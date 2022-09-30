The colorful, Victorian homes of the Near North End still stand as a relic of one of the city’s first annexations. So far, Cheryl Brown says, they’ve been shielded from development activity in adjacent Downtown Colorado Springs.
These days, the close-set single-family homes are either owned and occupied by residents, split into multi-unit apartments for rent or used as office spaces, said Brown, who lives on East Dale Street near Weber, and is president of the Near North End Neighborhood Association. The neighborhood is flanked by Downtown to the south and Colorado College to the north, and in recent years has felt threatened by the creep of college, commercial and apartment building construction nearby, she told the Business Journal.
But as the city enters a new phase of development standards with the RetoolCOS project — the more than 400-page Unified Development Code that will replace the decades-old Chapter 7 of the current City Code — Brown says that threat is becoming more real.
She was one of several board members for Historic Neighborhoods Partnership who spoke at the Planning Commission’s special hearing about the RetoolCOS final draft on Sept. 22, following the public release of the document in August.
The last time the city overhauled its zoning and subdivision ordinance was in the late 1990s, and Colorado Springs has grown by more than 118,000 residents since then, according to U.S. Census Bureau population totals. And the rewrite process has also had its share of growing pains.
“It’s a big document and a big change,” Dianne Bridges, chair of HNP, told the Business Journal. “When you update a code for a growing city after three decades, there are going to be a massive amount of changes.”
Final Say on Retool
It took the city’s Planning and Community Development Department about three years to produce the final draft, a process that included 74 public meetings hosted by department staff to get community input on previous drafts of the code, Bridges said during the commission hearing last week.
Even after that lengthy process, there are several changes in the final draft that Bridges said residents and neighborhood organizations are seeing for the first time.
Nine were brought up during the hearing by HNP members, which include leaders of associations for older, more established neighborhoods. Most of their concerns and associated recommendations to the Planning Commission revolve around preserving the character of these neighborhoods.
Some public commenters — including several residents who sent a flurry of emails to city officials days before the hearing — also raised alarm about new limits on who can appeal development plans, an issue that dominated the Planning Commission’s discussion about RetoolCOS during the Sept. 22 hearing.
The final draft narrows the description of an “Affected Party” — that is, someone with the right to appeal a development plan or decision on a plan by the planning department or commission. Under the current code, “any person aggrieved” may appeal, the city’s zoning ordinance states.
RetoolCOS, on the other hand, only gives such “standing” to property owners or residents living within 1,000 feet of the property being considered for development, or those who live within two miles of the property, as long as they have participated in the planning department’s public process for development plans in some way beforehand. Testifying during a public hearing for a plan’s application or submitting written comments, for example, would give owners and residents standing to appeal, the document states.
There was discussion among the Planning Commission’s nine members about expanding that 2-mile radius; Commissioner Martin Rickett floated ideas to expand it to city limits or beyond into El Paso County, and in the end, there was no agreed-upon limit. But several commissioners commented they wanted to enable public participation in the development planning process as much as is feasible.
“That’s the important thing for the city of Colorado Springs — is to have active citizenship in the decisions that are being made for our city,” Commissioner Jack Briggs said. “So if we have to err on a side, I would say we want to err on the side of active citizenship.”
At one point, Peter Wysocki, the city’s planning and community development director, clarified that anyone may make public comments during those application hearings or other public hearings when development plans are being considered. The1,000-foot and 2-mile radius requirements only apply to appeals, and Wysocki said “the administration supports the appeal language as presented” in RetoolCOS.
“Public participation is not being curtailed,” Wysocki said during the hearing. “Anyone can participate.”
The commissioners will submit further questions and comments about RetoolCOS in writing to the planning department by Sept. 30, Wysocki said in an email to the Business Journal. The commission’s second — and potentially final — public hearing about the final draft will be held on Oct. 12 during the body’s next formal meeting, where commissioners may vote to approve and send the new zoning code to City Council for its own consideration and vote, he said.
‘No neighborhood exempt’
Bridges said HNP is hoping to receive its own copies of those commissioner comments, or meet with commissioners ahead of the next meeting to talk further about the partnership’s list of concerns.
Brown, for her part, has been vocal about a change in RetoolCOS that she said could become a “neighborhood killer” for the Near North End: adding the current Office Residential zoning district of the current code into the broader category of “Mixed-Use Neighborhood,” or MX-N district.
As the code stands now, OR zoning is for residential units and offices and is “directed to smaller office sites which need a careful evaluation of use to use compatibility such that the stability and value of the surrounding neighborhood is best protected.” There’s an example of OR right down Brown’s street — a Victorian home-turned-office on the corner of East Dale and Weber, which houses mostly psychology and psychiatry practices and has kept the home’s bright yellow hue and historic build intact, she said.
But according to the RetoolCOS final draft, properties zoned as MX-N could soon be developed into a wide range of businesses, including bars and restaurants.
The fear is that developers would grab up and demolish the Victorians to build modern spaces more suited for a restaurant or bar, Brown said. The single-family homes in Near North End were also built more densely than others across the city, so it’s likely late-night and high-traffic businesses will disrupt residents, she said.
“We’re really hawkish on keeping these historic buildings, because that’s the only identity I think we have Downtown,” Brown said. “We’ll lose our identity as soon as those buildings start going down. … I know that they [the city] have grand goals for this neighborhood, and we keep fighting them back because it serves a purpose.”
HNP also presented to the Planning Commission recommendations to adjust the proposed Area Design Standards Overlay, a new process that neighborhood associations would like to use to preserve their character. The partnership also suggested shoring up the planning department’s process for determining whether a development plan is “compatible and harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood,” as stated in the current code.
That section of the code was fiercely debated over the summer when Kum & Go started the process of building a gas station and convenience store in the Ivywild neighborhood. The company, city and residents had different views of what was “compatible and harmonious” in that case, the Business Journal reported in July, and Bridges said HNP’s suggestion is to more specifically define what this means in RetoolCOS.
They recommended the new code include a criterion for review that states, “The development plan is compatible and harmonious with the lot size, density, maximum lot coverage, setbacks, height, intensity of use, and public safety of the surrounding properties and neighborhood,” which Bridges said introduces more “objective measures of building.”
The Area Design Standards Overlay is another addition in RetoolCOS that HNP sees as a helpful tool to those members that don’t live in officially designated “historic” neighborhoods, but have master plans or are developing them. However, the final draft includes a rule that for the overlay to apply, “The entire area must be included in a City Council adopted neighborhood plan” that is less than five years old, and the city is undertaking a new neighborhood planning process now, Bridges said.
“Each plan is to take a year, year and a half to complete,” she said. “So the current Retool says, ‘You can’t do this overlay until you have a neighborhood plan.’ We’re saying, ‘Well, but neighborhood plans in the city won’t be done in all 12 areas for 12 to 16 years.
“My perspective is that’s a premature requirement,” she added. “Get it out of Retool. … A year ago, there were quite a few neighborhoods in my partnership that wanted to leverage that overlay. But they can’t — the city’s putting a constraint on it.”
Overall, Bridges thought the Planning Commission members “had good questions, they listened and I think that, you know, they’re going to take good time and consider it all.”
One comment from Commissioner James McMurray stuck with Bridges after the hearing, which she said she liked. McMurray said in his experience as a land use professional, he’s heard this “principle” and has “really taken [it] to heart.”
“No neighborhood is exempt from change, because that’s inevitable, but no neighborhood should be subjected to radical change,” McMurray said. “I’m seeing that hitting on both sides of the spectrum with some of the comments we’ve heard today, but that’s that middle ground that I’ll be seeking.”