Loan officer Scott McBride has always had a knack for numbers. A native of Dallas, Texas, McBride’s father worked in finance, and while not every kid picks up the family trade, McBride has found it a good fit.
“Getting to see what he did and how he not only worked with numbers but worked with people, I think, really drew me to that,” he said. “I’ve come to find out that banking is very much that. It’s important to understand the numbers and the concepts, but if you can’t understand the people, you’re not going to get very far either.”
McBride’s family moved to Colorado Springs when he was 12, leaving Texas for the Springs’ outdoor beauty and easy access to the mountains. He attended the University of Denver, earning a bachelor’s degree in finance with a minor in international studies. After graduation, he moved to Aspen and spent about a year as a ski bum, working seasonal jobs and hitting the slopes. But fun as that life was, he wanted to make a paycheck year round. He re-entered the world of finance eight years ago, joining up with current employer ANB Bank three years ago before returning to Colorado Springs, where he lives with his wife, Ashley, and their 4-year-old son, Jackson.
You work in commercial lending — tell us about your role.
My title is Assistant Vice President of Commercial Lending. That being said, we all, each of our loan officers here, do a little bit of everything, whether it’s commercial lending, mortgage lending or auto loans. I would consider myself what you’d call a generalist. The nice thing with that is, as opposed to one of our customers having to deal with different people for different loan requests, I can help them with everything from their commercial property to their mortgage to their kids’ auto loans. It really helps to build strong relationships with the customers.
Talk about your day to day responsibilities as a VP.
Our bank is structured in a way that each of us wears a lot of hats in a day. A big part of what I do is working with our customers on financing options to help them meet their goals, again, whether that’s through their business or personally, as well as managing our current loan portfolio. However, I do want to say that I work with our branch teams on coaching and training, help manage our loan assistant team, meeting with prospective new customers, and then just problem solving things that come up every day. You never really know what each day is going to bring. I also say that involvement with nonprofits — whether it’s as a board member, or in a volunteer capacity — is a big part of my job. It’s really an expectation for all of our officers here. It’s a big part of what we do day-to-day as well.
What nonprofits are you involved with?
I’m currently on the board of Homeward Pikes Peak, as well as an organization called TwoCor [Projects, which offers a work training program for troubled youths].
Talk a little bit about Homeward Pikes Peak and what drew you to them.
Homeward Pikes Peak, their goal is to end [homelessness] by helping individuals, vulnerable individuals with mental illness or addiction, helping them get out of the cycle of homelessness. [It] sounds really ambitious, but the way that [Homeward Pikes Peak Executive Director Beth Hall Roalstad] would describe it is, you know, we can’t end homelessness, but we can help end homelessness for one individual or one family. And we can do that for those that really, truly need the help. And that really drew me to the organization.
I think a big part of this is about providing resources and you know, what you would call a ‘hand up’ instead of a handout. Meeting somebody where they are, knowing what resources they need and providing them a path to recovery and a path out of homelessness.
Do you have any personal connection to this?
I got connected with that organization through the bank. ... I think the cause means a lot to me. The way I look at it is that I, having grown up here ... a lot of the resources and opportunity that I took for granted when I was growing up, not everybody had those. Not everybody has access to those. So, you know, in some small way trying to help those who grew up not that far from where I grew up, live not that far from where I live, but just don’t have access to the same resources, helping those people that really need it, that really drew me to it.
What makes you stand out professionally?
I don’t know if there’s any magic to it or any secret. I would just say that I really try to be genuine and responsive and honest with our customers. I think people really respond to that. You know, I may not have the most experience of anyone in town, and I may not be the best salesman, but I do a pretty good job of building trust with our customers over time. I’m fortunate to work for an organization that takes that long view approach as well, because it takes time to build that trust. You know, I mentioned earlier something that is unique about what we do versus many others is that each of our officers take the generalist approach. We really focus on building the relationship with the customer, as opposed to just [completing] the transaction. I think in this position over time, I’ve learned how important it is to just be a good listener, to communicate with people and to be a problem solver for people. Those skills are important in any industry and life in general, but I really think those are important in what I do as well. It helps that I like what I do, too. I really enjoy my job.
What do you find most rewarding about your job?
I would say seeing the concrete impact we can make on the families and businesses that make up our customers is really rewarding. It’s easy when you’re in your office, looking at your computer, to get lost in the numbers and forget what it is that we do [and what] we’re helping to make. But then when you help a business owner buy or build a new building or a new space for their business, help a family buy a home or help a family buy their child’s first car, those are tangible moments that I really, really enjoy and they make me realize why I love my job so much. ... This year in particular, I have seen a lot of people on our team that have been stepping up during a challenging year. Just seeing that and being a small part of that has been rewarding, too.
How has 2020 affected your work?
Our day-to-day might look a little bit different, but overall, I think that we continue to take the same approach that we always have. One of the things that we talk about a lot is, you know, we try to be good in the good times and great in the bad times and really have a model that works... whether [things are] good or bad. I’ve seen our team, through uncertainty and a lot of challenges, continue to show up and be there for our customers in a lot of different ways. It’s really good to see.
Do you do a lot of mentoring?
It’s a big part of my job. Something that our organization as a whole and our leadership here in Colorado Springs talk about every day is mentoring, coaching ... you know, you don’t have to be in a direct leadership or management role to be a mentor for somebody or a coach for somebody. There are small opportunities every day to coach somebody and help make them better. It may not be formal, but it’s a part of what we do every day.
What are some professional goals you have?
I think one of my immediate goals is to continue getting better connected in our communities. Since moving back a couple of years ago, this is something I’ve focused on a lot, personally and professionally, just to kind of get reconnected with the community of Colorado Springs. I was fortunate to get involved with Leadership Pikes Peak last year, which connected me with a lot of great people. I look forward to continuing that growth, though that looks a little different in 2020.