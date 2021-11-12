Nathan Dirnberger dreamed of founding a unique health and wellness center that would give people the opportunity to experience where their food comes from, protect rural values and promote the business of farming.
With the help of tools and resources he found through the Pikes Peak Library District, he opened Gray Wolf Resort, located on an organic farm and ranch in Victor. Guests stay in rustic but elegant accommodations with modern amenities like a spa, massage and personal chef services that rival those at luxurious hotels.
“PPLD helped me create the Gray Wolf Resort by providing resources and tools that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise,” Dirnberger said. “It provided meeting space, and it provided books on entrepreneurship, on innovation. They provided inspiration. Most importantly, they provided a place for me to go to be able to incubate all those ideas and watch them grow.
“I’m living proof that you can not only use the library as a resource to create your business, but you can change your world,” he said.
The Pikes Peak Library District Foundation is key to supporting the wide variety of services PPLD offers to entrepreneurs, established business owners and citizens through its 15 library branches, online resources and mobile libraries.
While the main source of funding for the district is property tax revenue, the foundation, established in 2003, helps fund library services through philanthropic gifts, said Lance James, PPLD chief development officer and foundation executive director.
“At its core, the library is all about providing resources and opportunities that impact individual lives and build community,” James said. “Support through philanthropic giving allows the library system to do more of all the things we’re doing to serve the community.”
PPLD offers a strategic business resource library at Downtown’s Penrose Library that provides access to numerous databases that can inform better business decisions. Business Librarian Sandy Hancock is available for one-on-one consultations with entrepreneurs and business owners.
The Business and Entrepreneurial Center at Library 21c, where Dirnberger found the resources he needed to start Gray Wolf Ranch, offers free services from training courses and meeting space to computers and other business equipment that startup entrepreneurs may not be able to purchase themselves.
Several businesses have gotten started using the library’s makerspace resources such as 3D printers, James said. Library 21c also offers a food industry training program that educates prospective workers in basic food services skills.
“We have had a number of cohorts go through that program,” James said. “We have heard really positive feedback from businesses and entrepreneurs.”
Additional workforce development programs are in the works, he said.
A grant from the Colorado Springs Health Foundation enabled PPLD to purchase equipment for the commercial kitchen that houses the food services program. The foundation just landed a federal grant to support a digital literacy program that will help both businesses and individuals, including seniors, to stay connected.
Through donations, grants and gifts, the foundation has provided matching funds for challenge grants toward library improvements, financing for the summer reading program that reaches more than 25,000 youngsters and equipment for the new Educational Resource Center at East Library, which provides after-school learning experiences.
“We’re honored to be a part of the GIVE! campaign — a wonderful opportunity for all of the charities involved to tell their stories about the amazing things they do to support the community,” James said.
Donate now at IndyGive.com.