Colorado College history professor Carol Neel has spent a decade working with Pueblo Community College and Colorado’s Department of Corrections to bring literature, art and the humanities to incarcerated youth. The work mirrors and augments a later program, The Prison Project, in which CC undergraduate students take the lead in teaching elective classes in the El Paso County Jail. Pueblo inmates can use the credits from CC-taught programs toward associate degrees at PCC. But just as relevant as the college credit is the exposure the program gives incarcerated students to realms of art and literature many may not have realized even existed.
Currently, six of Neel’s colleagues are participating in an effort at Pueblo Youthful Offender System Facility (a maximum-security youth prison) to teach writing, algebra and a multi-faceted humanities program, under the auspices of CC’s Liberal Arts in Correctional Facilities program. The program began 10 years ago with a significant grant, Neel said, but has continued in its current form through support from PB&K Family Foundation in Denver and Edmondson Foundation in Colorado Springs. The project went through several iterations before evolving into the current LACF, and has seen many tribulations, the worst being COVID-19, which hit correctional facilities particularly hard.
Neel’s interest in teaching behind prison walls was broadened by a visit to New Zealand, she said, witnessing the nation’s work in restorative justice, based in part on Maori principles of community restoration.
LACF originally operated through the history department, but now is operated through the Collaborative for Community Engagement — an in-lieu organization that is part of CC and also operates programs in food rescue, environmental education and K-12 student programs. Neel spearheaded the program with Mike Siddoway, chair of mathematics and computer science, and the former associate dean of faculty at CC.
Neel said interest is high enough at the college, and within the DOC under new administrator Dean Williams, to anticipate expanding to other prison facilities in the future. CC also is moving into noncredited teaching programs, such as writing workshops. Neel said many academic institutions around the state, including the University of Colorado at Denver, are becoming more involved in prison education.
In most cases, credits earned in the Pueblo youth facility are applied to further education undertaken after an inmate leaves prison, but there are opportunities for students to earn associate degrees while still incarcerated. Neel said some states are examining the possibility of inmates petitioning to change the facilities in which they are imprisoned to reflect where resources are, similar to a magnet school. CC students run a prison history website called Past, Present, Prison, that highlights efforts — dating back to the 1890s — to bring education to a prison population.
Neel talked with the Business Journal about educating and rehabilitating the incarcerated.
How many school years has the program been running, and how did it come about?
We are completing our fourth year now, but the program really began 10 years ago. Over a 3-year period, we committed over $200,000 to an academic study of incarceration, where we were bringing in speakers, developing curricula.... At the same time, our students became very interested in working with incarcerated communities. One of our alumni, Jeff Jurgens, worked with the Bard Prison Project. Bard College in New York has been a leader among liberal arts colleges at working in prisons, and they were an inspiration for us.
How did the Department of Corrections become involved?
Almost simultaneously, we reached out to the Department of Corrections about possibly starting a local effort of the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program. At the time, DOC was not very interested, though since then, a couple Inside-Out programs have been established in the state, in Pueblo and Golden. But in continued discussion with DOC administrators, who were very interested in the education of the prison population, we realized that Colorado College could engage with people roughly the age of our undergraduate student body. Because we work as volunteers for Pueblo Community College, we can steer our efforts to be very relevant to that student body. I am so sad to learn that Jeff Alexander [dean of arts and sciences at PCC] will be leaving soon, but the institution has given every sign of being fully committed to this program.
There must have been a benefit to CC locally in becoming more integrated into the community.
When Jill Tiefenthaler became CC president in 2011, she expressed concern several times about CC’s role in broader community programs. The instant I proposed this to her, she got on the phone with the presidents of Pikes Peak Community College and Pueblo Community College — but PCC responded first, because they already had been involved in Corrections programs. I learned a lot about teaching programs with the city’s Department of Health Services incarceration facilities through my dear late colleague, Bill Hochman, who was teaching at Zebulon Pike Youth Facility into his ’90s. We also work regularly with the local peace educator and our ‘father confessor,’ Steve Handen. Our students go to his transitional houses to share meals.
And you seem to think the new management of state Corrections has really aided this project?
Everything changed when Gov. [Jared] Polis appointed Dean Williams to head of Corrections in early 2019. We have mentioned to the students he is someone with a local connection who can provide practical experience. We suggested the students invite him to a Zoom seminar last year, and bam — there he was. Williams is someone who profoundly understands that incarcerated people will be coming back into the community and it behooves all of us to make that work well.
Is there opportunity to work with PPCC, or is the situation with the Pueblo Youth Offender facility unique?
Oh, I think there are tremendous possibilities for community colleges here and around the nation to work closer with correctional facilities. Holy Cross in Notre Dame is an example of the kind of program to anticipate. [That program — the Moreau College Initiative — is an academic collaboration between Holy Cross College and the University of Notre Dame, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Correction, which sees almost 100 students participating in 40 liberal arts classes annually.] In a few years, Pell Grants for incarcerated students will be restored, which has the potential for making a huge difference in expanding state-based institutions and private institutions to get involved.
What are classes like?
Our classes are 14 weeks, twice a week. The students are ... 19 to 25, but are still very young. I have found the students to be very motivated, particularly women students. The type of readings emphasized in my class — the Gospel of Matthew, Beowulf, Gilgamesh, medieval tales — give the students some beautiful insights. Beauty compels the human spirit, sometimes even more so when people are limited in their access. Students have an extraordinary perspective based on a wealth of lived experience. Most stories in historical literature are experiences of anguish. I saw the results in teaching Beowulf — there are monsters in Beowulf. We all have different relationships with monsters, and there are monsters of all kinds. This caught the imagination of my students.
What might this program look like in a post-COVID world?
One of my colleagues who hasn’t done this before will be teaching a writing class in the fall. We hope that will be in person, but we’re not sure about anything. Zoom fatigue is particularly relevant in our environment. I still hope there’s some kind of valuable learning experience we can take away from the last year. I have two college freshmen myself, and they’ve been incredibly miserable over the past few months. For the incarcerated population, the isolation created by the pandemic has created yet another level of feeling alone that is devastating.
How could these collaborations between academia and correctional institutions be improved in the future?
Speaking from my own experience — though I think many colleagues feel the same way — it’s a COVID issue and a generational issue that boils down to ‘community as an operating principle.’ In this kind of work, we can discover the joy of community. I look forward to our new president [L. Song Richardson] coming in to CC, who’s a civil rights attorney. I’m sure she’ll be totally on board with us. When you talk about justice, which we do at the college all the time, there are few things I can imagine that are as productive in our wheelhouse, and as effective, as this LACF program. It’s so thrilling to see our junior colleagues queued up and excited to join us. We’ll be body-tackling the new CC president to stir her interest. It’s an instance of doing something instead of just talking about it.