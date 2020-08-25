Gail Kohlmeister Aug 25, 2020 Aug 25, 2020 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gail KohlmeisterNew AgentRe/Max Properties Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines Colorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 17.8% through July Report: COVID-19 impacting local commercial market AG's office settles lawsuit against lenders for exceeding state interest rate limits Funds available to small businesses, nonprofits for pandemic relief Space Symposium rescheduled for 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesReport: COVID-19 impacting local commercial marketColorado’s new vehicle registrations declined 17.8% through July2020 Rising Stars: Kristen Faith2020 Rising Stars: Matt KubiakDowntown apartment developer sets sights on SoutheastState approves additional federal unemployment paymentsAtencio brings ideas to life at the YMCACOVID-19 fails to dampen housing marketLocal cleaning businesses providing a fresh startFounder Institute accelerator relaunches with support of local ecosystem Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Are you concerned the United States Postal Service will not be able to deliver ballots in time for the November election? You voted: Yes, I'm concerned many mail-in votes may not be counted. No, I think the Postal Service will be fine and all votes will be counted. I'm not sure. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues Women of Influence Women of Influence Rising Stars 2020 Rising Stars 2020 COS CEO 2020 COS CEO 2020 Colorado Business Journal