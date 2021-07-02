Alexa Gromko Jul 2, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alexa GromkoNew Communications DirectorAdPro 360 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit People on the Move Recent Headlines SBA extends application period for Community Navigator Pilot Program to July 23 Lawmakers focus strongly on small business relief Klein finds home selling houses Letter from the Publisher: Was editorial a ‘swing and a miss’? Opinion: Water shortage will choose winners, losers Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSlipping causes majority of worker injuries, study showsEl Paso County poised to dole out $10 million in relief moneyOffice of New Americans to help integration and Colorado’s economyCity hosts meeting on proposed changes to zoning ordinanceBEST IN BUSINESS 2021: COLORADO SPRINGS WRITE-INS'Time to Celebrate' theme for 2021 El Paso County FairBEST IN BUSINESS 2021: GENERAL & NONPROFITSColorado Independent Redistricting Commission releases preliminary legislative mapsMilitary families cope with hot housing marketCOS CEO: Idris Goodwin | Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Online Poll Are you concerned the Delta variant of COVID-19 could lead to business shutdowns this fall? You voted: Yes, I'm concerned we're going to end up back where we were last fall and winter. I'm not concerned for the vaccinated but cases could surge among the unvaccinated, shutting things down. I'm not concerned about a surge or shutdowns this fall. Vote View Results Back Digital Edition Colorado Springs Business Journal Colorado Springs Business Journal Special Issues Rising Stars 2021 Rising Stars 2021 COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons COS CEO 2021 Leadership Lessons Women of Influence 2020 Women of Influence 2020 Colorado Business Journal