Quiet quitting — is it a thing? And if it is, what can employers do about it?
Gallup, which recently conducted a survey about quiet quitting, defines it as the idea (spreading on social media) that people who are doing just what their job description requires — and not going above and beyond at work — are disengaged and psychologically detached from their jobs.
That applies to at least half of the U.S. workforce, Gallup contends in a Sept. 6 online article by Dr. Jim Harter, chief scientist for Gallup’s workplace management practice.
“Everyone else is either engaged (32 percent) or actively disengaged (18 percent)” — the latter being “loud quitters,” Harter writes. “This is a problem because most jobs today require some level of extra effort to collaborate with coworkers and meet customer demand.”
Widespread disengagement in the workplace began in the second half of 2021, concurrently with the Great Resignation, and increased during the second quarter of this year, according to Gallup.
“The ratio of engaged to actively disengaged employees is now 1.8 to 1, the lowest in almost a decade,” Gallup states.
Actively disengaged employees are openly dissatisfied and likely looking for another job.
Gallup found that workers 35 and younger are more disengaged and less satisfied with their opportunities at work. Fewer of them feel that someone at work cares about them and encourages their development. They also are unsure what is expected of them.
But one person’s quiet quitting might be another employee’s work-life balance and setting of boundaries.
“The notion of quiet quitting suggests a norm where people have to perform extra, often undesirable tasks outside of their job description, and where not doing that additional work is considered a form of ‘quitting’ your job,” journalist Tayo Bero wrote in a Sept. 8 article at theguardian.com. “What is happening is that tired, overworked, burnt-out working-class people are taking back their agency and refusing jobs and working conditions that are unsuitable.”
Forcing people to adhere to a standard where they’re required to do extra, unpaid work is wrong, Bero says, noting that women are disproportionately expected to take on extra tasks that no one else wants to do.
And a study summarized in Harvard Business Review on Aug. 22 places the blame for the behavior described as quiet quitting squarely on the shoulders of employers.
“Our data indicates that quiet quitting is usually less about an employee’s willingness to work harder and more creatively, and more about a manager’s ability to build a relationship with their employees where they are not counting the minutes until quitting time,” leadership consultants Jack Zenger and Joseph Folkman wrote.
The behavior described as quiet quitting isn’t new, and it’s not necessarily as bad as it’s portrayed, said George Russo, director of the Southern regional office of Employers Council.
“Everyone doesn’t need to be a superstar,” he said.
The concept of quiet quitting reflects new attitudes people have toward their relationship with work, especially those that younger workers are bringing into the workplace, Russo said.
Quiet quitting isn’t the same thing as underperforming, but lack of engagement by what appears to be a majority of employees in the workplace is something that employers need to address, said Reanna Werner, founder and chief problem solver at HR Branches.
“If you have quiet quitters, that leads me to believe that there are baseline trust issues,” Werner said. “When it comes down to it, it’s an organizational culture that probably breeds these types of behaviors.”
GEN Z ASKS HARD QUESTIONS
Several factors have played into the behavior that’s being described as quiet quitting, Russo said.
The pandemic certainly caused a lot of people to re-evaluate their work. Another major factor: “Whenever a new generation comes into the workforce, that typically starts conversations like this,” he said.
“And then there are a lot of people who have moved into manager or supervisory positions that haven’t had that experience before. And then lastly, the labor market being really tight allows employees a little more leeway than if they were struggling to find jobs.”
Younger workers — Millennials and Gen Z — are willing to ask questions and not blindly follow orders, he said, as well as question whether a current job is the right one for them.
Underperforming employees have always been problematic for employers, but those who aren’t underperforming — but aren’t overperforming either — may not be harming an organization, Russo said.
“They’re doing their work — they’re just not that superstar, and that’s fine,” he said. “They probably shouldn’t be surprised if that superstar is tapped to do other projects or get promoted, or expect the same pay as that superstar.”
Therein lies a pitfall, however.
“There was a shift with the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act” — which went into effect in 2021 and requires Colorado businesses to provide equal pay to all employees performing substantially similar work, Russo said.
“How someone is performing got a little bit more formal,” he said. “You can’t just have a manager say, ‘This person is great, I want to give them more money, and this person’s not excelling, so I don’t think they should get as much.’ Equal Pay for Equal Work made it so that formal evaluations need to happen that are tied to metrics.”
Employers should address issues with an employee who is genuinely underperforming, he said.
“Underperformance could be a legal reason for ending employment,” he said, but employers must document their actions to address the underperformance.
“We generally tell employers you should document that you’ve had a conversation” explaining what the employer’s expectations are, how the employee has not been meeting them, and what consequences there will be if the underperformance continues, he said.
That documentation is helpful if an employee claims dismissal for an illegal reason such as discrimination, he said.
Performance management starts with managers and supervisors, and employers need to make sure they know how to engage their employees and set reasonable and clear expectations.
“Those expectations can be directly in the job description but that also can be reasonable expectations that follow from that job description,” he said.
It’s easy to set expectations in an area like sales, which are quantifiable, but many jobs don’t have objective measures.
For those, employers often can turn expectations into objectives. For example, an administrative assistant might be expected to say hello to someone who walks in the door, to answer a question a customer asks or direct the customer to someone who can answer.
“Those are a little bit trickier,” Russo said, “but I think it’s fine to say, ‘Are you greeting people? That’s part of your job.’”
'WHERE DO YOU WANT TO BE?'
In today’s workplace, employees’ expectations are as important as employers’, Werner said.
“What we’ve typically seen is a combination of issues,” she said. “First is the lack of accountability within a culture or performance-based conversations. The other thing is that you’ve got to look at individuals’ job satisfaction. Do they feel like they’re making a quality contribution? Are they being properly led? Oftentimes, people don’t quit jobs; they quit leaders.”
The first question an employer should ask an employee who is barely meeting minimum standards is whether the employee wants to be there and whether there is something getting in their way of finding success, she said.
“Listen to them and hear them out,” she said. “Sometimes they’ll have reasonable requests, sometimes they’ll have unreasonable requests. But it’s worth having a conversation saying, ‘Where do you want to be and how can we help you get there?’ … If someone is still not meeting the minimum performance standards, it’s probably time to put them on a performance improvement plan. If they don’t meet the standards of the performance improvement plan, it’s time to move them out.”
Typically, a performance improvement plan sets expectations that stem from the needs of the business and outlines goals that are reasonable, attainable and measurable.
It might include a requirement to show up on time regularly, or to get some training in a particular skill that must be completed by a certain date and then demonstrate the skills in the employee’s work.
Before things go that far, however, employers can cultivate an environment where people don’t want to be quiet quitting.
“Employees are looking for a few things,” Werner said. “They’re looking for an organization that creates a sustainable and predictable work environment. They want processes, they want procedures, they want organization, and they want strong leadership to help guide them to success.”
Some types of leadership can encourage quiet quitting, she said.
“When you have an authoritarian type of environment, how comfortable are you going to that leader and saying, ‘Can you help me solve a problem?’ They’re going to be quiet and put their head down and do the bare minimum just to get by.”
Many other factors can lead to employees feeling powerless, “but typically, it always leads back to trust: Leadership has done something to where the employee base does not feel safe.”
Werner noted that many business leaders came up in that type of environment, but if they expect employees to contribute, grow and develop, they need to do the same.
“We have to change our mindset,” she said. “Our whole entire workforce has changed, and we need to adapt. It’s time to grow up.”
Werner said the Pikes Peak region has abundant resources for leaders who want to create a culture in which employees can flourish, including the Center for Creative Leadership, the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
“It’s time our leaders get some quality leadership training, take an internal look at who they are and how they’re supporting their workforce,” she said.