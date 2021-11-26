I want to express my gratitude for everything you do to make Colorado Springs a terrific place to work, live and play.
Someone once said to me: “Business is so boring; why would you want to write about it?” That person, frankly, is not the sharpest tool in the shed.
What you do each day, regardless of rain, shine, snow, pandemic, recession AND employment crisis, is nothing short of phenomenal. You are the lifeblood of this city. You are what sets it apart from any other city. And you are creating a culture that makes our chosen city an incredible place to live.
Your business dollars makes roads, streets and schools possible. Your business creates jobs and puts roofs over people’s heads. You support nonprofits, the arts, the media, the entertainment, the culture. None of it is possible without your support. Thank you for supporting that Little League team, that soccer team, that local nonprofit with the razor-thin margins. We all do better when we support each other — and thanks to your generosity, so many have the chance to do better.
In this season of gratitude, I want to thank you for all your hard work, especially during the past 20 months. We are living in times that are more than just uncertain — this year has been downright scary. The pandemic drags on and on (and I’m not being political when I say: Please get vaccinated) and it harms business growth and economic certainty. We are facing hiring challenges which make the cost of doing business rise; inflation, which adds to business costs; and now we are dealing with supply chain shortages. It’s so much to take in, to figure out solutions and to deal with every day.
And yet: You are dealing with it. You’re even succeeding. So, as we pause to celebrate with family, friends and neighbors, I want to say thank you. Your efforts on behalf of this city aren’t unnoticed or unappreciated. The Colorado Springs Business Journal appreciates your support and salutes your efforts — and yes, we also feel your pain.
Let’s all raise our glasses and toast to a more hopeful 2022 — a year that, thanks to each of your efforts, shows so much promise and hope.
To our readers, our pledge to you is that we’ll keep sharing your successes, covering your challenges, talking about your worries — and helping you find solutions. To our advertising partners, we promise to use every tool at our disposal to ensure your success; it’s our success too.
Thank you for supporting local journalism; thank you for reading and subscribing, attending events and sending us story ideas. Thank you for your support of community and of Olympic City USA — a place we are proud to call home.
Amy Gillentine
Publisher and Executive Editor