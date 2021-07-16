Larry Yonker Jul 16, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry YonkerNew Interim CEOThe Schuck Foundation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines Restaurants cook up new wage models Rose brings artist’s vision to Westside Cares Opinion: Springs has blueprint for jobs E-scooters are scooting into the Springs Premiums likely to go up due to rising costs Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEvergreen Devco acquires vacant Sears building for 300-unit multifamily developmentSaunders, Norwood partner to form new construction companyProjects simmer along east’s hottest commercial corridorChung’s skin-care clinics run on respectOlympic Museum gets $3.5 million in city ARPA moneyPlans take shape for sesquicentennialCreating is the way for CostaOffice vacancies rise slightly while rents hold steadySponsored: Trust Deeds: The Unsung Hero of Alternative Real Estate InvestmentConstruction ethics built from the ground up Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Online Poll Do you support raising the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax? You voted: Yes, it should be raised a little bit. It should be increased significantly. No, it should not be raised. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues Rising Stars 2021 Rising Stars 2021 COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons Women of Influence 2020 Women of Influence 2020 Colorado Business Journal