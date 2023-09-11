Justin Trudeau remembers it well.
“We were driving around and the Westside just called to us — the character of the housing and the diversity of it,” he says.
That was 19 years ago, when Trudeau was new to Colorado Springs; he’s lived on the Westside ever since. Today, he balances his work as a claims adjuster with his role as president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors, which represents 8,500 households and works to organize, advocate and build community for all Westsiders. WestFest is one of those community-building events — it’s organized by OWN and hosted by the Westside Community Center, and takes place Sept. 23.
Can you define the Westside for us — and what attracted you to the area?
I think everybody has a different definition of the Westside. There’s technically a Westside neighborhood within the city’s neighborhood, but the Westside — as we define it at the Organization of Westside Neighbors — is pretty much from I-25 over to Manitou, down to Gold Hill Mesa and the Bott neighborhood, and we even have about half the Pleasant Valley neighborhood covered. So we’ve got about 8,500 households within the territory.
We have unique access to a lot of the natural features that people come here for. We’ve got Red Rocks [Open Space], Garden of the Gods, of course — we’ve got really good access. We’re a neighborhood where you run into people who have been here their whole lives. Then you look at the demographics, where we have really high educational attainment, along with very low educational attainment. ... We’ve got a lot of variety. You’ve also got various layers of history. You have the classic Victorians; the mid-century moderns are mixed in there as well; and then interspersed here and there are the buildings that have come in and replaced old buildings or have just filled up that lot that has been vacant ever since time immemorial. So it’s got this great, distinct variety to it that I really like, and I think people who identify as Westsiders are kind of the classic Colorado libertarian. They want to do what they want to and as long as what you’re doing doesn’t interfere, everybody gets along really well.
Tell us about the Organization of Westside Neighbors and the goals behind WestFest.
The Organization of Westside Neighbors was started in the late ’70s, and at that time, Old Colorado City was fairly blighted. So the purpose of it was to help address those issues. The boundaries of the organization were really looking to bring resources and attention to the neighborhood, and so that’s exactly what they did. Mainly it’s been about making the Westside neighborhood viable, and better. We always say, ‘The Westside is the best side,’ and we’re working to make sure it stays that way.
Really, what we’re trying to do with WestFest is rebuild the sense of community. I think all neighborhoods have things that are going to come up — natural disasters, economic forces, wildfires, hail storms, all those various things — but with global warming, the certainty of those things coming to us are greater. And a neighborhood that is connected within itself is much more likely to be resilient and take care of itself.
How do issues related to homelessness on the Westside affect your work with the community?
It’s important to remember that homelessness is a problem that has many victims, and it starts with the folks who are homeless to begin with. But then, along with this crisis of homelessness, we have crime and vagrancy and, I guess, littering — for lack of a better word — that causes problems.
We have a very compassionate Westside. Around the Westside Community Center, one of the top valued services is the food pantry that’s operated by Westside Cares. There’s a ton of compassion on the Westside for all of the issues around homelessness — but people also have to deal with the consequences of it. I think that it’s important, when we do address homelessness, to keep in mind the complex nature of the problem.
Tell us about some of the challenges that face a small volunteer-run operation like OWN.
The challenge is always finding good people — or volunteers at all, for that matter — to help out. With OWN in particular, because we’re established and we have a long history, I think there’s an expectation that we’re funded really well and that we have more active volunteers than we do. As a result, it’s harder to press that need and get people involved and helping out. We don’t get a lot of funding. We make a small amount from a silent auction that we do as part of WestFest, but other than that, it’s donations. Donations and a little bit of merchandise. ...
We used to have a newsletter that was funded by a grant program, but that same grant program no longer funds those types of things, like newsletters. So we’re really stuck with what we can do with an email newsletter and Facebook — low-cost methods that you can use online. That creates challenges because not everybody has the bandwidth to read emails or keep up with another group on Facebook, whereas if you can actually get something into somebody’s mailbox, often you’ll get their undivided attention for at least two minutes.
As Colorado Springs grows and changes, what are the specific challenges of representing the needs of a diverse community of 8,500 households?
One of the biggest challenges we have is, as the city as a whole grows, how does that affect our neighborhood? When we expand our city, and therefore all of our infrastructure, that means there’s less for established neighborhoods. When we invest it out east, it diverts resources and attention away from established neighborhoods like the Westside and diverts it to more expensive-to-maintain roads, more expensive-to-maintain water infrastructure. The city ends up paying for it — and they’re paying for these big investments out east instead of investing in the city’s core. ...
One of the big challenges [is] talking to people about how we’re going to grow and keeping that conversation on track and making sure people are positive — because it’s going to change no matter what. We’ve just got to figure out how we answer that.