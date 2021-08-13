Lauren Reece has found her niche as marketing director for Axe and the Oak Distillery, but it’s not that long since she had her heart set on a career in medicine.
Reece, who grew up “bouncing back and forth” between Castle Rock, where her dad lived, and Colorado Springs, where her mom lived, started her college career taking pre-med courses at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
“I wanted to be an [emergency department] doctor. I thought that was my path,” she recalls. “I was really successful at chemistry in high school and thought it would be a good fit. Truly, I think Grey’s Anatomy is what inspired me to pursue it. I feel like a lot of people probably share that sentiment too; it’s a very popular show. Also, as a kid, I used to watch ER with my mom — the old episodes with George Clooney.”
Emergency medicine wasn’t meant to be, as it turned out, and when Reece returned to Colorado Springs she got her introduction to the city’s culinary scene at the now-defunct Nosh, then at Four by Brother Luck, before she found Axe and the Oak.
“I began hanging out there and felt a sense of community, and started pulling shifts as a server,” she said. “Later, I talked with Casey [Ross] about marketing … and the rest is history.”
The craft whiskey house is in the south wing of Ivywild School, the former elementary school converted into a culinary collective. There, Reese has built her career around creativity and community engagement.
She talked with the Business Journal about the path from pre-med to marketing, and making a difference through partnerships.
You started on a pre-med path — what changed?
I was at CSU, really enjoying college and studying medical-related subjects, and I was part of a pre-med club. Then my sophomore year, I just could not get past organic chemistry — it wrecked me. I took it so many times to try to get at least a B, because your goal with pre-med. is ultimately medical school. It just wasn’t happening. So I got pretty defeated by that. And then, on News Years 2013 going into the year 2014, I was at a concert in Denver and I ended up having a seizure. After that, I took some time off from school. In the moment, I didn’t know what happened, but I ended up being diagnosed with epilepsy. So, I took the semester off, and I moved to Colorado Springs to stay with my mom and to take some time for myself.
Then what?
During that time, I was posed with the question of ‘What do I want to do?’ Do I want to move back to Fort Collins? Did I want to continue studying pre-med courses when I was struggling so hard? At the time, my mom suggested that I just try to get a degree, so that doors can open up for me. I applied to UCCS. I had no idea what I wanted to do.
I wasn’t enjoying medical studies nearly as much — I was really struggling in that regard. I took courses to obtain a degree in organizational and strategic communications. When I applied to UCCS, that degree plan was what surprisingly accepted the bulk of my courses taken at CSU. In hindsight, it felt rather serendipitous that [my seizure] happened, otherwise I probably would have kept studying medicine, trying to figure that out.
Is that what your undergraduate degree is in — organizational and strategic communications?
Honestly, I didn’t graduate. I left a semester ahead of time because Axe and the Oak offered me a full-time marketing position.
Tell us how that happened.
While I was at UCCS, I was serving at their whiskey house in Ivywild School, along with other places in town too. I started at the whiskey house in 2017, and the whiskey house was new; it opened in 2016. The distillery itself opened in 2013. In terms of their marketing presence and social media, I kept watching it and studying it while serving, and I kept thinking of ways that we could be doing better. So I met with Casey Ross, one of the owners, and I’d put together this proposal for him as far as ways that I could help them do better. He responded really well, and I started working on their marketing part time, like 15 hour a week, in addition to serving, going to school, while also serving at Four by Brother Luck. Over time, in two or three months, it was clear that what I was doing was working and I was hired full time as their marketing director. Then it was 9 to 5 and I didn’t have time to go to school. I don’t have my degree, but I have a good relationship with the UCCS communications department, and we’re working on some sort of plan that can utilize some of my work at Axe as credits towards a degree.
You were Axe and the Oak’s marketing director, and you are their marketing director — but there was a change in the middle. Tell us about that.
I transitioned into being their distillery operations manager; that happened in August of last year. I was offered the position, and I took it. For a few years we’ve struggled to find good candidates. Casey [Ross] and Jason [Jackson] offered it to me because I had been with the company the longest and they trusted me. It entailed being the person who does all the state and federal taxes, manages the company, leads team meetings, all the ordering and scheduling, pretty much all of the administrative stuff while still doing the marketing.
I pick up the slack where it’s needed. I think a defining piece of my personality; I will fill in where I’m needed. The administrative role was not something I was eager to take on, but I was happy to. However, it became quickly apparent that it was very draining for me. Creatively, there was nothing that was giving me any life at that point, and I had lost a lot of my community engagement.
At that time too, I picked up this side gig working remotely for High-Proof Creative out of Portland; they do creative marketing work for distilleries across the nation. It helped give me some money on the side, and it was really fun — and gave me some creative life. I thought for a while I would go down the path of starting my own marketing business with clients — so much so, that I ended up submitting my notice with Axe in March. However, that ended up opening a much larger, transparent conversation about how unhappy I was in that administrative position. From there, they offered me my full-time marketing position back, and it’s actually become even better than before. I now have clearer boundaries for what my position is and we are actively in four other states outside of Colorado, so I’m doing more traveling and community engagement.
Talk about community engagement.
When we go into new markets, I’m in charge of ways to activate community events and collaborate with businesses in the area — dinner pairings, special cocktail nights and other ways to engage in the community in an authentic way, fitting for our tag line: Sharing stories one drink at a time. I think it’s important to have relationships first, and then opportunities will follow. As long as we have boots on the ground, actively engaging with a community, success will follow.
People toss around the word ‘community’ all the time, and that’s so gray — in terms of what that means to people. I remember having all these conversations with leadership when I was first hired, about how much they wanted to love on the community, and I didn’t get it at the time. I didn’t know what they were talking about; it just sounded like a nice thing to say. Since then, I have learned so much about what it means to truly have a sense of community and to feel it emotionally — and what it means to love Colorado Springs, specifically, and to support it.
I love establishing partnerships and collaborations within the community, in the Springs and outside of it. For example, locally, we partner with Hold Fast Coffee, we also frequently do pairing dinners with restaurants in town. I think there are a lot of ways in which competition isn’t relevant to us, necessarily; I think there’s always a way to collaborate with others. And collaboration is something I am always actively looking for. Partnerships are so thrilling to me.
What’s coming up?
In addition to the five states we are in now — Colorado, California, Georgia, Texas and Arkansas — starting in 2022, we are going to be in 13 more. We are growing at this rapid pace, and it is so exciting. Besides that, we are stepping into this really fun, creative, experimental period. We have a lot of limited-edition experimental products coming up, and a lot of them are amazing spirits. I can’t reveal or say too much. We are also actively looking for a new, larger space for our distillery. We have outgrown the space we are in right now and we’re searching for a new warehouse. We’ve already purchased new distillation equipment that will increase our production by about 16 times.