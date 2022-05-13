Ben Sapliway May 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Financial Adviser and College Unit DirectorNorthwestern Mutual - Colorado Springs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines Freedom of speech and the workplace Geiser takes Colorado green chili worldwide Opinion: Forgiveness might save us all Opinion: Museums, universities connected for millennia Home insurance risks create ‘perfect storm’ Online Poll Do you plan to attend any professional sporting events this year? You voted: I've already been to some live sporting events. Yes, I plan on attending several events. I may go to one or two. I like sports but I doubt it. I'm not into sports. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues Women of Influence 2021 Women of Influence 2021 Rising Stars 2022 Rising Stars 2022 COS CEO 2022 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2022 Leadership Lessons