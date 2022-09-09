The dreaded “r” word, recession, cropped up more than once during the annual UCCS Economic Forum, an event that explores economic factors that shape our region currently and what’s expected to happen in the future.
“Will there be a recession?” asked Tatiana Bailey, executive director of the forum. “At this point, it’s hard to say. Consumer and business confidence is lower now than during the Great Recession of 2008. Certainly, the first quarter had a loss of 1.5 percent, and the second quarter was at .6 percent growth, essentially flat.”
And while third quarter numbers aren’t yet available — the quarter won’t end until Sept. 30 — Bailey says there are some interesting reports from the National Bureau of Economic Research, which is expecting growth of 1.6 percent nationwide.
“So there are economists who are saying we aren’t in a recession and won’t be in one until at least 2023,” she said.
And the “soft landing” hoped for by the Federal Reserve as it raises interest rates might not do the job for inflation or to solve our economic woes.
“What they are doing, essentially, is raising interest rates to cool demand,” she said. “And what we see now is a supply problem, not one of demand. Many economists, and I’m one of them, don’t know if what they are doing will work.”
But there are long term, larger problems looming on the horizon, she said.
“The issue really is the structural headwinds businesses are facing,” Bailey said. “We have some big problems, and we need to find big solutions. We need to think longer term. We need to seek out the real data and look at it objectively — and then find data-driven solutions.”
Big problems
What are those big problems? Mostly workforce and demographic changes in the country that are leading to labor and productivity issues.
Bailey says businesses are seeing some of the problem in real time, as the workforce hasn’t yet bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.
“There are 11.1 million people in the workforce who are unemployed or underemployed in Colorado,” she said. “In the United States, we have half a worker for every open position, because the labor participation rate remains lower than it was.”
The same holds true in Colorado and in El Paso County — for every open position, only half a worker is available to fill that slot. And the people who aren’t working are younger.
“How do we solve that issue?” she asked. “We look at childcare, which is one of those bold solutions. The return on investment for investing in childcare is 19 percent in just one year. And when you include benefits and other issues, it goes to 30 percent.”
The birth rate of developed countries is falling, Bailey pointed out. It’s falling in the U.S., in Colorado and in El Paso County. The only place where the birth rate is expected to continue to rise is Africa, and that’s going to have to lead to a different bold solution, she said.
“We need immigration reform,” Bailey said. “We need a path to citizenship, and we need to provide training for the workforce of tomorrow.”
Future workforce
At a later panel discussion, Joe Garcia, president of the Community College System of Colorado, echoed Bailey’s remarks. According to Bailey’s figures, El Paso County will have a Black and Brown population of 51 percent by 2050.
“Today’s workforce might be graying,” Garcia told the crowd. “Tomorrow’s workforce will be brown — and those are the very people who traditionally have been left out of opportunities.”
Bailey said we need to prepare for that future today. She believes the answer lies in solving the skills gap.
“We need to make sure that our colleges and universities have the right classes and are teaching the right skills that businesses need,” she said. “And we have to find a way to do it affordably.”
Bailey pointed to the partnership between Harrison School District 2 and Pikes Peak State College as an example of what works. Students graduating from D2 can attend PPSC for free — and the program provides mentors for first-generation students.
“It’s big and bold solution,” she said. “Free college for Pell Grant recipients is another big and bold idea.”
What will 2023 bring?
For workforce, the shortages will continue, she said. And for the rest of the economy? Housing prices are expected to continue to climb, but at a slower pace. Housing prices in 2022 will rise 10 percent year over year, and that growth will slow in 2023 as well.
Stagflation is a real concern in 2023, according to the data. Stagflation, a term popularized in the 1970s, is when the economy is flat or stagnant, but prices continue to rise.
Tourism will be the bright spot in the local economy, with Bailey’s numbers showing that Colorado Springs has become a destination in and of itself for tourists. The city now has higher numbers than Denver.
But there is hope, at least on the workforce front.
“The untapped potential and access to growth is really exciting,” said Katherine Keegan, director of the Colorado Office of the Future of Work, a program of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “There is a lot of potential for growth, a lot of potential for change.”
Garcia echoed her response.
“It’s exciting to see the future workforce and the population not always served well get some attention and education,” he said. “The ROI on investing in people now will pay off in the future.”
And even if the local economy slips into recession, Bailey says she isn’t too worried about the future of the Springs.
“I’m bullish on El Paso County,” she said. “We recovered from the Great Recession earlier than other cities, and I think we have the right mix of industry to have that happen again.”