Amy Skelton Feb 26, 2021 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jbCM Amy SkeltonNew MemberHispanic Chamber Board of Directors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines Businesses clean up damage after polar vortex Everhart helps create relevant theater scene Lawmakers focus on small business relief Mitchell connects the business community Opinion: Plethora of issues face city council candidates Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPenrose-St. Francis plans new hospital in north Colorado SpringsCommercial development surges in north Colorado SpringsNorment knows ice cream, coffee, communityCounty’s COVID-19 incidence rate is up 20 percentFord launches effort to send 95,000 masks across ColoradoColorado Springs leaders join campaign to support Issue 1"Unprecedented" cold snap brings gas, electric rate increases to COSBiden announces PPP fixes to help "smallest of small businesses"Attorneys say a wave of bankruptcies is comingCity council candidates sound off on rec cannabis Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Online Poll Will you take advantage of the new two-week PPP exclusive application period for businesses with fewer than 20 people? You voted: Yes, it's as good as done. No, I'm not going to apply. I didn't know about it. I'm not eligible. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons Women of Influence 2020 Women of Influence 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Rising Stars 2020 Colorado Business Journal