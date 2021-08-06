Phonephet Southichack is the head sushi chef at B&R Sushi, the new extension of Bonny and Read Seafood. B&R Sushi opened July 1 in a prime spot at the corner of North Tejon and East Kiowa streets and — along with Westside Cantina — is one of the latest ventures by Colorado Springs restaurateur Joe Campana.
Southichack, who goes by the nickname “Rabbit” — his mother’s childhood nickname for him — previously worked at The Rabbit Hole, Campana’s popular subterranean restaurant and bar. His parents are both from Laos, the landlocked Asian nation known for its waterfalls and its staple food: sticky rice. The dish is so deeply ingrained in their culture, Laotians often call themselves luk khao niaow — “descendants of sticky rice.”
Southichack’s parents met after coming to the United States as refugees in the 1970s, after the Vietnam War. Southichack was born in Key West, Florida, and moved with his mother to Dallas-Fort Worth when he was 7. It’s where he attended culinary school, earned his associate degree and found a mentor in Japanese sushi techniques while his mother opened and operated a Thai restaurant. Eventually, after several visits to the Centennial State, Southichack moved to Colorado Springs.
Southichack talked with the Business Journal about his culinary career, his deep experience in Japanese sushi and Thai food, working at The Rabbit Hole and building the menu at B&R Sushi.
First off, tell us about your nickname.
My mom gave me the nickname when I was a kid and it stuck. It’s just much easier than pronouncing my real name — so people call me Rabbit. It stems from an embarrassing childhood photo where my mom dressed me in a zip-up bunny onesie.
After earning a culinary associate degree, what did you do?
I easily obtained kitchen employment, but I hopped around Dallas for five or six years until I met Yuki Hirabayashi, a native of Tokyo, Japan. He was the head chef at Kenichi in Victory Park, Dallas. I accepted low pay, because he couldn’t pay me much, but he was willing to teach me sushi — he was willing to take me in, and I took the opportunity. He’s fairly famous locally, within Dallas. Later, he and I opened Sushi Bayashi in Dallas — which has since closed due to COVID. I was his sous chef at Kenichi, and then he left to develop Sushi Bayashi. I took over for him at Kenichi, but I found being head chef — at the time — a little overwhelming. It was my first head chef position, and honestly, I wasn’t ready. I went to work with him some more at Sushi Bayashi.
I am one of his few mentees that he’s really taken the time to teach, and I think I was his longest student — I spent the longest time with him. I’ll admit: I’m not a quick learner. I need to really know what I’m doing in order to do it right; I just can’t half-ass it. I wanted to work with him more — but eventually, at Sushi Bayashi, he reached a point where he told me that he didn’t have anything else to teach me. His advice, after he taught me traditional Japanese, was to not copy what he does — but take the knowledge I learned and do something new or do something else: use his instruction as a platform.
How do you add to Yuki Hirabayashi’s foundation?
I’m not really adding — it’s just keeping up with food trends and what is popular because it grabs the eye quick but offers familiar tastes. Right now, I think I am hitting the points I want to hit from getting feedback at the sushi bar. People like the uniqueness of each roll — each roll is a different experience, and I really think I’m able to express myself. Often miso soup is complimentary, but at B&R I take the time to make a more complex dashi, because miso soup is a big part of Japanese culture — I use shiitake mushrooms and wakame seaweed, which is a type of kelp that helps bring out umami. I try to excite the senses; I want people to come back for more. I want to stand out and offer something special to the Springs. I created the Kraken roll and people just love it. It’s not one of my personal favorites that I’ve made, but customers love it — it’s fried calamari inside, avocado, jalapeño, wrapped in black rice with torched octopus on top and chimichurri. It looks so cool. If you like octopus, you’ll really like it.
How do you approach curious customers who are new to sushi?
I try to find out what basics that they like. I usually start off with asking, “Are you a California or a Spicy Tuna person?” I try to get to know people’s palates by asking them certain questions, starting with basic, so I can give them the optimal experience. I don’t just want to make something because I think they will like it — I want to know what they like.
What do you like?
Personally, we don’t carry it yet but I want to get fresh sea urchin. Eventually, I’d like to order more exotic offerings from a company called True World [Foods], a really good company that I ordered from back in Dallas — and order directly from Tsukiji Market, the world-famous fish market in Japan.
Back to Texas — why did you end up leaving the second restaurant under your mentor?
My mother had a stroke, and so I had to go run the family restaurant. She had a Thai restaurant, and I ran it for a while until she sold it off and retired. The restaurant still has the same name: Thai Jasmine. A friend of our family owns it now, with the same employees.
Why did you move to Colorado Springs?
Before moving to the Springs in January 2018, I first started getting seasonal jobs in Colorado. Initially, I got a job at a Thai restaurant in Telluride. My mom helped build the restaurant as a direct consultant and temporary manager — the restaurant is called Siam. I’d visited a few towns in Colorado, but I ultimately wanted a place with opportunity but not a huge city like Denver or Dallas. I started at Fujiyama, Downtown, but while walking around town, I took notice of The Rabbit Hole. I thought, ‘Well, I go by Rabbit.’ I checked it out, and it seems kind of cheesy but they hired me — and noticed quickly that I was qualified for things beyond The Rabbit Hole. Joe took notice of me and my resume, but asked me to be patient — with future ideas in mind — so I worked and wanted to be a good employee. And now, Joe — true to his word — created B&R Sushi with me as the head sushi chef. I see what he is doing throughout town, and I’m willing to help out.
I’m definitely glad I found my way down to The Rabbit Hole — largely based on my nickname; I didn’t know if they needed people at the time. I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing without Joe. He approached me about this sushi spot and gave me a lot of trust with developing the sushi menu. When I first started at The Rabbit Hole, people had seen my resume but no one had actually seen me make sushi — no one makes sushi down in The Rabbit Hole. They definitely weren’t disappointed, but they had their doubts leading up to B&R.
I look at the location we have, Downtown and on a corner, and I’m so appreciative of this opportunity.
What do you love about Colorado Springs?
Well, beyond the scenery, I’m a car guy. The Pikes Peak Hill Climb, I’ve known about it for years and it’s one of the things that drew me here. It’s international: drivers and riders from around the world come to compete. Sadly, I haven’t gotten to experience it yet, in person — I haven’t seen it personally — because I’ve been working so much. When anything important is going on in the city, restaurant work spikes — I’m busy. However, the Hill Climb is something that I am inspired and fascinated by — and was an attraction to move here to Colorado Springs.