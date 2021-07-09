The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed commercial development along the Powers Boulevard corridor, but it has amplified some trends that were already happening.
Among them: Infill development and more service-oriented businesses moving into existing shopping areas along the northern stretch of Powers, and continued robust growth of the Peak Innovation Park on the south end.
“When you look at the Powers corridor, there aren’t a lot of large vacant parcels,” said Bob Cope, economic development manager for the city of Colorado Springs. When you see new projects, it is really the second generation, repurposed or infill facilities.”
In-N-Out Burger, for example, took over the former site of an Outback Steakhouse near Powers and Constitution Avenue, where it plans to build its second Colorado Springs restaurant. The site is part of the First & Main Town Center.
NAI Highland, which has several existing strip shopping centers in and near the corridor and is developing a couple more, is seeing restaurants, bars, breweries, hair and nail salons, dentists and other service businesses seeking to locate along the corridor, Principal/Senior Broker John Egan said.
As residential development booms along the corridor and to the east, these businesses are positioning themselves close to the residents, Egan said.
“We’re seeing EmergiCares and dental and physical therapy, and we’re even seeing small primary care and chiropractic clinics inside these retail centers because of their proximity to people,” Egan said.
Restaurants and bars have replaced malls as the most popular places to socialize — a long-term trend that’s beginning to reassert itself. And clothing stores and other retailers “are kind of fading out,” Egan said, because consumers have become accustomed to the convenience of shopping online.
At the south end of Powers, the Peak Innovation Park is a hub of activity as the park is realizing its potential, said Greg Phillips, director of aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport.
“We’ve been thrilled at the development we’ve seen,” Phillips said. “It speaks to the business confidence in our community, even through the pandemic.”
MAJOR PROJECTS
Several big projects are underway or planned along the corridor, Cope said. They include:
• Swire Coca-Cola’s $21.7 million facility being built on 11 acres between Powers and the Colorado Springs Airport. Ground was broken for the 135,000-square-foot distribution facility in April. Occupancy is expected this fall.
• In-N-Out Restaurant’s 3,879-square-foot eatery at First & Main, expected to open late this year
• American Furniture Warehouse’s 335,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse southeast of Powers and Woodmen Road. The project is in the land use approval process, Cope said.
These projects, along with others across the city, got going despite the pandemic, Cope said.
“We ended up having one of the best years citywide in 2020 as far a residential and commercial construction and development,” he said.
“Powers is a little bit different than Interquest [Parkway] or even Northgate [Boulevard], because there’s a lot more undeveloped land that’s still available” near Interstate 25, Cope said.
The lack of a direct connection between Powers and I-25 also limits development along Powers. But that will change in the next five to 10 years, Cope said, when the second phase of the Powers extension between Highway 83 and Voyager Parkway is completed.
“That will definitely increase traffic throughout the entire corridor,” Cope said, “because it will be a connection all the way north and south through the community.”
Completion of the Powers connection “will probably improve the desirability of all the property along Powers,” he said. “And the farther north you get, the more it’s going to impact it.”
PRIME RETAIL
Already, Powers from Palmer Park to Barnes Road “is the predominant retail corridor on the east side,” Egan said.
Powers Center, NAI Highland’s shopping development south of Palmer Park, is more “price-sensitive” than some of the other centers along the corridor, Egan said.
“There are retailers and users that want to be on Powers that can’t necessarily afford the mid-$20s per square foot at the centers that were built in the early 2000s,” he said. “This center can handle rates between $8-$18 a foot, and because it’s in the county, users and tenants don’t have to pay city sales tax, and the zoning is a little bit more liberal. So we’ve found that we can put overhead doors in the back and create light industrial use.”
Powers Center has started leasing to light industrial users like Ink 182, which does screen printing and embroidery on clothing and promotional items.
Ink 182, which was located in an industrial building behind the center, recently moved to the front of the center in order to open a retail outlet along with its production facility. The space had been occupied by a karate studio that went out of business, Egan said.
Last year, Safety Station, a business that sells vests, cones, flashing lights and other construction-related equipment, relocated into a space with a large retail area in front and room for storage in back.
“There’s a need out there for smaller, more nimble space,” Egan said. “Not everybody needs 30,000 square feet.”
The Kmart store adjacent to Powers Center, which closed in 2014, remains shuttered — a victim of the evolving retail industry.
It is not part of the Powers Center, Egan said, but he has been trying to assist the owners in their efforts to sell or lease the space.
The 70,000-square-foot building is owned by the Wilf family of Morristown, New Jersey — who also own the Minnesota Vikings — through their Garden Homes real estate subsidiary, Egan said.
“They own properties all across the country, and they bought a portfolio of these back in the ’80s,” he said. “Typically, Kmarts would go into a good location.”
The Powers Kmart was the subject of negotiations last spring with VASA Fitness, which planned to demolish the existing structure and rebuild on the lot.
“They were under contract and scheduled to close toward the middle of July,” Egan said, but the worsening pandemic scuttled the deal.
Now, Egan said, “there are some retail groups looking at it, and there are some change-of-purpose developers that have interest in it as well. It’s a matter of price, timing and use that’ll make it work.”
At Barnes and Powers, the 20-acre Powers Pointe shopping center is anchored by Sprouts Market, which opened in 2017, and a new Burlington store that opened in March 2019.
“Burlington and the shopping center as a whole have been performing just great,” said Max Gansline, vice president of leasing and development for The Staenberg Group. “Many of our tenants are experiencing sales in excess of pre-COVID sales production.”
The tenant roster at Powers Pointe has been very stable, he said. The center lost two of its 17 tenants during the pandemic, but Gansline attributes the turnover to “a natural expiration of some concepts” rather than COVID-19.
A 2,700-square-foot Cheba Hut restaurant opened a month ago and is off to a strong start, he said; a 4,000-square-foot Bank of America facility is under construction at the main entrance and is expected to open within the next 120 days.
“We are seeing increased interest from restaurant tenants and other essential businesses” such as urgent care facilities, grocery and liquor stores, apparel and home goods, he said.
A 285-unit, upscale apartment complex building on Rio Vista Drive just west of the center is under construction by Crowne Partners and expected to open next year, Gansline said.
“It was a transaction we were involved in, and it adds to the mixed-use nature of the community,” he said.
The Staenberg Group anticipates developing six additional parcels at the corner of Barnes and Rio Vista for additional essential retail, restaurants and service users, and also is expecting to develop a parcel south of Burlington that could accommodate up to 20,000 square feet of retail space.
“Then we will be fully built out — in less than five years,” Gansline said.
PEAK INNOVATION PARK
The 900-acre Peak Innovation at the entrance of the Colorado Springs Airport is bustling with construction activity, with multiple projects underway.
Flywheel Capital’s Peak Technology Campus, a 210,000-square-foot speculative office development, broke ground in March.
Peak Technology campus will include four single-story buildings that will be leased to aerospace, defense and tech-oriented companies. The first building is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
North of this project, the Aerospace Corp. broke ground in September for a $100 million expansion that will double the size of its facility. The three-story, 90,000-square-foot building will house a state-of-the-art research and development center dedicated to countering national security threats in space.
To be completed in spring 2022, the addition will accommodate up to 200 employees.
At the southwest end of Peak Innovation Park, Amazon received a temporary certificate of occupancy June 25 for its second facility, a five-story fulfillment center adjacent to its distribution center.
At 3.7 million square feet, “it is the biggest building in Colorado by almost double,” Phillips said.
Amazon’s third facility, a sortation center for arriving packages, is nearing completion as well.
When Amazon first approached him, he had no idea that the company’s presence would grow to what it is today, Phillips said.
Amazon first leased a space adjacent to the terminal and built a tent structure.
“They operated out of that for a little over a year,” he said. “During that time, they negotiated a 19-acre parcel for a last-mile distribution center. That went into operation in October 2019.”
The city of Colorado Springs has also signed purchase and sale agreements for two Marriott-branded hotels that could begin construction late this year or early next year, Phillips said.
In addition, a number of smaller parcels will be made available for lease later this year along Milton E. Proby Parkway and the Grinnell Boulevard-Powers intersection to accommodate restaurants, a gas and convenience store, and other retail, Phillips said.
“When you look at all of this development, there may be 5,000 employees working in the business park within the next six to 12 months,” he said.
“The growth of Peak Innovation Park and the southeast quadrant of Colorado Springs has been pretty phenomenal,” Phillips said. “We anticipate it continuing and just gaining momentum.”