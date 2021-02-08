David Dahlin Feb 8, 2021 Feb 8, 2021 Updated 18 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David DahlinNew Vice President of Philanthropic ServicesPikes Peak Community Foundation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines $40K grant will fund public art in Panorama Park Library reopens more spaces, services David Dahlin Colorado kicks off "COVID-19 Dial 2.0," El Paso County moves to Yellow Outdoor recreation soars to new heights Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGroup urges nonprofit to buy back low-income housingColorado kicks off "COVID-19 Dial 2.0," El Paso County moves to YellowEl Paso County restaurants get grants to survive pandemicNew downtown eateries sport big-city styleEl Paso County hasn't received COVID-19 vaccines "proportionate to population"Where do gig workers go from here?El Paso County will receive 12,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next weekColorado leaders urge defense secretary to pause Trump's "hasty decision" on Space CommandAmidst COVID, Liese makes a clean launchCounty launches 5 Star program to increase business capacity Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Online Poll Should employers be able to require vaccinations for employees? You voted: Yes, all employers should be allowed to require vaccines for staff. No, employers should not be able to require vaccines for employees. High-risk staff should be required to get vaccines, but not other types of employees. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons Women of Influence 2020 Women of Influence 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Colorado Business Journal