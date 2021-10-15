“Eclectic CO. would not exist without the Downtown Partnership’s Pop-Up program,” says Peri Bolts, who has owned the popular cooperative retail space on East Bijou Street since 2018. That was the year she quit her job as a Starbucks manager — on a whim — and applied for a special Pop-Up lease with the Partnership. From those Downtown beginnings, Eclectic CO. has expanded to locations in Old Colorado City and Littleton.
The Downtown Partnership calls its Pop-Up Shop program “an opportunity for growing retailers to test the Downtown Colorado Springs market as a viable option for a brick-and-mortar location while contributing to the consumer experience during one of our busiest shopping seasons.”
For Bolts, the program was the kickstart she needed to get her business up and running. “No. 1, the rent is lower than it would be anyway for those two months,” she said. “Then you pay only half of that, so it’s kind of a no-risk way to give your business a try.”
After her two months were up, Bolts’ landlord had no other current prospects, so they agreed to a six-month lease — then they were year-to-year, and recently they just signed a three-year lease.
“I had never done anything like it…” said Bolts, “but three years and three stores later, here we are.”
Eclectic CO. features about 100 artists across the three stores, providing small businesses with a retail space they could not otherwise afford. Eclectic CO. sells clothing, jewelry, body products and more, and it’s just one of the small business success stories the Downtown Partnership can claim since the pop-up program’s inception in 2014. The Partnership is a nonprofit that works to develop Downtown Colorado Springs economically and culturally, and the pop-up program is one of many ways they do that.
Katie Frank, Downtown Partnership’s new economic development manager, has her work cut out for her as the Pop-Up program picks up this month after going on hiatus last year. “Because of the situation with the pandemic, and all the uncertainty and the different precautions that needed to be in place for property owners, everyone decided to take a break last year,” Frank said.
“The general goal of the DTP is to increase vibrancy and vitality in the downtown area. Obviously when you have vacant store fronts, that can detract from the vibrancy, and give an impression of inactivity … so the goal is to fill the storefronts,” said Frank.
She said capitalizing on that holiday foot traffic and creating an attractive environment for window shopping boosts the overall atmosphere Downtown. But businesses shouldn’t assume they’re home free once they’ve secured a Pop-Up lease. “You still need to be creative, figure out how you can help people get in your store — things like having a class, hosting an event … unique ways of making your store a destination experience,” she said. “The good thing about Downtown Colorado Springs is there is a lot of foot traffic, but don’t expect to just open up the doors and get all the customers you want.”
According to the Partnership, the program is open to both new and existing retailers, and “new retailers are required to submit a business plan illustrating a realistic pathway to sustained operations in a brick and mortar location.”
The Partnership’s Pop-Up Shop model may soon be replicated elsewhere in Colorado. Several weeks ago Frank was contacted by the Downtown Denver Partnership about details of the program’s rollout and implementation.
“I’m assuming that’s because they have seen the success of our program. … They were trying to figure out what would work for the Denver area,” she said.
For Cara McQueeney and Hailey Sardi, co-owners of women’s clothing boutique Local Honey Collective, the Pop-Up program was crucial, not only with the lease negotiation but from a marketing standpoint as well.
“At the beginning, Cara and I wanted to move quickly,” said Sardi. “We were looking for a spot to have our store Downtown here, and that place fell through — but by then we already had most of our inventory.”
They launched their online store in September of 2019, then applied for the pop-up program once they heard of it.
“They helped us find a spot that wasn’t even on the market,” Sardi said,
“then they helped us with networking, negotiating a lease, and a lot of marketing. … They coordinated it all and got it on the news.
“It helped establish us in the business community,” she said. “It was even more important because this was right before COVID-19.”
McQueeney said, “We have a pretty large demographic — we try and serve anywhere from 20- to 60-year-olds — and we do that by having a lot of timeless pieces that you can have in your closet a long time.”
Holly Trinidad, owner of commercial real estate brokerage Hoff & Leigh, expects the momentum the Downtown market has built over the last two to three years to continue, and said that upcoming significant projects will boost retail.
“We have got a stadium that just went in, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, several large developers — the largest developer in the U.S. [Greystar] is doing something here — there is too much growth for that trend to change any time soon...” she said. “There are too many large businesses.”
Of course, if you’ve taken a stroll Downtown, it may not appear that way.
“When you look around, it seems like there is a lot of [storefront] vacancy,” Trinidad said, “but if you go out and look for space … there is not a lot to choose from out there.
“The Downtown market had been lower because there hadn’t been any new development in a long time. … As soon as Blue Dot [apartments] came in, that launched other projects, and we began to see higher rates — which you should.”
Laurel Prud’homme, VP of communications at the Downtown Partnership, also says appearances can be misleading when it comes to retail space Downtown.
“Right now you might see places that look vacant, but they are under lease … maybe because they are doing renovations, or tenant improvements, it’s not occupied — yet,” she said. “So visually it probably looks like we have more [available retail space] than we truly have.”
When it comes to smaller businesses, Prud’homme points out they are dealing with staffing and supply chain issues, but coming out of 2020, Downtown was net positive as far as street-level business growth — and that amidst the typical churn, more are opening than are closing.
One example: “112 North Tejon [St.] looks like a huge empty space,” Prud’homme said, “but [Denver-based bookstore] Tattered Cover is moving in.
“For small businesses, every year the holidays are make it or break it. … It’s called Black Friday for a reason. If there isn’t a good holiday season, that’s a dire financial situation for the following year,” said Prud’homme.
Trinidad does warn of a real estate market correction in the near future, but says that “Colorado Springs has so much momentum right now that whatever correction we have won’t be as bad as the last go around … I think we are somewhat insulated.”
But even while many businesses continue to struggle with the fallout from the pandemic and related supply chain issues, there is still plenty of reason to believe this year’s Pop-Ups can make a go of it.
Ask Jennifer Ross, owner of Rocky Mountain Soap Market and another veteran of the Downtown Partnership’s inaugural Pop-Up Shop program in 2014.
One thing Ross remembered about the Downtown Partnership was that “they offered classes on the basics of business operations, and that was very helpful … how to look at the numbers, how to approach marketing. … Those classes were short and sweet, but they reaffirmed I was on the right track, and gave me some new ideas.”
Ross went on to add, “We are doing really well, and we just thank our customer base. It could have been a really hard couple of years, but we have had record years, and I am very thankful for that.”
The Partnership stopped taking applications for the Pop-Up Shop program in late September, and is on track to have three businesses in the Downtown retail core this season. Keep an eye on its website — downtowncs.com — for announcements regarding the new Pop-Ups coming in early November.