller cities. This caused the prices to remain more balanced, he said.
“Denver is a great example of a kind of market that’s experiencing a ‘push up and push out,’” Bordo said. “Somebody from San Francisco might say, ‘Denver looks great. I’m going to live in Denver, because that’s great in comparison to where I’m living right now.’ There’s a lot of cities, … others are Atlanta or Chicago, where we see this kind of pass-through of people who are moving into that space, but also people moving out, versus a place like Colorado Springs, which is by far a net destination for folks.”