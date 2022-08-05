Rocky Mountain Soap Market started 12 years ago, as an experiment in Jennifer Ross’ kitchen.
At the time, Ross was a math teacher at Falcon High School. She got interested in soap after seeing a story online about how much math and science is involved in the soap-making process. At age 48, she’d had experience as a musician and a schoolteacher, but soap was a whole new world.
“My first batch of soap didn’t turn out at all, it was a terrific disaster,” Ross recalls, “but I was hooked. So I started making soap while I was teaching, and I did farmers markets in the summer — because I was a teacher so it’s available — and then craft fairs throughout the holiday season.”
Since then, Ross says she’s had extraordinary luck with leases, wholesale buyers and employees. In 2014, when Ross got serious about a physical location for her business, she was still a schoolteacher and her husband was a firefighter — and they didn’t have the money to get it off the ground. But her retirement counselor helped Ross find the exact amount — $20,000 — she needed to open her first storefront. Another notable stroke of luck: In 2017, a representative from a major wholesale buyer approached Ross’ daughter in Rocky Mountain Soap Market’s Lakewood store, looking for local bath and body products to be in Colorado Safeway supermarkets. The rep’s daughter attended beauty school across the street, and had recommended the store. The rep offered Ross a contract, and Rocky Mountain Soap Market products are now in 42 Safeway locations.
Ross, now CEO of the business she founded, says her faith gave her a sense of direction through the uncertain times of starting and growing her brand. “This is without a doubt God breathed business,” she said. “I’m not afraid at all because I feel like I’ll be taken care of if I just know where I’m supposed to go. That wipes out fear.”
As well as Safeway, Rocky Mountain Soap Market products can be found at The Broadmoor, The Ritz-Carlton in Denver, Vail and Bachelor’s Gulch, and even at the Summit Visitor Center on Pikes Peak. The company closed its Lakewood location, but its spacious Tejon Street storefront boasts 62 products ranging from bath bombs and facial serums to scrubs and goat’s milk lotion.
Tell us about your transition from a math teacher to making soap.
I taught math in middle school and high school for almost 20 years. And back in 2010ish I wanted to ease my way out of the classroom and do something else. It was time. I’m artsy and musical, so I looked at doing several other things from sewing to art. And then I read an article online about making soap and how much science and math was involved in the process. All the formulas for oils and whatnot require [math and science] so I gave it a try. And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is amazing. This is really a cool thing to do.’ ... So I started making soap while I was teaching. ... My life just balanced its way for me exiting teaching altogether and then really going heavy into soap making and bath and body products. In 2014, my husband and I were walking Downtown and saw [what would become] my first store — really small. The woman was moving out that day and there was a sign that said ‘For Lease.’ The Downtown Partnership was having a pop-up deal where they would help you out with the lease, then the guy that owned the building said he was going to help out with the lease. So it was a no-brainer to go, ‘Let me see if this will actually work.’ I opened November 1 of 2014 and the rest is history.
What was your first soap batch?
It was the most difficult soap you can make. I tried making a soap that had milk in it, which is really hard to do, and it had fresh berries in it — strawberry milk soap — and it was just a disaster. So I’m like ‘Okay, I need to back off and just go basic. Just figure out how to make a plain bar of soap.’ And so it was a lot of work and trial and error, but it was fun and I was really excited to do something entirely different. So I stuck with it.
You seriously had never made soap before, never in your childhood?
Never. So you can do anything — anything’s possible. We’ve been open for eight years, it’ll be eight years this November, and I just turned 60. I was 52 when I started this business, which I hope encourages people that are at that season in their life to go, ‘Yeah, I could start something entirely different.’ I would be a big advocate of that. It’s never too late.
What is your business philosophy?
I don’t care about selling product, I really don’t. But my philosophy from Day 1 was that our staff loves people that walk in here, and loves talking to you. I just want customers, when they leave, to go, ‘That was a really cool experience. I really enjoyed being there.’ Customer service is just kind of a rarity. I think it’s the key to success. It’s kind of dwindled off, I think maybe because of the tension due to COVID and folks just really overall feeling just a little more stress than they ever have, so it’s hard to find really good customer service. But that’s the secret sauce.
Was it difficult to scale up your operation?
In 2016, we opened up a second store in Lakewood. My daughter went up there and managed that, and she was making the product. We had shelving units cutting off half the store and she would make the product and bottle the lotions back there. All of a sudden you’re growing, you’re pushing at your seams, and you can’t do things fast enough, well enough, to meet the demand. Then you sit down and you brainstorm and go, ‘Okay, that’s not going to work.’ We needed a small factory-type setting. So you go out and look for it, find it, make adjustments, hire staff — because it was just us making everything, so now we need a team. So it’s getting to a point where you know you’re busting at the seams and then backing up and rethinking, ‘How can I do this to accommodate for growth?’ I honestly believe that most folks who would be entrepreneurs and business owners, it is fear that that ultimately causes them to make a decision to not do it. Or to not expand, or to maybe not go to the next level — because the unknown is very scary.
Did you lean on your faith in the beginning of your business?
Yeah, you just have to know that God’s got you. And it might be something he’s got an assignment for you in your life to do that you haven’t even considered yet. For me, at the age of 52, to go, ‘Yeah, soap’s your journey.’ I mean — really? Soap’s my journey? I’ve been a professional musician. I’ve been this, I’ve been that — but never soap. You have to be open to that. Faithfully speaking, that’s huge. Being ready for that and just listening to God and hearing what he’s got for you to do. I mean, the money to even start this — we didn’t have it. ... It was like, ‘Where do we get that 20 grand?’ Someone from church had said, ‘God just told me he’s gonna give you 20 grand,’ and within days we talked to my retirement counselor, and he said, ‘Oh, no, you couldn’t see this on your end, but we’re gonna dump $20,000 into that account.’ That money [from cashing in a retirement account] was the money that we used out of thin air to start the business. That’s a little iceberg of why I don’t have any fear. I just rely on that. If I make a wrong move God will correct my move and it’ll be okay — turn bad decisions into good decisions in the long run. I mean, there’s still struggles and there’s still things to overcome and we have bad days. We wonder why stuff happens, just like anybody else. But in the end, it’s been a great journey.