Tina Swonger Dec 18, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tina SwongerNew MemberBoard of DirectorsThe Resource Exchange Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines Moore focuses on health, success Editor's note: A time to give thanks Darvalics honors life with hospice work Program aims to create social equity in cannabis industry Frank Culbertson Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSprings nonprofits awarded $200K grants to advance racial equalityState reverses decision on early closure of Nixon power plantCity, county will offer sales tax rebates for restaurantsWilliams and the ABCs of cookingPolis urges hospitals to administer COVID-19 vaccine within 72 hours of receiptColorado fund to support artists and art organizations, applications now openNew COVID-19 impact survey shows small businesses are hurtingGuest opinion: Uniting Manitou Springs’ library and art center to enrich communityRichardson is first woman of color appointed president of Colorado CollegeWheaton shoots for style, emotion Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Online Poll What's your holiday spending look like? You voted: I'm spending more on gifts this year. I'll spend about the same as last year. I'm spending less this year. I'm not buying gifts this year. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons Women of Influence 2020 Women of Influence 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Colorado Business Journal