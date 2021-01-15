When Monse Hines moved to Colorado Springs almost a decade ago, she couldn’t find authentic food from her homeland, El Salvador.
So she decided she would bring the taste of El Salvador to the Springs.
In 2011, she started supplying wholesale products to Natural Grocers and Whole Foods, and in 2018 she opened her Westside restaurant, serving authentic Salvadorean food.
Pupusas, the national dish of El Salvador, are the most popular item on the menu — corn griddle cakes stuffed with savory fillings. The pupusas at Monse’s Taste of El Salvador come in a variety of made-to-order flavors, such as spicy carnitas with cheese; chicken with or without cheese; zucchini, spicy poblano and cheese; potato and mushroom; and vegan carnitas and vegan cheese.
At the gluten-free restaurant, Hines tries to accommodate various diets and food sensitivities.
“I want to create more opportunities for people to try my food,” she said. “The entire building is gluten-free, and I have built my menu so we can offer meat, vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free and other options.”
After great success with the restaurant, Hines discontinued her wholesale line to focus more on Monse’s Taste of El Salvador. Now, she’s looking to expand again by adding a juice bar in the near future.
Hines said her success is thanks to the people of Colorado Springs.
“I’m extremely grateful. We are afloat right now, and we are making it,” she said. “We’re going to survive the pandemic, and it’s because of Colorado Springs. It’s because of the people. I’m so grateful.”
Hines spoke with the Business Journal about her career, her native El Salvador and her plans for the future.
Tell us about yourself and how you got where you are today.
I moved to the United States in 2011, but I was born and raised in El Salvador. When I was in college, an opportunity opened up for me to go to Germany for one year to study and learn the language. When I was overseas, I met my husband. He is in the military. We fell in love and married. We lived in Germany for almost seven years.
When we moved to the United States, I started praying. I needed an idea for a job. I love cooking but I didn’t know what opportunities I could have in the cooking industry. When my husband brought me to Whole Foods for the first time — I had never been before — I said, ‘I know what I want to do. I want to sell my product in a grocery store.’ My husband laughed, and I said, ‘Yes, that is what I am going to do.’
So, I put my packaging together — my commercial packaging — and I had a website made. In 2011, I went to Whole Foods and I said, ‘My name is Monse Hines, and this is my product.’ They loved my product and said they would contact me if they were interested. When I got in my car, I got an email saying, ‘Welcome to Whole Foods.’ I started crying. I cannot believe that Whole Foods took my product right away.
So I started growing my grocery store line and I sold in a lot of different stores. As I was growing my wholesale line, I opened a restaurant part time. But then the restaurant exploded 10 times more than my wholesale accounts. I decided to close my wholesale accounts and focus only on the restaurant. So I stopped distributing my products to the grocery stores. I like the restaurant industry more because I feel like I can connect more with the community. I can get people’s input and listen to their reviews. As a chef, I feel like that fits me better.
With your restaurant, what were some of the challenges you faced in the beginning?
I would say the language barrier. I have a thick accent and sometimes I have a hard time communicating. Also, just being a minority, being in a new country and trying to bring food that did not exist here. There was not one pupuseria, so I was worried I would not have the support because it’s such a new product in town. But the support has been amazing.
What makes your restaurant unique?
We are unique in that the people who are behind the product are from [El Salvador]. We make this food in our country; it’s very homemade food. We put our love and passion in the food. We can feel it when people have amazing experiences, when they give us good reviews and when they come back. That’s what we do. We make it authentically.
Talk about growing up in El Salvador and what you want people to know about your country.
I grew up in Chalchuapa, El Salvador. That’s where I was born and raised. I even have a plate on my menu called Chalchuapa; that’s where I’m from. It’s very close to Guatemala. My parents and my family are still in El Salvador.
I want people to know that we are very welcoming and friendly. We share our passion and our love for our culture through our food. Every time people come to the restaurant, I show them pictures of my country. I want people to know about our country. We’re grateful for the opportunities other countries give us.
How did you develop a passion for cooking?
That came from my mom and my aunt. They loved the kitchen, and they were always teaching me and showing me new recipes. But I feel like I started cooking more when I left my country and I started missing my food. When I moved to Germany, that’s when I started missing my food. That’s what made me start cooking more, because it’s so hard to find food from my country. I started cooking my food almost every single day.
When you go out of the country, a lot of the time you try new foods and learn new recipes from the country you visit. For me it was different. When I moved, I wanted to start cooking more food from my country and learning more about my country. I wanted to make food exactly like we do in our country. The spices were a little bit hard to find, but my mom came to visit me once and brought me all the spices I needed. In America, it has been easier to find what I need because there are more Latin people here.
At the restaurant, my food is very traditional. We make our masa [maize dough] daily and we make all of our mixes daily. Everything that we serve at the restaurant is something you could eat in El Salvador. The pupusas are so good.
How has the pandemic impacted you and the restaurant?
It was a really hard year, but it has taught me many things. It has taught me to have more savings and to be prepared for the unknown. Nobody expected this pandemic to happen. That hardest part has been having fewer employees working with us, but we are surviving. It’s been really hard for us because we have our family at home and our family at the restaurant, so we have two responsibilities. But it has taught me to be more prepared, save more, pray more and just hope for the best.
What are your plans for the future?
The building has a front room; the restaurant is in the back of the building with a patio. The front is where the office is. My plan is, in the summer, to open a Latin juice bar [in the front of the building] where everything will be very homemade and healthy. We will not use syrups; we are going to make everything from scratch with no artificial flavors. I want to add bubble tea and boba, horchata and fresh juices to the menu. So my plan is to open the juice bar to give all of Colorado Springs a new healthy option to try out. I think it’s going to be very cool. We are hoping for a nice summer. We need it. nCSBJ